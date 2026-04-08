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10 episodes
- Chris Kojm, Deputy Executive Director of the 9/11 Commission, shares his experiences organizing the staff and investigation in order to create an accessible and comprehensive report for the American public. The 9/11 Commission report is the only best-selling book ever published by the Federal Government. How do you take the largest investigation in US History and turn it into a must read?
- Warren Bass, Professional Staff Member on the 9/11 Commission, shares his experiences investigating how two different presidents, President Clinton and President George W. Bush, responded to the growing Al-Qaeda threat. How did the two administrations see terrorism differently and why was it important?
- Alexis Albion, Professional Staff Member on the 9/11 Commission, shares her experiences investigating the actions taken by the CIA in the lead up to the 9/11 attacks, potential capture kill operations directed at Bin Laden, and why the US government was unable to eliminate the Al-Qaeda threat before 9/11. Did the US have a chance to kill Bin Laden before the attacks? Would it have made a difference?
- Dan Marcus, General Counsel to the 9/11 Commission, shares his experiences gaining access to the people and documents needed to uncover the truth, negotiating the rules governing agency interactions, and plowing new pathways through Washington to ensure the Commission met its deadline. How do you convince Leaders in Washington to cooperate with an investigation unlike any they've ever seen before?
- Dieter Snell, Senior Counsel and Leader of Team 2 (9/11 Plot) on the 9/11 Commission, shares his experiences investigating the plotting of that September day. Who were the hijackers? Who was involved in the plot? Did they receive help within the US? Were other foreign adversaries involved?
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About Are We Safer Today?: Full Disclosure
Are We Safer Today?: Full Disclosure Podcast is a nine-episode series providing detailed insights from the staff who crafted the 9/11 Commission Report. In this exclusive podcast experience, we take an inside look into the most comprehensive investigation conducted in U.S. history. Marking the 20th anniversary of the creation of the Commission come stories of tenacious civic engagement, intentional bipartisan efforts, and awe-inspiring patriotism. Keep an eye out for the accompanying documentary coming in Fall 2022, also titled "Are We Safer Today?", that will provide the Commissioners' perspective.Podcast website
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