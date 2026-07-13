Heartstopper Forever: The Official Podcast

Grab your popcorn because Tia Kofi is at Netflix HQ for the fabulous debut of Heartstopper: The Official Podcast! This week, Tia meets Kit and Joe to get the latest Season 3 BTS goss. They discuss late night karaoke sessions, Kit’s Cher impression, and Joe’s burning desire to be a Drag Race judge! Plus, the duo play the first round of the BFF Challenge! Listen to more from Netflix Podcasts.

Heartstopper’s Joe Locke and Kit Connor spill the tea on Season 3’s ADULT THEMES with Tia Kofi

Brace yourselves because Tia Kofi is BACK with more Heartstopper goodness! This time, Kizzy Edgell and Corinna Brown take the hot seat and discuss their journey as the longest-serving couple in the Heartstopper universe. Discussing grown-up themes (yes, they have sex!), self-care, and on-set giggles with intimacy coordinators. Listen to more from Netflix Podcasts.

Heartstopper’s Kizzy Edgell and Corinna Brown talk Season 3, intimacy coordinators and on set giggles with Tia Kofi

Hold onto your wigs because Tia Kofi is bringing the fire with Yasmin Finney and Will Gao! In this sizzling episode, they spill the tea on Season 3, including the BIG news—Tao and Elle finally have sex! The trio also discuss the importance of queer representation, supporting the trans community, and frolicking in gay Paris. Plus, find out their nightclub alcopop of choice and where the Heartstopper power couple see their characters in ten years. Listen to more from Netflix Podcasts.

Heartstopper’s Yasmin Finney and William Gao talk queer representation in Season 3 with Tia Kofi

Get ready, darlings, because Tia Kofi is turning up the heat with Tobie Donovan and Rhea Norwood! The trio discuss Imogen’s self love discovery in S3, as well as Isaac’s asexuality journey, and even the art of soberly acting ‘drunk snogging’. Plus, Rhea’s hidden eyeball talent… And don’t miss the finale of Kit & Joe’s BFF Challenge! Listen to more from Netflix Podcasts.

Heartstopper’s Tobie Donovan and Rhea Norwood chat self love, asexuality & vibrating eyeballs with Tia Kofi

Join the Heartstopper crew on July 17 for a leavers’ assembly extravaganza across five new podcast episodes. Kit Connor, Joe Locke, Alice Oseman, and more sit down with returning host Tia Kofi to discuss the finale film Heartstopper Forever, look back on the series, and answer fan questions.

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About Heartstopper Forever: The Official Podcast

About Heartstopper Forever: The Official Podcast

About Heartstopper Forever: The Official Podcast

Heartstopper Forever: The Official Podcast is on the way! Celebrate Nick and Charlie’s final chapter on July 17 as Kit Connor, Joe Locke, Alice Oseman, and more sit down with returning host Tia Kofi for a leavers’ assembly extravaganza across five new podcast episodes. Join the Heartstopper crew as they discuss the finale film Heartstopper Forever, look back on the series, and answer fan questions. All five episodes of Heartstopper Forever: The Official Podcast premiere July 17 on Netflix. Go to Tudum.com for more Heartstopper news and updates. Watch Heartstopper Forever July 17 on Netflix.