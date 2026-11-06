The Man in the Window-Backwards-Eclipse Stalker-Community-Real Life Batman



Featuring Narration by:

Katy Peterson

Michael Gunter

Dacey Else

Chelsea Spirito

Maxwell Glick



Story 1: The Man in the Window

Narrated by: Katy Peterson

A young girl spending the night with her grandma is awoken to a man breaking in through the bedroom window. Frozen in fear, it takes everything in her power to wake her grandma up and scare the man away. One can only wonder what could’ve happened if she’d never woken up that terrifying night.



Story 2: Backwards

Narrated by: Michael Gunter

An evening walk becomes a little weird when a man has an encounter with a backwards walker.



Story 3: Eclipse Stalker

Narrated by: Dacey Else

During the 2026 eclipse in Europe, one man used this night as the prime opportunity to talk to his stalking victim. For days and weeks after that, he followed her everywhere she went. Nowhere was safe.



Story 4: Community

Narrated by: Chelsea Spirito

One girl's desire for community leads her to a church that made her feel too welcome. Just when she was feeling good about everything, she realized that she was in the midst of a cult, the Moonies, to be exact.



Story 5: Real Life Batman

Narrated by: Maxwell Glick

On a late-night drive to his friend's house, one man finds himself encountering a creature that can only be described as a Batman. With wings, talons, fangs, and steely blue eyes, this bat flies right along as he drives. He eventually loses him, only to be surrounded by an explosion that rocks his van, almost sending him over. He makes it safely to his friend's house, but he’s never quite the same after that night.



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