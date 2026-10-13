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Leaf it to Us

Leaf it to Us
Life SciencesScience
Leaf it to Us
Latest episode

28 episodes

  • Leaf it to Us

    S2 Episode 12 - Plants vs Fossils

    10/08/2026 | 1h 1 mins.
    We love plants, and we love fossils! But the two don’t always play well together. This episode, Aly explains why living plants are bad for fossils and how paleontologists deal with the conflict.

    Support us on Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/leafittouspod

    Connect with us: https://linktr.ee/leafittouspod

    Our theme song is “Late Bloomer” by Devours. Find more from Devours at https://devours.bandcamp.com/
  • Leaf it to Us

    S2 Episode 11 - A History of Plant Collecting

    09/24/2026 | 46 mins.
    If you’re reading this, you probably like plants! Well, you’re not alone – people have been bringing plants into their homes for ages. In this episode, Aly takes us through a brief history of plant parenting!

    Support us on Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/leafittouspod

    Connect with us: https://linktr.ee/leafittouspod

    Our theme song is “Late Bloomer” by Devours. Find more from Devours at https://devours.bandcamp.com/
  • Leaf it to Us

    S2 Episode 10 - Can You Pepper-Spray an Angry Bird?

    09/10/2026 | 52 mins.
    Plants have devised many chemical defenses to ward off trouble, but they don’t always work as intended. Some animals are immune to those defenses, and some strange species even seek them out for their own enjoyment!

    Support us on Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/leafittouspod

    Connect with us: https://linktr.ee/leafittouspod

    Our theme song is “Late Bloomer” by Devours. Find more from Devours at https://devours.bandcamp.com/
  • Leaf it to Us

    S2 Episode 9 - Grafting: When Two Become One

    08/27/2026 | 52 mins.
    *There were some issues with the original upload of this episode. Those have been fixed!

    Sometimes, you can just tape two plants together and they’ll become one plant. How does that even work?

    Support us on Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/leafittouspod

    Connect with us: https://linktr.ee/leafittouspod

    Our theme song is “Late Bloomer” by Devours. Find more from Devours at https://devours.bandcamp.com/
  • Leaf it to Us

    S2 Episode 8 - Australopithecus Salad: What Would Lucy Eat?

    08/13/2026 | 45 mins.
    Last season, we had so much fun cooking up a Jurassic salad that we’re doing it again! Join Nora and Aly for another episode of speculative cooking (Cook-E!) as they plan out a salad for our hominin ancestors to enjoy in the Pliocene Epoch of Africa.

    Support us on Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/leafittouspod

    Connect with us: https://linktr.ee/leafittouspod

    Our theme song is “Late Bloomer” by Devours. Find more from Devours at https://devours.bandcamp.com/
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About Leaf it to Us
Hosts Nora and Aly explore the fascinating science of plants and the ways they intersect with our daily lives.
Podcast website
Life SciencesScience

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