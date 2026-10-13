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28 episodes
- We love plants, and we love fossils! But the two don’t always play well together. This episode, Aly explains why living plants are bad for fossils and how paleontologists deal with the conflict.
Support us on Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/leafittouspod
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Our theme song is “Late Bloomer” by Devours. Find more from Devours at https://devours.bandcamp.com/
- If you’re reading this, you probably like plants! Well, you’re not alone – people have been bringing plants into their homes for ages. In this episode, Aly takes us through a brief history of plant parenting!
Support us on Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/leafittouspod
Connect with us: https://linktr.ee/leafittouspod
Our theme song is “Late Bloomer” by Devours. Find more from Devours at https://devours.bandcamp.com/
- Plants have devised many chemical defenses to ward off trouble, but they don’t always work as intended. Some animals are immune to those defenses, and some strange species even seek them out for their own enjoyment!
Support us on Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/leafittouspod
Connect with us: https://linktr.ee/leafittouspod
Our theme song is “Late Bloomer” by Devours. Find more from Devours at https://devours.bandcamp.com/
- *There were some issues with the original upload of this episode. Those have been fixed!
Sometimes, you can just tape two plants together and they’ll become one plant. How does that even work?
Support us on Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/leafittouspod
Connect with us: https://linktr.ee/leafittouspod
Our theme song is “Late Bloomer” by Devours. Find more from Devours at https://devours.bandcamp.com/
- Last season, we had so much fun cooking up a Jurassic salad that we’re doing it again! Join Nora and Aly for another episode of speculative cooking (Cook-E!) as they plan out a salad for our hominin ancestors to enjoy in the Pliocene Epoch of Africa.
Support us on Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/leafittouspod
Connect with us: https://linktr.ee/leafittouspod
Our theme song is “Late Bloomer” by Devours. Find more from Devours at https://devours.bandcamp.com/
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About Leaf it to Us
Hosts Nora and Aly explore the fascinating science of plants and the ways they intersect with our daily lives.Podcast website
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