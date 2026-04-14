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12 episodes
- Welcome to the world of The Oyster.
This episode is sponsored by BetterHelp and Hellofresh.
The Oyster is created by Alex Aldea and Adrienne Schaeffler.
This episode was written by Alex Aldea, Adrienne Schaeffler, and Jordan Cobb.
Cast:
Logan Browning as Hannah Ori
Giancarlo Esposito as Luca Devlet
Carla Gugino as Christian
Keith David as Policeman #1
Donnell Rawlings as Micah Ori
Kimberly Hébert Gregory as Sarah Ori
Andrew Santino as Art Minor
Kenny Allen as Ben Avery
Johnny Ferro as Scott Thompson
Dionne Lea Williams as Lauren Thompson
Jolie Handler as Beth Thompson
Nicole Goodnight as Jane
David Cummings as Bill
Nikolle Doolin as Linda
Production:
Executive Produced by Logan Browning, Alex Cline, Alex Aldea and Adrienne Schaefler.
Edited by Victor Figueroa.
Sound Design and Foley by Victor Figueroa.
Music Composition by Alex Aldea and Andrew Joselyn.
Mixing by Alex Aldea
- In the final chapter of Season One of Deadly Manners, the killer is confronted and the night's festivities come to a close.
Created by Ali Garfinkel (Writer) and Alex Aldea (Producer).
Cast List:
Narrator - LeVar Burton
Veronica Billings - Kristen Bell
William Billings - Denis O'Hare
Olivia Billings - Alisha Boe
George the Butler - Mark Berry
Nancy Clark - Anna Chlumsky
James Eggly - David Cummings
Police Officer - Terry Miles
Reporter #1 - Jamey Jasta
Reporter #2 - Atticus Jackson
Reporter #3 - Jon Grillz
Reporter #4 - Nicole Goodnight
Reporter #5 - Andrew W.K.
Written by Ali Garfinkel.
Directed by Alex Aldea and Ali Garfinkel.
Music composition (except for Jazz Piano Parts) by Alex Aldea and Andrew Joslyn.
Chapter 10 features a rendition of God Bless America and the National Anthem of U.S.S.R.
Live Strings by Andrew Joslyn.
Jazz Piano Parts were written and performed by Mark Rodriguez.
Foley and Sound Design: Victor Figueroa and Alex Aldea.
Editing by Victor Figueroa, James Kim, and Alex Aldea.
Here is a link to the script.
This episode is sponsored by MeUndies and Squarespace.
- In the ninth chapter of Deadly Manners, the police are finally called to the house.
Created by Ali Garfinkel (Writer) and Alex Aldea (Producer).
Cast List:
Narrator - LeVar Burton
Veronica Billings - Kristen Bell
William Billings - Denis O'Hare
Olivia Billings - Alisha Boe
George the Butler - Mark Berry
Beatrice the Maid - Elizabeth McLaughlin
Nancy Clark - Anna Chlumsky
James Eggly - David Cummings
Written by Ali Garfinkel.
Directed by Alex Aldea and Ali Garfinkel.
Music composition (except for Jazz Piano Parts) by Alex Aldea and Andrew Joslyn.
Live Strings by Andrew Joslyn.
Jazz Piano Parts were written and performed by Mark Rodriguez.
Foley and Sound Design: Victor Figueroa and Alex Aldea.
Editing by Victor Figueroa, James Kim, and Alex Aldea.
Here is a link to the script.
This episode is sponsored by MeUndies and Audible.
- In the eighth chapter of Deadly Manners, one of the party's biggest secrets becomes jeopardized.
Created by Ali Garfinkel (Writer) and Alex Aldea (Producer).
Cast List:
Narrator - LeVar Burton
Veronica Billings - Kristen Bell
William Billings - Denis O'Hare
Olivia Billings - Alisha Boe
George the Butler - Mark Berry
Beatrice the Maid - Elizabeth McLaughlin
Roger Clark - Timothy Simons
Nancy Clark - Anna Chlumsky
James Eggly - David Cummings
Written by Michael Varrati and Ali Garfinkel.
Directed by Alex Aldea and Ali Garfinkel.
Music composition (except for Jazz Piano Parts) by Alex Aldea and Andrew Joslyn.
Live Strings by Andrew Joslyn.
Jazz Piano Parts were written and performed by Mark Rodriguez.
Foley and Sound Design: Victor Figueroa and Alex Aldea.
Editing by Victor Figueroa, James Kim, and Alex Aldea.
Here is a link to the script.
This episode is sponsored by MeUndies and TodayTix.
- In the seventh chapter of Deadly Manners, Olivia starts interrogating several of the evening's suspects and a dark secret is unearthed.
Created by Ali Garfinkel (Writer) and Alex Aldea (Producer).
Cast List:
Narrator - LeVar Burton
Veronica Billings - Kristen Bell
William Billings - Denis O'Hare
Olivia Billings - Alisha Boe
George the Butler - Mark Berry
Beatrice the Maid - Elizabeth McLaughlin
Roger Clark - Timothy Simons
Nancy Clark - Anna Chlumsky
James Eggly - David Cummings
Fortune Teller - RuPaul
Written by Michael Varrati and Ali Garfinkel.
Directed by Alex Aldea and Ali Garfinkel.
Music composition (except for Jazz Piano Parts) by Alex Aldea and Andrew Joslyn.
Live Strings by Andrew Joslyn.
Jazz Piano Parts were written and performed by Mark Rodriguez.
Foley and Sound Design: Victor Figueroa and Alex Aldea.
Editing by Victor Figueroa, James Kim, and Alex Aldea.
Here is a link to the script.
This episode is sponsored by MeUndies and TodayTix.
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About Deadly Manners
Deadly Manners is a 10 episode, dark comedy murder-mystery series set in the winter of 1954. It follows the events during the night of the affluent Billings family annual dinner party with their distinguished, eccentric guests. However, all is not fun and games as shortly after the party starts, a snowstorm begins to rage outside, trapping all the partygoers inside their host's mansion. When a murderer starts killing off those in attendance, the guests must figure out who is responsible, or at least how to stay alive -- lest they be next. Deadly Manners was created by Ali Garfinkel and Alex Aldea. Deadly Manners stars Kristen Bell, Denis O'Hare, Alisha Boe, RuPaul, Anna Chlumsky, Timothy Simons, Michelle Visage, Alona Tal, David Cummings and is narrated by LeVar Burton. Artwork by Kina Lee.Podcast website
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Deadly Manners: Podcasts in Family