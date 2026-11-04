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190 episodes
These 5 Rare Discoveries PROVE Jesus Was Not a Myth?! | Dr. Jeremiah Johnston11/03/2026 | 1h 21 mins.WATCH this interview on YouTube to see the artifacts!
What if ancient artifacts could change the way you think about Jesus? On this episode of Maybe God, Pastor Eric sits down with Dr. Jeremiah Johnston, New Testament scholar, author of "The Jesus Discoveries", and president of Christian Thinkers Society, to explore some of the most fascinating artifacts connected to Jesus, His crucifixion, and the beginnings of Christianity.
From the mysterious Shroud of Turin to the controversial James Ossuary and the ancient Dead Sea Scrolls, Jeremiah brings rare historical objects to the table and explains why he believes they matter to the case for Jesus. He also shares NEW developments surrounding the James Ossuary – and examines a viral claim about Noah's Ark that he believes deserves serious skepticism.
Learn more about Dr. Johnston and order "The Jesus Discoveries" ➜ https://christianthinkers.com
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- What happens when artificial intelligence begins to sound human, discuss Scripture, offer prayers, and challenge the way we think about consciousness, faith, and the value of human life?
World-leading chemist and scientist Dr. James Tour joins Maybe God for a fascinating conversation about AI, Christianity, the origins of life, and what it truly means to be human. As AI becomes increasingly capable of mimicking human thought and communication, Dr. Tour raises a deeper question: What separates human beings from the machines we create?
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- What if spiritual warfare isn't what you think it is?
In Part 2 with Dr. Joel Muddamalle, we go deeper into the unseen realm—and into the very real ways spiritual realities intersect with our everyday lives. We talk about demons and angels, worship, evil systems, the role of the church, and why Jesus—not the darkness—is ultimately the center of the story.
The conversation takes an unexpected turn when we talk about AI. What happens when technology starts offering us the things we were meant to find in God and in community? And what does it cost us when convenience replaces formation, reflection, and relationship?
Read The Unseen Battle ➜ https://www.amazon.com/dp/0310177626/ref=cm_sw_r_as_gl_api_gl_i_ZK6222JJFMXF8T4RF2TW?linkCode=ml1&tag=almindwif-20&linkId=ec48b52eb23a54b424f5534bbafe4e08&gaOptInStatus=true&ascsubtag=srctok-0e43b1ed2fa38c8e&btn_type=ss&btn_ref=srctok-0e43b1ed2fa38c8e
Read Joel Muddamalle's Substack ➜ https://strangertheology.substack.com/
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This Bible Scholar Just Blew My Mind About Nephilim, Fallen Angels, and the Supernatural09/21/2026 | 1h 37 mins.What if there's an entire supernatural story behind the Bible that most of us have missed? In Part 1 of our conversation with theologian and "The Unseen Battle" author Dr. Joel Muddamalle, we explore the Bible's strange and often overlooked spiritual world—from Eden and the "sons of God" to the Nephilim, giants, the Tower of Babel, and the three cosmic rebellions of Genesis. Along the way, Joel explains why understanding the ancient world may completely change the way we read these stories—and why he believes the supernatural elements aren't embarrassing leftovers from an ancient worldview, but essential pieces of the Bible's larger story.
Read The Unseen Battle ➜ https://www.amazon.com/dp/0310177626/ref=cm_sw_r_as_gl_api_gl_i_ZK6222JJFMXF8T4RF2TW?linkCode=ml1&tag=almindwif-20&linkId=ec48b52eb23a54b424f5534bbafe4e08&gaOptInStatus=true&ascsubtag=srctok-0e43b1ed2fa38c8e&btn_type=ss&btn_ref=srctok-0e43b1ed2fa38c8e
Read Joel Muddamalle's Substack ➜ https://strangertheology.substack.com/
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- Former South African Satanic Church leader Riaan Swiegelaar is back on Maybe God. After his first conversation with Eric Huffman sparked an overwhelming response, Riaan returns to address some of the questions, criticisms, and controversy that followed—including comments about his sexuality and his conversion to Christianity. He also goes deeper into spiritual warfare, deliverance, the occult, and what he believes Christians misunderstand about the spiritual realm. Riaan shares why people wounded by the Church can become vulnerable to the occult, why followers of Jesus don't need to live in fear of darkness, and why no one is beyond the reach of God's grace.
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About Maybe God
Hosted by skeptic-at-heart Eric Huffman of The Story Church, Maybe God tackles the toughest topics related to faith - from doubts of Biblical proportions, sexuality, near-death experiences, shame, and so much more. Eric invites best-selling authors, psychiatrists, scientists, renowned Christian apologists, artists, atheists, and ordinary people in extraordinary situations to address the questions we all have about life, meaning, and the purpose for our existence. Through powerful storytelling and real vulnerability, he pushes as hard against religion as he does against secularism in search of the only thing that matters: truth.Podcast website
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