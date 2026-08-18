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7 episodes
- The Green Lantern Corps finally hits live-action prestige TV, and we’re breaking down every single frame! Join Will and Kyle as they dive deep into the premiere episode of Lanterns. From Hal Jordan and John Stewart’s dynamic to the eerie, grounded Earth-bound mystery that sets this DCU detective story in motion, we cover all the key plot points, comic references, and fan theories. Tune in to hear our raw first impressions, favorite moments, and what this dark new take means for the future of the DC Universe!
Website: https://www.lanternstvtalk.com
Discord: https://discord.lanternstvtalk.com
YouTube: https://youtube.com/@lanternstvtalk
- They're back! After an extended hiatus that included moves, memorable moments, and a ring order, Will and Kyle reunite to talk all things Lanterns. With the new series premiering Sunday at 9:00 PM, they share their predictions, expectations, and wish list for Season 1.
Join the discussion on our discord at https://discord.lanternstvtalk.com.
- Your favorite hosts from Legends TV Talk return to talk the new HBOMAX show Lanterns with Lanterns TV Talk.
Join Will and Kyle as they enjoy a better Green Lantern film. They review the 2009 DC Direct to Video Animated classic Green Lantern: First Flight. They also talk about comics and more!
Check out their discord at:
https://discord.lanternstvtalk.com
They're on YouTube (where they record LIVE)
https://youtube.com/@lanternstvtalk
Emails:
Show: podcast@lanternstvtalk.com
Will: will@lanternstvtalk.com
Kyle: kyle@lanternstvtalk.com
Music provided by Charlie Bock Go to https://soundcloud.com/charliebock
Oath song - AI Track.
- Your favorite hosts from Legends TV Talk return to talk the new HBOMAX show Lanterns with Lanterns TV Talk.
Join Will and Kyle as they tear apart the Ryan Reynolds/Blake Lively Green Lantern film from 2011. They go deep into the issues they have and what they like. They also talk about Lanterns casting news and more.
Check out their discord at:
https://discord.lanternstvtalk.com
They're on YouTube (where they record LIVE)
https://youtube.com/@lanternstvtalk
Emails:
Show: podcast@lanternstvtalk.com
Will: will@lanternstvtalk.com
Kyle: kyle@lanternstvtalk.com
Music provided by Charlie Bock Go to https://soundcloud.com/charliebock
Oath song - AI Track.
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About Lanterns TV Talk
Lanterns TV Talk is the podcast for fans of HBO's Lanterns and the ever-expanding world of Green Lantern. Hosted by Will and Kyle, former hosts of the Legends TV Talk podcast, each episode dives into the latest Lanterns news, casting updates, trailers, episode reviews, theories, and behind-the-scenes developments.Beyond the TV series, Lanterns TV Talk explores the rich history and mythology of the Green Lantern universe, from Hal Jordan and John Stewart to the Corps, the Emotional Spectrum, and decades of DC Comics lore. Whether you're a longtime Green Lantern fan or discovering the mythology for the first time, Will and Kyle bring insight, speculation, and plenty of fun as they break down everything happening in the world of the Emerald Knights.Join us as we shine a light on Lanterns and celebrate all things Green Lantern.Podcast website
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