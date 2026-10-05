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22 episodes
- USA Hockey introduces its new Development League (DL) on this episode of the USA Hockey Next Gen Podcast. Host Dave Fischer is joined by Scott Paluch, who will serve as DL Commissioner, and Bob Mancini, Assistant Executive Director of Hockey Development, to discuss why the league was created, how programs were selected, and what its launch means for American hockey.
#usahockey #developmentleague #teamusa
- Episode Description:
Lyndsey Fry and Drew Shore sit down with Rod Braceful,senior director of the USA Hockey National Team Development Program, to breakdown how the NTDP develops players, evaluates talent, and prepares teenagersfor hockey and life. The conversation also digs into how the changing collegehockey landscape is affecting recruiting, and why the program still emphasizescharacter, drive, and versatility over pure skill.
Key Points From This Episode:
00:00 - Welcome to the podcast and Rod’s role with the NTDP
05:10 - How NCAA changes are making recruiting morecompetitive
17:22 - How to choose between a better player today and abetter player later
24:00 - What a full NTDP day looks like and the life skillsplayers learn
29:19 - What parents and players should start, stop, andcontinue doing
34:10 - Why late bloomers and overlooked players still havea real path
37:30 - Rapid-fire questions and Rod’s bestplayer-development advice
38:57 - How NHL teams should rethink player developmentafter drafting
41:14 - Closing thoughts on camaraderie, development, andprogram success
Links:
USA Hockey - https://www.usahockey.com
USA Hockey National Development Team Program: https://www.usahockeyntdp.com/
Drew Shore - https://www.drewshore.com
Lyndsey Fry - https://fryhockey.com/
- Episode Description:
In this episode, Drew Shore and Lyndsey Fry sit down with Mike Garman, Associate Head Hockey Coach at Notre Dame and former head coach and general manager of the Chicago Steel, to discuss recruiting, player development, and the mental side of hockey success. They explore how young players can continue to improve, why versatility is such a valuable asset, and how parents can best support their kids throughout their hockey journey.
Key Points From This Episode:
00:00 - Season 2 begins: what listeners can expect from thepodcast
01:36 - Why college recruiting and NIL make Mike’sperspective timely
02:39 - Lindsay’s recruiting path and the importance ofeducation
04:43 - Drew’s path through the national development programand University of Denver
05:31 - Why academics can narrow college hockeyopportunities
06:20 - Introducing Mike from Notre Dame
07:09 - How a temporary goalie-coach role became a coachingcareer
10:03 - What set elite USHL players apart beyond talent
11:32 - Balancing strengths with weakness development
13:22 - Teaching players to think the game and make the nextplay
17:34 - Recruiting timelines and why grades matter so much
19:30 - Late bloomers and why 16 is not the whole story
20:29 - What college coaches look for in a recruit
22:44 - Work ethic, attitude, and competing through mistakes
23:50 - How parents should think about development foryounger players
26:39 - Where families should invest limited resources
29:47 - Do 3-on-3 and small-area games create bad habits?
32:02 - Shooting habits that create better goal-scoringchances
37:30 - Training game-like situations and using incentivesin practice
39:22 - Why versatility at multiple positions increasesopportunity
41:41 - Notre Dame freshman Sammy Nelson and rapid firebegins
42:36 - Why trying to fool college coaches is a bad idea
46:01 - Post-interview reflections from Lindsay and Drew
48:00 - Why recovery after mistakes matters more thanperfection
51:13 - Top takeaways for parents and players
Links:
USA Hockey - https://www.usahockey.com
Drew Shore - https://www.drewshore.com
Lindsey Fry - https://fryhockey.com/
- Episode Description: In this episode, Ken Martel, Senior Director of Player and Coach Development at USA Hockey, shares his extensive experience on building a resilient, versatile, and player-centered hockey culture. We dive into how development strategies have evolved, the importance of multi-sport participation, and the future of hockey player development.Key Points From This Episode:00:00 - Introduction: Ken Martel’s role and background in USA Hockey00:47 - Ken reflects on his journey from player to coach and organizational leader02:30 - Evolution of the U.S. national development program and its greater capacity for coaching03:44 - Impact of technology and tailored player development in the NTDP04:54 - USA Hockey’s philosophy on athlete and coach development as a systemic approach08:52 - Balancing competition and learning in youth hockey11:27 - Building confidence and retention through process-oriented coaching12:31 - Addressing coaching strategies for players with varied skill backgrounds15:49 - The rationale behind the creation of the American Development Model in response to participation challenges19:58 - The role of small-sided, live-action games in skill and decision-making development22:55 - Clarifying the difference between technique and skill execution in game settings25:12 - Developing versatility through positional changes and embracing discomfort29:36 - The importance of multi-sport participation for athletic adaptability35:01 - The value of exposing young players to multiple environments for long-term growth43:09 - Selecting and cultivating future coaching talent in USA Hockey44:42 - The qualities that make a coach stand out, beyond technical skills48:47 - Key attributes for young athletes: resilience and perseverance49:13 - The fulfilling aspects of USA Hockey’s mission to serve and help players and coaches50:39 - Closing remarks: the importance of collaboration and continuous growthLinks:USA Hockey - https://www.usahockey.com Drew Shore - https://www.drewshore.com Lindsey Fry - https://fryhockey.com/
- In this episode of theUSA Hockey Next Gen podcast, Lyndsey Fry and Drew Shore are joined by Kevin Delaney, USA Hockey’s Deaf and Hard of Hearing representative and president of the American Hearing Impaired Hockey Association. Kevin shares his personal journeygrowing up in the game with hearing loss and how that led to a lifelong commitment to growing accessibility in hockey. The conversation examines how Deaf and Hard of Hearing hockey operates, the importance of communication andinclusion, and the role coaches and programs play in creating supportive environments. Kevin also discusses the history and impact of AHIHA, the growth of the Deaf national teams, and his vision for expanding opportunities—especially on the women’s side—while continuing to build a strong, connected hockey community.
Key Points From ThisEpisode:
[00:00:30] Introduction of hosts and overview ofthe episode featuring Kevin Delaney.
[00:01:39] Kevin Delaney’s role and the missionof Deaf and Hard of Hearing hockey.
[00:03:47] Explanation of Deaf and Hard ofHearing hockey classifications and participation guidelines.
[00:05:38] Importance of accessibility,communication methods, and inclusion beyond equipment.
[00:07:04] Kevin’s playing background andtransition into coaching and leadership.
[00:08:30] Impact of hockey camps in buildingcommunity for Deaf and Hard of Hearing players and families.
[00:10:26] Evolution of coaching philosophy andadapting communication for individual athletes.
[00:12:06] History andfounding of the American Hearing Impaired Hockey Association (AHIHA).
[00:13:00] Growth of the hockey school and itsrole in developing national team players.
[00:17:19] Kevin’s role within USA Hockey andefforts to expand awareness and participation.
[00:20:46] Creating inclusive environments andfostering a sense of belonging for all players.
[00:23:18] Story of athlete development andconfidence gained through Deaf hockey programs.
[00:26:15] Vision for the future, includinggrowth of women’s Deaf hockey internationally.
[00:28:16] Advice for Deaf and Hard of Hearingplayers and families in mainstream hockey.
[00:29:24] Key changes in Deaf hockey, includingincreased participation and technology advancements.
[00:30:53] Influential Deaf athletes and leadersmaking an impact on and off the ice.
[00:32:06] Closing reflections on inclusion,growth, and continuing to build accessible hockey communities.
Links:
USA Hockey- https://www.usahockey.com
Drew Shore - https://www.drewshore.com
Lyndsey Fry - https://fryhockey.com/
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About USA Hockey: Next Generation
Step into the future of the game with USA Hockey: Next Generation — the official podcast spotlighting the rising stars, innovative minds, and evolving culture of hockey across the country. Each episode dives into the stories shaping tomorrow’s game, from youth and adult players to coaches, officials, and trailblazers driving change at every level. Whether you're a lifelong fan, a weekend warrior, or just discovering the sport, join us for inspiring interviews, behind-the-scenes insights, and fresh perspectives on how hockey is growing, adapting, and thriving in communities nationwide.Podcast website
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