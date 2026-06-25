Macabre...ish Cults, Classics & Horrors

Part 2

After Dead Season, Adam and Enzo, started making cartoons (Oishi High School Battle) and it was one of the biggest shows on youtube, at the time, with billions of views. And it ran for 3 seasons for Smosh. Then they got the band back together for Yeti 2! When it was time to start work on Decade of the Dead, it was rough and expensive from the beginning with a quarter of the budget going to cøvid protocols. Adam co-directed Decade of the Dead with Fairai Branscombe Richmond, in the jungle, in 100 degree heat, wearing essentially, hazmat suits. And it was miserable.



Decade of the Dead took 8 years from start to finish, it began as a Dead Season series and evolved into a sequel. One of the potential options for a location was at the facility of a Hawaiian cult but that fell through and so they settled on Oahu, then people started getting sick. Including their Producer who was so ill he was put on a respirator and then production was canceled. So in the mean time, Adam went back to writing and made a short in honor of a disabled friend he lost. And his producer, Brian Spicer (Briscoe County Jr.), he made 3 movies and when it was time to film Decade of the Dead again, he doubled the funding and gave Adam access to his equipment house.



And as awesome the extra infusion of funding was, Adam couldn’t be away from his kids and quit the production. He was supposed to be replaced by his co-director Fairai, who’s native to the island. Unfortunately, they would lose their funding if Adam quit so he had to gut it out.



Adam and Fairai shared the movie, two A units shooting in tandem, everyone pounded out the production, essentially two movies, one action, one horror, made at the same time. Adam barely slept or ate for a month and a half. It was brutal but they made it happen. A point of pride is all of the FX were practical, all of the explosions etc. is real.



To add to the already grueling production was extortion and if they didn’t have a native Hawaiian on their crew, it would’ve been worse than they got. Oh and a tropical storm blew in while they were filming on the water. It was all bad.



Ok, not all bad. Some of Decade of the Dead has sets from movies you’ve seen and will probably recognize because they were abandoned and used by other productions, including this one.



While waiting to make his next film, Adam is making a retro video game based on Yeti A Love Story, an adventure game and nod to Monkey Island, a full circle moment. And since his day job is in visual fx and animation, he’s right at home.



So many of Adam’s friends who were in his indie low budget Yeti films, are pretty successful right now and you’ve likely seen their shows. From Joe Mande (Hacks, Parks & Recreation) to Adam Malamut (Universal Basic Guys) all started in the Yeti films and at least some of them, want to make more.



Decade of the Dead is full of easter eggs so keep an eye out while you’re watching (now on Tubi) and while you’re there, check out the prequel, Dead Season and Yeti: A Love Story if you are a fan of low budget, adult horror.



Adam mentions a long list of names, movies and series, find them on my website in the linktree below. Thanks so much for supporting indie film and this podcast!



Find Macabre…ish Cults, Classics & Horrors Podcast wherever there are podcasts.



https://linktr.ee/macabre_ish



Find Adam Deyoe:



https://pro.imdb.com/mobile/name/nm1951858/?ref_=ext_shr_lnk



And find us:



Carlos Ibarra on IG @jekyl6669 and

https://www.fillintheblanksproductions.ca/



Kimberly