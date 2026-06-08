Radio Logo
Open app
Top stationsPodcastsLive sportsNear youGenresTopics
PodcastsAfter ShowsThe AMC+ Interview with the Vampire Podcast
Listen to this podcast in the app for free:
The AMC+ Interview with the Vampire Podcast
radio.net
Sleep timer
Save favorites
Download for free in the App Store

The AMC+ Interview with the Vampire Podcast

AMC+
After ShowsTV & Film
The AMC+ Interview with the Vampire Podcast
Latest episode

22 episodes

  • The AMC+ Interview with the Vampire Podcast

    Episode 1: After Detroit (with Sam Reid and Jacob Anderson)

    06/08/2026 | 24 mins.
    Sam Reid, Jacob Anderson, Rolin Jones, Mark Johnson, and Craig Zisk join host Lizzie Bassett to discuss the Season Premiere of The Vampire Lestat. Watch The Vampire Lestat, Sundays on AMC & AMC+
    See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
  • The AMC+ Interview with the Vampire Podcast

    The Vampire Lestat: After Dark Preview Special

    05/25/2026 | 25 mins.
    Sam Reid, Jacob Anderson, Assad Zaman, Delainey Hayles, Rolin Jones, Mark Johnson, and Eric Bogosian join host Lizzie Bassett to talk about the upcoming season of The Vampire Lestat. Watch The Vampire Lestat Sundays on AMC & AMC+.
    See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
  • The AMC+ Interview with the Vampire Podcast

    The Vampire Lestat: After Dark Trailer

    05/22/2026 | 0 mins.
    Go deeper into The Vampire Lestat with cast, creators, and special guests. Sundays on AMC+
    See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
  • The AMC+ Interview with the Vampire Podcast

    Episode 8: “I Am The Baby” (with Jack Huston AKA Lasher)

    02/27/2023 | 31 mins.
    The time has come for Lasher to enter this world – and the thirteenth witch is the doorway. This week, host Amy Nicholson breaks down the season finale of Mayfair Witches, titled “What Rough Beast,” with none other than Jack Huston, who plays our demonic diva, Lasher. There is so much for Amy and Jack to discuss about this finale, including the pros and cons of fire breath murder, mystical pregnancies, and the messiness of this Mayfair family tree. Amy asks about Jack’s unique perspective as a Lasher apologist and together they welcome our new favorite tiny character into the Mayfair universe…
    See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
  • The AMC+ Interview with the Vampire Podcast

    Episode 7: “The Most Chronically Online Mayfair” (with Michelle Ashford & Madison Wolfe)

    02/20/2023 | 43 mins.
    Our Mayfair witches are tumbling toward their destiny. This week, host Amy Nicholson talks about Episode 7, “Tessa,” with two people at the center of these ancient prophecies. First, Amy sits down with Madison Wolfe, who plays Tessa Mayfair, to learn how she turns on the power of glamour. They discuss the downsides of being chronically online and why Tessa is such an empowering character to play. Then, Amy is joined by series co-creator, Michelle Ashford, who shares why it is so important to learn your family history – warts and all. Plus, Michelle reveals her tips on how to cast two types of alt-right-witch-hunter-bros. Spoiler alert: the key ingredient is sweat. Lots of sweat.
    See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
More After Shows podcasts
Trending After Shows podcasts
  • Podcast MASTERPIECE Studio
    MASTERPIECE Studio
    After Shows, TV & Film
  • Podcast Drag Her! A RuPaul's Drag Race Podcast
    Drag Her! A RuPaul's Drag Race Podcast
    After Shows, Comedy, TV & Film
  • Podcast BEEF: The Official Podcast
    BEEF: The Official Podcast
    After Shows, TV & Film
About The AMC+ Interview with the Vampire Podcast
The AMC+ Interview with the Vampire Podcast is the official companion podcast to AMC's adaptation of the legendary Anne Rice work, Interview with the Vampire. Each week, host Naomi Ekpergin (comedian/actor/writer/vampire enthusiast) unpacks the show with the stars and crew who share exclusive behind-the-scenes stories. Plus she goes deep on all things vampires with experts on horror and Anne Rice. The AMC+ Interview with the Vampire Podcast is produced by AMC in conjunction with Pineapple Street Studios.
Podcast website
After ShowsTV & Film

Listen to The AMC+ Interview with the Vampire Podcast, Reality Life with Kate Casey and many other podcasts from around the world with the radio.net app

Get the free radio.net app

  • Stations and podcasts to bookmark
  • Stream via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth
  • Supports Carplay & Android Auto
  • Many other app features
Open app
Company
Legal
Service
Apps
Social
Radio USA
v8.9.7| © 2007-2026 radio.de GmbH
Generated: 6/9/2026 - 9:53:27 AM
A company fromMADSACK