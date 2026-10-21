In this episode of Girls Tripp, Sue Bird says the WNBA’s $1 million contract era arrived faster than she ever imagined and opens up about selecting Team USA’s gold-medal roster, which Ryan Ruocco calls “the hardest team to make in the world.” The four-time WNBA champion also explains why Olivia Miles reminds her of herself, how the game and its players have evolved and why more players could extend their careers into their 40s.



Then Ryan Ruocco joins Sue for a WNBA Finals preview: why Golden State could win in Game 5 or 7, why Atlanta’s path could run through Game 6 and how Kiah Stokes impacts winning without needing to shoot.



Watch Bird’s Eye View with Sue Bird every Friday on YouTube and wherever you get your podcasts: https://www.youtube.com/@SueBird



CHAPTERS

00:00 - Intro

1:00 - Sue Bird on the WNBA’s Next Era

03:15 - Ryan and Sue: Friendship and Broadcasting

18:30 - $1M Contracts and Team USA Gold

31:45 - Fast Lane With Sue Bird

37:20 - Dream vs. Valkyries Finals Preview



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