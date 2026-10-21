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35 episodes
- In this episode of Girls Tripp, Kelsey Plum says Angel Reese won Game 2 before tipoff after Reese delivered 30 points and 16 rebounds to give Atlanta its first WNBA Finals victory. Plum, Allie Clifton and Jordan Robinson break down the mentality behind Reese’s takeover, Jordin Canada’s impact and what Golden State must change before Game 3. Kelsey also explains why she chased a coyote down her street in slides.
Then Ryan Ruocco joins the Finals breakdown: how Golden State’s turnovers fed Atlanta, why players have to take the end-of-quarter heave and how both coaches are shaping the series.
🏀 Subscribe to Girls Tripp for recap episodes following every WNBA Finals game!
⏱️ CHAPTERS
00:00 Angel Reese and the Coyote
04:55 Atlanta's Game 2 Response
16:15 The Heave Ryan Hates
19:20 Finals Pressure and Adjustments
37:10 Kelsey on Trash Talk
🔔 SUBSCRIBE to Girls Tripp for full episodes, the BEST WNBA convos, and stories from legends!
👉 FOLLOW us on social to keep up with the show!
IG - www.instagram.com/girlstripppod
ALLIE - www.instagram.com/al.clifton
JORDAN - www.instagram.com/jordanligons
Part of the Road Trippin' FAMILY 🐸🥚🍟🔌
🎙️PRODUCED by Rain Delay Media - raindelaymedia.com
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Can Atlanta Find an Answer for Gabby Williams? | Kelsey Plum’s Finals Breakdown10/18/2026 | 52 mins.In this episode of Girls Tripp, two-time WNBA champion and five-time All-Star Kelsey Plum breaks down Golden State's 68-64 win over Atlanta in Game 1 of the WNBA Finals, including how the Valkyries packed the paint, disrupted Atlanta's offense and won despite struggling to score. Plus, Ryan Ruocco opens up about missing his first WNBA Finals broadcast in 14 years and why watching as a fan gave him a new perspective on the growth of women's basketball.
Then the group examines Atlanta's adjustments, Angel Reese's second-half scoring struggles, the importance of turnovers and offensive rebounds, and the matchups that could decide Game 2. Plus, Kelsey shares the story behind her one-for-20 performance in the WNBA All-Star celebrity three-point contest.
⏱️ CHAPTERS
00:00 Kelsey Plum Checks on Ryan Ruocco
03:40 Golden State Steals Game 1
17:25 What Atlanta Must Change
29:00 Why Gabby Williams Is Thriving
38:40 Ballhalla and the Road to Game 2
🔔 SUBSCRIBE to Girls Tripp for full episodes, the BEST WNBA convos, and stories from legends!
👉 FOLLOW us on social to keep up with the show!
IG - www.instagram.com/girlstripppod
ALLIE - www.instagram.com/al.clifton
JORDAN - www.instagram.com/jordanligons
Part of the Road Trippin' FAMILY 🐸🥚🍟🔌
🎙️PRODUCED by Rain Delay Media - raindelaymedia.com
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- In this episode of Girls Tripp, Sue Bird says the WNBA’s $1 million contract era arrived faster than she ever imagined and opens up about selecting Team USA’s gold-medal roster, which Ryan Ruocco calls “the hardest team to make in the world.” The four-time WNBA champion also explains why Olivia Miles reminds her of herself, how the game and its players have evolved and why more players could extend their careers into their 40s.
Then Ryan Ruocco joins Sue for a WNBA Finals preview: why Golden State could win in Game 5 or 7, why Atlanta’s path could run through Game 6 and how Kiah Stokes impacts winning without needing to shoot.
Watch Bird’s Eye View with Sue Bird every Friday on YouTube and wherever you get your podcasts: https://www.youtube.com/@SueBird
CHAPTERS
00:00 - Intro
1:00 - Sue Bird on the WNBA’s Next Era
03:15 - Ryan and Sue: Friendship and Broadcasting
18:30 - $1M Contracts and Team USA Gold
31:45 - Fast Lane With Sue Bird
37:20 - Dream vs. Valkyries Finals Preview
🔔 SUBSCRIBE to Girls Tripp for full episodes, the BEST WNBA convos, and stories from legends!
👉 FOLLOW us on social to keep up with the show!
IG - www.instagram.com/girlstripppod
ALLIE - www.instagram.com/al.clifton
JORDAN - www.instagram.com/jordanligons
Part of the Road Trippin' FAMILY 🐸🥚🍟🔌
🎙️PRODUCED by Rain Delay Media - raindelaymedia.com
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices
Ryan Ruocco Calls Liberty’s Timeout Mistake “INDEFENSIBLE” + Valkyries Go Up 2-010/08/2026 | 58 mins.In this episode of Girls Tripp, Ryan Ruocco takes Allie Clifton and Jordan Robinson inside the Liberty-Dream Game 2 finish and calls New York’s failure to use its reset timeout an “indefensible” coaching mistake. The group also breaks down Angel Reese’s two-way impact, Jordin Canada’s control and how Atlanta built a 2-0 semifinal lead without Allisha Gray.
Then Ryan Ruocco travels around the W: the Valkyries are one win from the Finals in just their second season after going up 2-0 on the defending champion Aces. Ryan, Allie and Jordan debate Golden State’s depth, Vegas’ exhaustion, Natalie Nakase versus Becky Hammon and whether the league is seeing parity or a true power shift.
🕑 CHAPTERS
00:00 - Liberty’s Timeout Mistake
15:55 - Atlanta Takes Control
23:25 - Fanatics Sponsor Message
23:55 - Angel Reese Is a Winner
30:00 - Ryan’s Broadcast Booth Timeout Check
31:30 - Can the Liberty Come Back From 0-2?
36:30 - Golden State Goes Up 2-0
43:15 - Veronica Burton’s Clutch Moment
45:30 - Natalie Nakase vs. Becky Hammon
46:35 - What the Aces Need in Game 3
49:25 - Parity or Power Shift?
🔔 SUBSCRIBE to Girls Tripp for full episodes, the BEST WNBA convos, and stories from legends!
👉 FOLLOW us on social to keep up with the show!
IG - www.instagram.com/girlstripppod
ALLIE - www.instagram.com/al.clifton
JORDAN - www.instagram.com/jordanligons
Part of the Road Trippin' FAMILY 🐸🥚🍟🔌
🎙️PRODUCED by Rain Delay Media - raindelaymedia.com
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices
Caitlin Clark Shines in Game 2, Now It’s Winner-Take-All + Ryan Ruocco Says New York Has NO CEILING10/01/2026 | 1h 16 mins.In this episode of Girls Tripp, Cynthia Cooper breaks down Caitlin Clark's 27-point, 15-assist Game 2 performance, why Clark's ability to raise her team's level matters in the playoffs, and what the Fever's winner-take-all Game 3 with A'ja Wilson's Aces could bring. Coop also reacts to Minnesota's stunning first-round exit against New York, Olivia Miles' playoff struggles, and gets a surprise call from Charles Barkley after Jordan's Usher prank.
Then Ryan Ruocco travels around the W: Ryan explains why Caitlin Clark keeps “meeting the moment,” breaks down the preparation behind his playoff broadcasts, and looks at the bigger picture of Clark's growth, playmaking and playoff impact.
⏱️ CHAPTERS
00:00 Caitlin Meets the Moment
09:05 Liberty Make History
16:00 What Happened to Minnesota?
29:50 Fever Force Game 3
46:50 Ryan Ruocco on Clark
🏀 Subscribe to the Girls Tripp YouTube channel for new episodes: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCLh4znMEEDzabMHw-Ob0Cpg
🚗 Catch up on past episodes over on Road Trippin': https://youtube.com/playlist?list=PLX3ZLYz4-6vGPj3fidCpGtL4LFqhL7zJy&si
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📺 FOLLOW Girls Tripp on socials:
Instagram - https://www.instagram.com/girlstripppod/
Allie - https://www.instagram.com/al.clifton/
Jordan - https://www.instagram.com/jordanligons/
🎙️ PRODUCED by Rain Delay Media:
https://www.raindelaymedia.com/
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices
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About Girls Tripp
Girls Tripp dives into the biggest storylines in women’s basketball, hosted by broadcaster Allie Clifton and WNBA insider Jordan Robinson. Sharp analysis, unfiltered opinions, backed by two hosts who know the game inside and out. New episodes every Thursday.Podcast website
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