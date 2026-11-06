Listen to this podcast in the app for free:Download for free in the App Store
393 episodes
- The Man in the Window-Backwards-Eclipse Stalker-Community-Real Life Batman
Featuring Narration by:
Katy Peterson
Michael Gunter
Dacey Else
Chelsea Spirito
Maxwell Glick
Story 1: The Man in the Window
Narrated by: Katy Peterson
A young girl spending the night with her grandma is awoken to a man breaking in through the bedroom window. Frozen in fear, it takes everything in her power to wake her grandma up and scare the man away. One can only wonder what could’ve happened if she’d never woken up that terrifying night.
Story 2: Backwards
Narrated by: Michael Gunter
An evening walk becomes a little weird when a man has an encounter with a backwards walker.
Story 3: Eclipse Stalker
Narrated by: Dacey Else
During the 2026 eclipse in Europe, one man used this night as the prime opportunity to talk to his stalking victim. For days and weeks after that, he followed her everywhere she went. Nowhere was safe.
Story 4: Community
Narrated by: Chelsea Spirito
One girl's desire for community leads her to a church that made her feel too welcome. Just when she was feeling good about everything, she realized that she was in the midst of a cult, the Moonies, to be exact.
Story 5: Real Life Batman
Narrated by: Maxwell Glick
On a late-night drive to his friend's house, one man finds himself encountering a creature that can only be described as a Batman. With wings, talons, fangs, and steely blue eyes, this bat flies right along as he drives. He eventually loses him, only to be surrounded by an explosion that rocks his van, almost sending him over. He makes it safely to his friend's house, but he’s never quite the same after that night.
For exclusive content and early & ad-free episodes, join us on Patreon: https://patreon.com/disturbedpodcast
Get your own Disturbed merchandise by visiting our website at https://www.disturbedpodcast.com/merch
To submit your own story, email us at: mystory@disturbedpodcast.com
Or, find us on Reddit at r/DisturbedPodcast
Facebook and Instagram
See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
- Disturbed's Subscriber-only Patreon Show, A Night By The Campfire, presents Alone.
This is a story of survival and desperation. What would you do if you woke up one morning and couldn't leave your home?
To hear the rest of the story, become a Premium or Diamond Patreon member, go to patreon.com/disturbedpodcast
See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
Disturbed #299: The Shortcut, Day Date, Late Night Visitor, & Appalachian Rest Stop10/29/2026 | 29 mins.Featuring Narration by:
Noni Alley
Dacey Else
Donovan Shepard
Ramiro Vazquez
Story 1: The Shortcut
Narrated by: Noni Alley
Two girls set off through the woods to their friend's house. They decide to take a shortcut that would cut their time in half; one they’d taken a thousand times before. Midway through, they have an encounter what would become a traumatizing experience they’d remember forever.
Story 2: Day Date
Narrated by: Dacey Else
Putting herself out there, a young girl goes on a date with an older man. He instantly becomes smitten, but she discovers that it was a huge mistake.
Story 3: Late Night Visitor
Narrated by: Donovan Shepard
Working overnight security at a new job, he immediately breaks the one rule he was given: don’t let anyone in at night!
Story 4: Appalachian Rest Stop
Narrated by: Ramiro Vazquez
When a weary traveler pulls into a rest area around 4 am, he is met with the mystical world of a mimic. It’s calling to him in the voice of every person he’s ever loved, not taking no for an answer. He must figure out a way to make his escape without being taken.
For exclusive content and early & ad-free episodes, join us on Patreon:
patreon.com/disturbedpodcast
Get your own Disturbed merchandise by visiting our website at www.disturbedpodcast.com/merch
Submit your true, horrifying experience to hear it on the podcast: mystory@disturbedpodcast.com
Or, find us on Reddit at r/DisturbedPodcast
Facebook and Instagram
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
Disturbed #298: Too Close to Home, The Man in the Woods, To the Field, The Man in the Bushes, & Forbidden Path10/22/2026 | 31 mins.Featuring Narration by:
Lillian Yves
Gary Dilsizian
Max Castillo
Jennifer McDonald
Aaron Sinn
Story 1: Too Close to Home
Narrated by: Lillian Yves
Your average day at the library becomes uncomfortable as one girl is followed around by a random man. Things become even scarier when she realizes he knows where she lives.
Story 2: The Man in the Woods
Narrated by: Gary Dilsizian
When two boys try to go into the woods to smoke some weed, they come in contact with an unexpected visitor, an escaped mental patients that threatens the lives of everyone around him.
Story 3: To The Field
Narrated by: Max Castillo
When a dog walker sets out with his dog companions, they take a trail that leads through the woods; a trail they’ve taken before. This time the trail is different, and they are left running for their lives.
Story 4: The Man in the Bushes
Narrated by: Jennifer McDonald
When two teenagers sneak out for a night of fun, they quickly discover that nothing good happens after midnight. They see a man in the bushes standing there watching them. But the story isn’t over yet; the man comes back to haunt them.
Story 5: Forbidden Path
Narrated by: Aaron Sinn
After a few years of wondering why his friends won’t ride their bikes down this one particular path, our Reddit user decides he is going to do it. He invites his friends to come along, but they all know better. After pedaling down the path, he experiences things he never expected, and he must fight to make his way back to his friends.
Get exclusive content and early & ad-free episodes:
patreon.com/disturbedpodcast
Submit your true, horrifying experience to hear it on the podcast: mystory@disturbedpodcast.com
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
Disturbed #297: Into the Alley, The Elevator Ride From Hell, Duck Hunt, and Ghost Passenger10/15/2026 | 30 mins.Featuring Narration by:
Laura Lockwood
Sebastian Anderson
Sam McCalla
Matthew Buckner
Our contest ends tomorrow, Oct. 15! Join or Patreon for your chance to tell your own story!
Become a Premium or Diamond Patreon member from now until October 15 to be entered into a drawing for your chance to record your story with one of the producers of the show.
The winner will be announced on Oct. 16 through Patreon, and their story will be featured in a special Halloween episode of Disturbed.
What are you waiting for? Become a Premium or Diamond member now for your chance to win!
You’ll also get early and ad-free episodes and bonus content- what more could you be waiting for! Go to patreon.com/disturbedpodcast.com
Story 1: Into the Alley
Narrated by: Laura Lockwood
Girls just want to have fun and get f*cked up! A night out turns into a run for their lives when an acquaintance sets them up for more than they bargained for.
Story 2: Elevator Ride from Hell
Narrated by: Sebastian Anderson
A simple day of laundry turns into pure torture.
Story 3: Duck Hunt
Narrated by: Sam McCalla
A day of fireworks at an abandoned landfill turns into an old-fashioned duck hunt, where you are the ducks.
Story 4: Ghost Passenger
Narrated by: Matthew Buckner
A cab driver gets a call to pick up a little girl by the cemetery. When he drives her home, he finds out that she had a secret.
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
More Personal Journals podcasts
Trending Personal Journals podcasts
About Disturbed: True Horror Stories
True terrifying horror stories; kidnappings, serial killers, maniacs and the worst parts of your nightmares come to life. Join us every Thursday as we bring you a new set of real encounters. Share your experience at mystory@disturbedpodcast.com.Podcast website
Listen to Disturbed: True Horror Stories, This is Love and many other podcasts from around the world with the radio.net app
Get the free radio.net app
- Stations and podcasts to bookmark
- Stream via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth
- Supports Carplay & Android Auto
- Many other app features
Get the free radio.net app
- Stations and podcasts to bookmark
- Stream via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth
- Supports Carplay & Android Auto
- Many other app features
Disturbed: True Horror Stories
Scan code,
download the app,
start listening.
download the app,
start listening.
Disturbed: True Horror Stories: Podcasts in Family