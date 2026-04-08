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Exit Scam

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DocumentarySociety & Culture
Exit Scam
Latest episode

9 episodes

  • Exit Scam

    Part VIII: The Exit

    06/28/2021 | 30 mins.
    In our final episode, Quadriga customers demand that the Royal Canadian Mounted Police exhume Gerald Cotten’s coffin.

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  • Exit Scam

    Part VII: The Wife

    06/21/2021 | 30 mins.
    There's only one person who knows what really happened to Gerry in India--besides Gerry himself--and it's his wife, Jen.

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  • Exit Scam

    Part VI: The Coffin

    06/14/2021 | 39 mins.
    We trace the 7,000-mile path that Gerald Cotten’s body took after his alleged death, from a Jaipur hospital to a Halifax cemetery.

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  • Exit Scam

    Part V: The Old Friend

    06/07/2021 | 33 mins.
    A friend of Gerry's once defended him and said there was no way he faked his death. But now he’s changed his mind and wonders how he missed the clues, despite being a Bitcoin security expert.

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  • Exit Scam

    Part IV: The Chris Markay Account

    05/31/2021 | 31 mins.
    Three years before his death, Gerry embarks on a spending spree, buying a yacht, a plane, and even his own private island. But things at his Bitcoin exchange, Quadriga, begin to unravel.

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About Exit Scam
In 2018, Gerald Cotten, the founder of Canada's biggest Bitcoin exchange, died under mysterious circumstances during a honeymoon trip to India. His customers were told that the $215 million they'd deposited on the exchange was lost forever — because Gerry had forgotten to leave behind his passwords. But here's the thing: Not everyone believes he's dead. Exit Scam is about what really happened to Gerald Cotten and the fortune that disappeared with him.
Podcast website
DocumentarySociety & CultureTechnologyTrue Crime

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