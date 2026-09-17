Welcome to the maiden voyage of Clear Breakaway.

Bob McElligott kicks off the 2026-27 season with a guy who has been covering this team as long as he's been around it: Aaron Portzline, senior writer for The Athletic and a Blue Jackets beat writer since the franchise's first puck drop in 2000.

First, Bob handles the elephant in the room, the end of his 17-year run calling games, the decision to eliminate the radio broadcast position in favor of a TV/radio simulcast, and why he didn't see it coming.

Then it's hockey, with camp physicals hours away:

• Kirill Marchenko's trade request — "one of the least effective trade requests I've ever seen" — and why Porty thinks a 30-to-40-goal scorer doesn't get moved right before the season• Adam Fantilli unsigned, and what the Leo Carlsson and Connor Bedard deals do to his number• Why the RFAs, not the GMs, are holding the hammer this summer — plus lost regional TV money, a new team plane, and Don Waddell's internal budget• The Ryan Johansen 2014 cautionary tale, and what a compacted camp and 84-game schedule mean for a late signing• Cam Talbot's incentive-laden deal, and why Elvis Merzlikins' shoulder may be more serious than anyone is saying• A prospect pipeline that now runs through college campuses instead of Cleveland• Carson Soucy's PTO and whether he's already better than Columbus' seventh defenseman• Kent Johnson on the top line, Cole Sillinger in the middle, and Rick Bowness' message: "We're not here to dick around."

New episodes twice a week. Hit like and follow on the Clear Breakaway YouTube page, and send us your questions for the next show.



(00:00) Open

(00:12) Welcome to Clear Breakaway

(01:31) The Elephant in the Room

(03:30) Syracuse, the Clippers, a Changing Biz

(04:59) Marchenko's Trade Request

(09:20) Leverage and the Deadline Scenario

(10:47) Fantilli Is Still Unsigned

(12:16) Carlsson at 18, Bedard at 15

(13:51) Who Really Has the Hammer?

(16:02) Lost TV Money and a New Team Plane

(18:19) The Ryan Johansen Lesson

(18:53) Short Camp, 84-Game Schedule

(20:12) Cam Talbot Signs

(22:58) The Pipeline Moved to College

(27:20) Soucy's PTO and the Third Pair

(30:19) Kent Johnson on the Top Line

(33:30) Bowness Sets the Tone

(36:03) A Tinderbox? The Mood Around the Team

(38:30) Like, Follow, See You Next Time