Skip to content
Radio Logo
Open app
PodcastsComedy FictionDeadly Manners
Listen to this podcast in the app for free:
Deadly Manners
radio.net
Sleep timer
Save favorites
Download for free in the App Store

Deadly Manners

The Paragon Collective
Comedy FictionFiction
Deadly Manners
Latest episode

12 episodes

  • Deadly Manners

    The Oyster

    11/13/2020 | 31 mins.
    Welcome to the world of The Oyster. 
    This episode is sponsored by BetterHelp and Hellofresh.
    The Oyster is created by Alex Aldea and Adrienne Schaeffler.
    This episode was written by Alex Aldea, Adrienne Schaeffler, and Jordan Cobb.
    Cast:
    Logan Browning as Hannah Ori
    Giancarlo Esposito as Luca Devlet
    Carla Gugino as Christian
    Keith David as Policeman #1
    Donnell Rawlings as Micah Ori
    Kimberly Hébert Gregory as Sarah Ori
    Andrew Santino as Art Minor
    Kenny Allen as Ben Avery
    Johnny Ferro as Scott Thompson
    Dionne Lea Williams as Lauren Thompson
    Jolie Handler as Beth Thompson
    Nicole Goodnight as Jane
    David Cummings as Bill
    Nikolle Doolin as Linda
    Production:
    Executive Produced by Logan Browning, Alex Cline, Alex Aldea and Adrienne Schaefler.
    Edited by Victor Figueroa.
    Sound Design and Foley by Victor Figueroa.
    Music Composition by Alex Aldea and Andrew Joselyn.
    Mixing by Alex Aldea
  • Deadly Manners

    Chapter 10

    11/28/2017 | 36 mins.
    In the final chapter of Season One of Deadly Manners, the killer is confronted and the night's festivities come to a close.
    Created by Ali Garfinkel (Writer) and Alex Aldea (Producer).
    Cast List:
    Narrator - LeVar Burton
    Veronica Billings - Kristen Bell
    William Billings - Denis O'Hare
    Olivia Billings - Alisha Boe
    George the Butler - Mark Berry
    Nancy Clark - Anna Chlumsky
    James Eggly - David Cummings
    Police Officer - Terry Miles
    Reporter #1 - Jamey Jasta
    Reporter #2 - Atticus Jackson
    Reporter #3 - Jon Grillz
    Reporter #4 - Nicole Goodnight
    Reporter #5 - Andrew W.K.
     
    Written by Ali Garfinkel.
    Directed by Alex Aldea and Ali Garfinkel.
    Music composition (except for Jazz Piano Parts) by Alex Aldea and Andrew Joslyn.
    Chapter 10 features a rendition of God Bless America and the National Anthem of U.S.S.R.

    Live Strings by Andrew Joslyn.
    Jazz Piano Parts were written and performed by Mark Rodriguez.
    Foley and Sound Design: Victor Figueroa and Alex Aldea.
    Editing by Victor Figueroa, James Kim, and Alex Aldea. 
    Here is a link to the script.
    This episode is sponsored by MeUndies and Squarespace.
  • Deadly Manners

    Chapter 9

    11/21/2017 | 29 mins.
    In the ninth chapter of Deadly Manners, the police are finally called to the house.
    Created by Ali Garfinkel (Writer) and Alex Aldea (Producer).
    Cast List:
    Narrator - LeVar Burton
    Veronica Billings - Kristen Bell
    William Billings - Denis O'Hare
    Olivia Billings - Alisha Boe
    George the Butler - Mark Berry
    Beatrice the Maid - Elizabeth McLaughlin
    Nancy Clark - Anna Chlumsky
    James Eggly - David Cummings
    Written by Ali Garfinkel.
    Directed by Alex Aldea and Ali Garfinkel.
    Music composition (except for Jazz Piano Parts) by Alex Aldea and Andrew Joslyn.
    Live Strings by Andrew Joslyn.
    Jazz Piano Parts were written and performed by Mark Rodriguez.
    Foley and Sound Design: Victor Figueroa and Alex Aldea.
    Editing by Victor Figueroa, James Kim, and Alex Aldea. 
    Here is a link to the script.
    This episode is sponsored by MeUndies and Audible.
  • Deadly Manners

    Chapter 8

    11/14/2017 | 28 mins.
    In the eighth chapter of Deadly Manners, one of the party's biggest secrets becomes jeopardized. 
    Created by Ali Garfinkel (Writer) and Alex Aldea (Producer).
    Cast List:
    Narrator - LeVar Burton
    Veronica Billings - Kristen Bell
    William Billings - Denis O'Hare
    Olivia Billings - Alisha Boe
    George the Butler - Mark Berry
    Beatrice the Maid - Elizabeth McLaughlin
    Roger Clark - Timothy Simons
    Nancy Clark - Anna Chlumsky
    James Eggly - David Cummings
    Written by Michael Varrati and Ali Garfinkel.
    Directed by Alex Aldea and Ali Garfinkel.
    Music composition (except for Jazz Piano Parts) by Alex Aldea and Andrew Joslyn.
    Live Strings by Andrew Joslyn.
    Jazz Piano Parts were written and performed by Mark Rodriguez.
    Foley and Sound Design: Victor Figueroa and Alex Aldea.
    Editing by Victor Figueroa, James Kim, and Alex Aldea. 
    Here is a link to the script.
    This episode is sponsored by MeUndies and TodayTix.
  • Deadly Manners

    Chapter 7

    11/07/2017 | 27 mins.
    In the seventh chapter of Deadly Manners, Olivia starts interrogating several of the evening's suspects and a dark secret is unearthed.
    Created by Ali Garfinkel (Writer) and Alex Aldea (Producer).
    Cast List:
    Narrator - LeVar Burton
    Veronica Billings - Kristen Bell
    William Billings - Denis O'Hare
    Olivia Billings - Alisha Boe
    George the Butler - Mark Berry
    Beatrice the Maid - Elizabeth McLaughlin
    Roger Clark - Timothy Simons
    Nancy Clark - Anna Chlumsky
    James Eggly - David Cummings
    Fortune Teller - RuPaul
    Written by Michael Varrati and Ali Garfinkel.
    Directed by Alex Aldea and Ali Garfinkel.
    Music composition (except for Jazz Piano Parts) by Alex Aldea and Andrew Joslyn.
    Live Strings by Andrew Joslyn.
    Jazz Piano Parts were written and performed by Mark Rodriguez.
    Foley and Sound Design: Victor Figueroa and Alex Aldea.
    Editing by Victor Figueroa, James Kim, and Alex Aldea. 
    Here is a link to the script.
    This episode is sponsored by MeUndies and TodayTix.
More Comedy Fiction podcasts
Trending Comedy Fiction podcasts
About Deadly Manners
Deadly Manners is a 10 episode, dark comedy murder-mystery series set in the winter of 1954. It follows the events during the night of the affluent Billings family annual dinner party with their distinguished, eccentric guests. However, all is not fun and games as shortly after the party starts, a snowstorm begins to rage outside, trapping all the partygoers inside their host's mansion. When a murderer starts killing off those in attendance, the guests must figure out who is responsible, or at least how to stay alive -- lest they be next. Deadly Manners was created by Ali Garfinkel and Alex Aldea. Deadly Manners stars Kristen Bell, Denis O'Hare, Alisha Boe, RuPaul, Anna Chlumsky, Timothy Simons, Michelle Visage, Alona Tal, David Cummings and is narrated by LeVar Burton. Artwork by Kina Lee.
Podcast website
Comedy FictionFiction

Listen to Deadly Manners, THE DOUBLE[S] and many other podcasts from around the world with the radio.net app

Get the free radio.net app

  • Stations and podcasts to bookmark
  • Stream via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth
  • Supports Carplay & Android Auto
  • Many other app features
Open app
Deadly Manners: Podcasts in Family
  • Podcast Darkest Night
    Darkest Night
    Arts, Fiction, Performing Arts
Company
Legal
Service
Apps
Social
USA
v8.19.0 | © 2007-2026 radio.de GmbH
Generated: 9/30/2026 - 1:01:11 AM
A company fromMADSACK