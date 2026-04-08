Are We Safer Today?: Full Disclosure Podcast is a nine-episode series providing detailed insights from the staff who crafted the 9/11 Commission Report. In this exclusive podcast experience, we take an inside look into the most comprehensive investigation conducted in U.S. history.

Marking the 20th anniversary of the creation of the Commission come stories of tenacious civic engagement, intentional bipartisan efforts, and awe-inspiring patriotism. Keep an eye out for the accompanying documentary coming in Fall 2022, also titled "Are We Safer Today?", that will provide the Commissioners' perspective.