Your favorite hosts from Legends TV Talk return to talk the new HBOMAX show Lanterns with Lanterns TV Talk. Join Will and Kyle as they tear apart the Ryan Reynolds/Blake Lively Green Lantern film from 2011. They go deep into the issues they have and what they like. They also talk about Lanterns casting news and more. Check out their discord at: https://discord.lanternstvtalk.com They're on YouTube (where they record LIVE) https://youtube.com/@lanternstvtalk Emails: Show: podcast@lanternstvtalk.com Will: will@lanternstvtalk.com Kyle: kyle@lanternstvtalk.com Music provided by Charlie Bock Go to https://soundcloud.com/charliebock Oath song - AI Track.

Your favorite hosts from Legends TV Talk return to talk the new HBOMAX show Lanterns with Lanterns TV Talk. Join Will and Kyle as they enjoy a better Green Lantern film. They review the 2009 DC Direct to Video Animated classic Green Lantern: First Flight. They also talk about comics and more! Check out their discord at: https://discord.lanternstvtalk.com They're on YouTube (where they record LIVE) https://youtube.com/@lanternstvtalk Emails: Show: podcast@lanternstvtalk.com Will: will@lanternstvtalk.com Kyle: kyle@lanternstvtalk.com Music provided by Charlie Bock Go to https://soundcloud.com/charliebock Oath song - AI Track.

**SPOILER ALERT FOR NEW MOVIE**Will and Kyle are back with another episode of Lanterns TV Talk. This week they give their thoughts on the new Superman movie and what it means for Green Lantern in the new DC Universe of films/TV/Cartoons etc.

They're back! After an extended hiatus that included moves, memorable moments, and a ring order, Will and Kyle reunite to talk all things Lanterns. With the new series premiering Sunday at 9:00 PM, they share their predictions, expectations, and wish list for Season 1. Join the discussion on our discord at https://discord.lanternstvtalk.com.

The Green Lantern Corps finally hits live-action prestige TV, and we’re breaking down every single frame! Join Will and Kyle as they dive deep into the premiere episode of Lanterns. From Hal Jordan and John Stewart’s dynamic to the eerie, grounded Earth-bound mystery that sets this DCU detective story in motion, we cover all the key plot points, comic references, and fan theories. Tune in to hear our raw first impressions, favorite moments, and what this dark new take means for the future of the DC Universe! Website: https://www.lanternstvtalk.com Discord: https://discord.lanternstvtalk.com YouTube: https://youtube.com/@lanternstvtalk

About Lanterns TV Talk

About Lanterns TV Talk

About Lanterns TV Talk