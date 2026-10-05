In this episode of theUSA Hockey Next Gen podcast, Lyndsey Fry and Drew Shore are joined by Kevin Delaney, USA Hockey’s Deaf and Hard of Hearing representative and president of the American Hearing Impaired Hockey Association. Kevin shares his personal journeygrowing up in the game with hearing loss and how that led to a lifelong commitment to growing accessibility in hockey. The conversation examines how Deaf and Hard of Hearing hockey operates, the importance of communication andinclusion, and the role coaches and programs play in creating supportive environments. Kevin also discusses the history and impact of AHIHA, the growth of the Deaf national teams, and his vision for expanding opportunities—especially on the women’s side—while continuing to build a strong, connected hockey community.



Key Points From ThisEpisode:

[00:00:30] Introduction of hosts and overview ofthe episode featuring Kevin Delaney.

[00:01:39] Kevin Delaney’s role and the missionof Deaf and Hard of Hearing hockey.

[00:03:47] Explanation of Deaf and Hard ofHearing hockey classifications and participation guidelines.

[00:05:38] Importance of accessibility,communication methods, and inclusion beyond equipment.

[00:07:04] Kevin’s playing background andtransition into coaching and leadership.

[00:08:30] Impact of hockey camps in buildingcommunity for Deaf and Hard of Hearing players and families.

[00:10:26] Evolution of coaching philosophy andadapting communication for individual athletes.

[00:12:06] History andfounding of the American Hearing Impaired Hockey Association (AHIHA).

[00:13:00] Growth of the hockey school and itsrole in developing national team players.

[00:17:19] Kevin’s role within USA Hockey andefforts to expand awareness and participation.

[00:20:46] Creating inclusive environments andfostering a sense of belonging for all players.

[00:23:18] Story of athlete development andconfidence gained through Deaf hockey programs.

[00:26:15] Vision for the future, includinggrowth of women’s Deaf hockey internationally.

[00:28:16] Advice for Deaf and Hard of Hearingplayers and families in mainstream hockey.

[00:29:24] Key changes in Deaf hockey, includingincreased participation and technology advancements.

[00:30:53] Influential Deaf athletes and leadersmaking an impact on and off the ice.

[00:32:06] Closing reflections on inclusion,growth, and continuing to build accessible hockey communities.





Links:

USA Hockey- ⁠⁠https://www.usahockey.com⁠⁠

Drew Shore - ⁠https://www.drewshore.com⁠⁠

Lyndsey Fry - ⁠⁠https://fryhockey.com/⁠