Maverick Alexander
  • 222. Big Air | DarbyCast | Maverick Alexander
    Maverick inspires Kyle in a huge way by reminding him that sometimes hope shows up wearing a cape and riding a dirt bike.
    30:34
  • 221. Kill Yourself, Kyle | DarbyCast | Wildcard Friday
    Kyle is stuck in his backwards, right-wing ideology, so Maverick lectures him on fully embracing the direction of the country.
    22:23
  • 220. Blimp Supremacy | DarbyCast | Maverick Alexander
    Kyle hates blimps, which is the worst take imaginable, so this Wildcard Friday takes a hard pivot into the skies. What follows is a guided meditation of castles, smart horses, charcuterie boards, and a midair showdown with George Soros in a helicopter. At its heart, it’s about friendship, faith, and the healing power of a good blimp ride.
    32:03
  • 219. Chernobyl | DarbyCast | Maverick Alexander
    Kyle tries to excuse a blackout weekend by saying he was “over-served,” but nobody's buying it. What follows is a full-scale meltdown intervention where clown college, Swedish couples, corgis, and the Chernobyl disaster all collide into one of the sharpest accountability lessons of all time.
    29:28
  • 218. Kyle and Harambe | DarbyCast | Maverick Alexander
    Kyle is emotional. And not without reason. Today we reflect on his fateful 2015 zoo internship, his failed attempt to communicate with Harambe via sign language, and the butterfly effect of not breaking him out when the world still had a chance.
    29:26

Thank you for supporting the show! All donations go directly to Kyle.
