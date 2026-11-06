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500 episodes
- Artist: Alexander Matchak (Moscow, Russia)
Name: House Religion [November, 2026]
Genre: House
Release Date: 05.11.2026
Exclusive: Deep House Moscow
Alexander Matchak: www.facebook.com/alex.machete.39
Soundcloud: @alex-machete
Instagram: www.instagram.com/alexander_matchak
CONTACT (DHM):
Telegram ‒ t.me/sash_msk
Email — deephousemoscow@hotmail.com
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- Artist: Smallny (Moscow, Russia)
Name: November Podcast, 2026 [Vinyl Only]
Genre: House
Release Date: 04.11.2026
Exclusive: Deep House Moscow
Smallny: https://soundcloud.com/smallny
CONTACT (DHM):
Email — deephousemoscow@hotmail.com
Follow us:
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- Artist: SKIF (Krasnodar / Moscow, Russia)
Name: Experiment 10 Years Podcast, 2026
Genre: Electronic
Release Date: 03.11.2026
Exclusive: Deep House Moscow
SKIF: www.facebook.com/Skifdj
Soundcloud: @skifdj
Instagram: www.instagram.com/djskif
CONTACT (DHM):
Email — deephousemoscow@hotmail.com
Follow us:
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vk.com/deephousemsk/
- Artist: Roma Frost (Russia)
Name: November Podcast, 2026
Genre: Electronic
Release Date: 02.11.2026
Exclusive: Deep House Moscow
Roma Frost: @user-246665855
Instagram: www.instagram.com/roma_frost.dj
CONTACT (DHM):
Email — deephousemoscow@hotmail.com
Follow us:
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vk.com/deephousemsk/
- Artist: Maytreya (Moscow, Russia)
Name: Live for NOVIY RASSVET [YAUZA PLACE, 07.11.2026]
Genre: Electronic
Release Date: 01.11.2026
Exclusive: Deep House Moscow
Maytreya: www.facebook.com/victor.savin.585
Soundcloud: @akamaytreya
Instagram: www.instagram.com/maytreya_official
CONTACT (DHM):
Email — deephousemoscow@hotmail.com
Follow us:
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vk.com/deephousemsk/
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