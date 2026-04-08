Three years before his death, Gerry embarks on a spending spree, buying a yacht, a plane, and even his own private island. But things at his Bitcoin exchange, Quadriga, begin to unravel. To learn more about listener data and our privacy practices visit: https://www.audacyinc.com/privacy-policy Learn more about your ad choices. Visit https://podcastchoices.com/adchoices

A friend of Gerry's once defended him and said there was no way he faked his death. But now he’s changed his mind and wonders how he missed the clues, despite being a Bitcoin security expert. To learn more about listener data and our privacy practices visit: https://www.audacyinc.com/privacy-policy Learn more about your ad choices. Visit https://podcastchoices.com/adchoices

We trace the 7,000-mile path that Gerald Cotten’s body took after his alleged death, from a Jaipur hospital to a Halifax cemetery. To learn more about listener data and our privacy practices visit: https://www.audacyinc.com/privacy-policy Learn more about your ad choices. Visit https://podcastchoices.com/adchoices

There's only one person who knows what really happened to Gerry in India--besides Gerry himself--and it's his wife, Jen. To learn more about listener data and our privacy practices visit: https://www.audacyinc.com/privacy-policy Learn more about your ad choices. Visit https://podcastchoices.com/adchoices

In our final episode, Quadriga customers demand that the Royal Canadian Mounted Police exhume Gerald Cotten’s coffin. To learn more about listener data and our privacy practices visit: https://www.audacyinc.com/privacy-policy Learn more about your ad choices. Visit https://podcastchoices.com/adchoices

About Exit Scam

About Exit Scam

About Exit Scam

In 2018, Gerald Cotten, the founder of Canada's biggest Bitcoin exchange, died under mysterious circumstances during a honeymoon trip to India. His customers were told that the $215 million they'd deposited on the exchange was lost forever — because Gerry had forgotten to leave behind his passwords. But here's the thing: Not everyone believes he's dead. Exit Scam is about what really happened to Gerald Cotten and the fortune that disappeared with him.