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Disturbed: True Horror Stories

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Disturbed: True Horror Stories
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393 episodes

  • Disturbed: True Horror Stories

    Eclipse Stalker (Disturbed #300)

    11/05/2026 | 39 mins.
    The Man in the Window-Backwards-Eclipse Stalker-Community-Real Life Batman

    Featuring Narration by:
    Katy Peterson
    Michael Gunter
    Dacey Else
    Chelsea Spirito
    Maxwell Glick

    Story 1: The Man in the Window
    Narrated by: Katy Peterson
    A young girl spending the night with her grandma is awoken to a man breaking in through the bedroom window. Frozen in fear, it takes everything in her power to wake her grandma up and scare the man away. One can only wonder what could’ve happened if she’d never woken up that terrifying night.

    Story 2: Backwards
    Narrated by: Michael Gunter
    An evening walk becomes a little weird when a man has an encounter with a backwards walker.

    Story 3: Eclipse Stalker
    Narrated by: Dacey Else
    During the 2026 eclipse in Europe, one man used this night as the prime opportunity to talk to his stalking victim. For days and weeks after that, he followed her everywhere she went. Nowhere was safe.

    Story 4: Community
    Narrated by: Chelsea Spirito
    One girl's desire for community leads her to a church that made her feel too welcome. Just when she was feeling good about everything, she realized that she was in the midst of a cult, the Moonies, to be exact.

    Story 5: Real Life Batman
    Narrated by: Maxwell Glick
    On a late-night drive to his friend's house, one man finds himself encountering a creature that can only be described as a Batman. With wings, talons, fangs, and steely blue eyes, this bat flies right along as he drives. He eventually loses him, only to be surrounded by an explosion that rocks his van, almost sending him over. He makes it safely to his friend's house, but he’s never quite the same after that night.

    For exclusive content and early & ad-free episodes, join us on Patreon: ⁠ https://patreon.com/disturbedpodcast
    Get your own Disturbed merchandise by visiting our website at https://www.disturbedpodcast.com/merch
    To submit your own story, email us at: mystory@disturbedpodcast.com
    Or, find us on Reddit at r/DisturbedPodcast
    Facebook and Instagram

    See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
  • Disturbed: True Horror Stories

    Sneak Peak: Alone

    11/04/2026 | 6 mins.
    Disturbed's Subscriber-only Patreon Show, A Night By The Campfire, presents Alone.
    This is a story of survival and desperation. What would you do if you woke up one morning and couldn't leave your home?

    To hear the rest of the story, become a Premium or Diamond Patreon member, go to patreon.com/disturbedpodcast
    See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
  • Disturbed: True Horror Stories

    Disturbed #299: The Shortcut, Day Date, Late Night Visitor, & Appalachian Rest Stop

    10/29/2026 | 29 mins.
    Featuring Narration by:

    Noni Alley

    Dacey Else 

    Donovan Shepard

    Ramiro Vazquez

    Story 1: The Shortcut

    Narrated by: Noni Alley 

    Two girls set off through the woods to their friend's house. They decide to take a shortcut that would cut their time in half; one they’d taken a thousand times before. Midway through, they have an encounter what would become a traumatizing experience they’d remember forever. 

    Story 2: Day Date

    Narrated by: Dacey Else

    Putting herself out there, a young girl goes on a date with an older man. He instantly becomes smitten, but she discovers that it was a huge mistake.

    Story 3: Late Night Visitor 

    Narrated by: Donovan Shepard

    Working overnight security at a new job, he immediately breaks the one rule he was given: don’t let anyone in at night! 

    Story 4: Appalachian Rest Stop 

    Narrated by: Ramiro Vazquez

    When a weary traveler pulls into a rest area around 4 am, he is met with the mystical world of a mimic. It’s calling to him in the voice of every person he’s ever loved, not taking no for an answer. He must figure out a way to make his escape without being taken.

    For exclusive content and early & ad-free episodes, join us on Patreon: ⁠

    patreon.com/disturbedpodcast

    Get your own Disturbed merchandise by visiting our website at www.disturbedpodcast.com/merch

    Submit your true, horrifying experience to hear it on the podcast: mystory@disturbedpodcast.com 

    Or, find us on Reddit at r/DisturbedPodcast

    Facebook and Instagram


    Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
    See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
  • Disturbed: True Horror Stories

    Disturbed #298: Too Close to Home, The Man in the Woods, To the Field, The Man in the Bushes, & Forbidden Path

    10/22/2026 | 31 mins.
    Featuring Narration by:

    Lillian Yves

    Gary Dilsizian

    Max Castillo

    Jennifer McDonald

    Aaron Sinn

    Story 1: Too Close to Home

    Narrated by: Lillian Yves

    Your average day at the library becomes uncomfortable as one girl is followed around by a random man. Things become even scarier when she realizes he knows where she lives.

    Story 2: The Man in the Woods

    Narrated by: Gary Dilsizian

    When two boys try to go into the woods to smoke some weed, they come in contact with an unexpected visitor, an escaped mental patients that threatens the lives of everyone around him.

    Story 3: To The Field

    Narrated by: Max Castillo

    When a dog walker sets out with his dog companions, they take a trail that leads through the woods; a trail they’ve taken before. This time the trail is different, and they are left running for their lives.

    Story 4: The Man in the Bushes

    Narrated by: Jennifer McDonald

    When two teenagers sneak out for a night of fun, they quickly discover that nothing good happens after midnight. They see a man in the bushes standing there watching them. But the story isn’t over yet; the man comes back to haunt them.

    Story 5: Forbidden Path

    Narrated by: Aaron Sinn

    After a few years of wondering why his friends won’t ride their bikes down this one particular path, our Reddit user decides he is going to do it. He invites his friends to come along, but they all know better. After pedaling down the path, he experiences things he never expected, and he must fight to make his way back to his friends.

    Get exclusive content and early & ad-free episodes: ⁠

    patreon.com/disturbedpodcast

    Submit your true, horrifying experience to hear it on the podcast: mystory@disturbedpodcast.com

    Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
    See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
  • Disturbed: True Horror Stories

    Disturbed #297: Into the Alley, The Elevator Ride From Hell, Duck Hunt, and Ghost Passenger

    10/15/2026 | 30 mins.
    Featuring Narration by:

    Laura Lockwood

    Sebastian Anderson

    Sam McCalla

    Matthew Buckner

    Our contest ends tomorrow, Oct. 15! Join or Patreon for your chance to tell your own story!

    Become a Premium or Diamond Patreon member from now until October 15 to be entered into a drawing for your chance to record your story with one of the producers of the show. 

    The winner will be announced on Oct. 16 through Patreon, and their story will be featured in a special Halloween episode of Disturbed. 

    What are you waiting for? Become a Premium or Diamond member now for your chance to win! 

    You’ll also get early and ad-free episodes and bonus content- what more could you be waiting for!  Go to patreon.com/disturbedpodcast.com

    Story 1: Into the Alley 

    Narrated by: Laura Lockwood 

    Girls just want to have fun and get f*cked up! A night out turns into a run for their lives when an acquaintance sets them up for more than they bargained for. 

    Story 2: Elevator Ride from Hell

    Narrated by: Sebastian Anderson 

    A simple day of laundry turns into pure torture. 

    Story 3: Duck Hunt 

    Narrated by: Sam McCalla

    A day of fireworks at an abandoned landfill turns into an old-fashioned duck hunt, where you are the ducks.

    Story 4: Ghost Passenger

    Narrated by:  Matthew Buckner

    A cab driver gets a call to pick up a little girl by the cemetery. When he drives her home, he finds out that she had a secret.

    Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
    See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
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About Disturbed: True Horror Stories
True terrifying horror stories; kidnappings, serial killers, maniacs and the worst parts of your nightmares come to life. Join us every Thursday as we bring you a new set of real encounters. Share your experience at mystory@disturbedpodcast.com.
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