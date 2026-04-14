In the seventh chapter of Deadly Manners, Olivia starts interrogating several of the evening's suspects and a dark secret is unearthed. Created by Ali Garfinkel (Writer) and Alex Aldea (Producer). Cast List: Narrator - LeVar Burton Veronica Billings - Kristen Bell William Billings - Denis O'Hare Olivia Billings - Alisha Boe George the Butler - Mark Berry Beatrice the Maid - Elizabeth McLaughlin Roger Clark - Timothy Simons Nancy Clark - Anna Chlumsky James Eggly - David Cummings Fortune Teller - RuPaul Written by Michael Varrati and Ali Garfinkel. Directed by Alex Aldea and Ali Garfinkel. Music composition (except for Jazz Piano Parts) by Alex Aldea and Andrew Joslyn. Live Strings by Andrew Joslyn. Jazz Piano Parts were written and performed by Mark Rodriguez. Foley and Sound Design: Victor Figueroa and Alex Aldea. Editing by Victor Figueroa, James Kim, and Alex Aldea. Here is a link to the script. This episode is sponsored by MeUndies and TodayTix.

In the eighth chapter of Deadly Manners, one of the party's biggest secrets becomes jeopardized. Created by Ali Garfinkel (Writer) and Alex Aldea (Producer). Cast List: Narrator - LeVar Burton Veronica Billings - Kristen Bell William Billings - Denis O'Hare Olivia Billings - Alisha Boe George the Butler - Mark Berry Beatrice the Maid - Elizabeth McLaughlin Roger Clark - Timothy Simons Nancy Clark - Anna Chlumsky James Eggly - David Cummings Written by Michael Varrati and Ali Garfinkel. Directed by Alex Aldea and Ali Garfinkel. Music composition (except for Jazz Piano Parts) by Alex Aldea and Andrew Joslyn. Live Strings by Andrew Joslyn. Jazz Piano Parts were written and performed by Mark Rodriguez. Foley and Sound Design: Victor Figueroa and Alex Aldea. Editing by Victor Figueroa, James Kim, and Alex Aldea. Here is a link to the script. This episode is sponsored by MeUndies and TodayTix.

In the ninth chapter of Deadly Manners, the police are finally called to the house. Created by Ali Garfinkel (Writer) and Alex Aldea (Producer). Cast List: Narrator - LeVar Burton Veronica Billings - Kristen Bell William Billings - Denis O'Hare Olivia Billings - Alisha Boe George the Butler - Mark Berry Beatrice the Maid - Elizabeth McLaughlin Nancy Clark - Anna Chlumsky James Eggly - David Cummings Written by Ali Garfinkel. Directed by Alex Aldea and Ali Garfinkel. Music composition (except for Jazz Piano Parts) by Alex Aldea and Andrew Joslyn. Live Strings by Andrew Joslyn. Jazz Piano Parts were written and performed by Mark Rodriguez. Foley and Sound Design: Victor Figueroa and Alex Aldea. Editing by Victor Figueroa, James Kim, and Alex Aldea. Here is a link to the script. This episode is sponsored by MeUndies and Audible.

In the final chapter of Season One of Deadly Manners, the killer is confronted and the night's festivities come to a close. Created by Ali Garfinkel (Writer) and Alex Aldea (Producer). Cast List: Narrator - LeVar Burton Veronica Billings - Kristen Bell William Billings - Denis O'Hare Olivia Billings - Alisha Boe George the Butler - Mark Berry Nancy Clark - Anna Chlumsky James Eggly - David Cummings Police Officer - Terry Miles Reporter #1 - Jamey Jasta Reporter #2 - Atticus Jackson Reporter #3 - Jon Grillz Reporter #4 - Nicole Goodnight Reporter #5 - Andrew W.K. Written by Ali Garfinkel. Directed by Alex Aldea and Ali Garfinkel. Music composition (except for Jazz Piano Parts) by Alex Aldea and Andrew Joslyn. Chapter 10 features a rendition of God Bless America and the National Anthem of U.S.S.R. Live Strings by Andrew Joslyn. Jazz Piano Parts were written and performed by Mark Rodriguez. Foley and Sound Design: Victor Figueroa and Alex Aldea. Editing by Victor Figueroa, James Kim, and Alex Aldea. Here is a link to the script. This episode is sponsored by MeUndies and Squarespace.

Welcome to the world of The Oyster. This episode is sponsored by BetterHelp and Hellofresh. The Oyster is created by Alex Aldea and Adrienne Schaeffler. This episode was written by Alex Aldea, Adrienne Schaeffler, and Jordan Cobb. Cast: Logan Browning as Hannah Ori Giancarlo Esposito as Luca Devlet Carla Gugino as Christian Keith David as Policeman #1 Donnell Rawlings as Micah Ori Kimberly Hébert Gregory as Sarah Ori Andrew Santino as Art Minor Kenny Allen as Ben Avery Johnny Ferro as Scott Thompson Dionne Lea Williams as Lauren Thompson Jolie Handler as Beth Thompson Nicole Goodnight as Jane David Cummings as Bill Nikolle Doolin as Linda Production: Executive Produced by Logan Browning, Alex Cline, Alex Aldea and Adrienne Schaefler. Edited by Victor Figueroa. Sound Design and Foley by Victor Figueroa. Music Composition by Alex Aldea and Andrew Joselyn. Mixing by Alex Aldea

About Deadly Manners

About Deadly Manners

About Deadly Manners