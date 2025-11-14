220. Blimp Supremacy | DarbyCast | Maverick Alexander

Kyle hates blimps, which is the worst take imaginable, so this Wildcard Friday takes a hard pivot into the skies. What follows is a guided meditation of castles, smart horses, charcuterie boards, and a midair showdown with George Soros in a helicopter. At its heart, it’s about friendship, faith, and the healing power of a good blimp ride.