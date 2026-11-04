WATCH this interview on YouTube to see the artifacts!



What if ancient artifacts could change the way you think about Jesus? On this episode of Maybe God, Pastor Eric sits down with Dr. Jeremiah Johnston, New Testament scholar, author of "The Jesus Discoveries", and president of Christian Thinkers Society, to explore some of the most fascinating artifacts connected to Jesus, His crucifixion, and the beginnings of Christianity.



From the mysterious Shroud of Turin to the controversial James Ossuary and the ancient Dead Sea Scrolls, Jeremiah brings rare historical objects to the table and explains why he believes they matter to the case for Jesus. He also shares NEW developments surrounding the James Ossuary – and examines a viral claim about Noah's Ark that he believes deserves serious skepticism.



Learn more about Dr. Johnston and order "The Jesus Discoveries" ➜ https://christianthinkers.com



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