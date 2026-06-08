The AMC+ Interview with the Vampire Podcast

Our Mayfair witches are tumbling toward their destiny. This week, host Amy Nicholson talks about Episode 7, “Tessa,” with two people at the center of these ancient prophecies. First, Amy sits down with Madison Wolfe, who plays Tessa Mayfair, to learn how she turns on the power of glamour. They discuss the downsides of being chronically online and why Tessa is such an empowering character to play. Then, Amy is joined by series co-creator, Michelle Ashford, who shares why it is so important to learn your family history – warts and all. Plus, Michelle reveals her tips on how to cast two types of alt-right-witch-hunter-bros. Spoiler alert: the key ingredient is sweat. Lots of sweat.

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