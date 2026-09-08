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368 episodes
- Lauren Hinds is a Southern California scrapbooker, Creative Memories advisor, and the creator behind Craft Some Joy. She joins us to share the organizing systems and planning tools that have helped her move from feeling overwhelmed by unfinished projects to actively working on multiple albums at once. Lauren's approach centers on a philosophy she calls POP, which stands for Progress On Projects, and a set of practical strategies for fitting scrapbooking into real life.
🔗 Find all the mentioned links at simplescrapper.com/syw346
✨ Get free access to the SPARKED workshop and start scrapbooking consistently at simplescrapper.com/sparked.
- Five foundational habits that sustain creative energy all year long: reflection, proximity, saying yes, action, and camaraderie. This is a bonus replay from our archive of 77 members-only episodes that aired before Scrapbook Your Way launched. You'll hear references to tools and platforms from that time, along with live Q&A.
✨ Get free access to the SPARKED workshop and start scrapbooking consistently at simplescrapper.com/sparked.
- What to do when creative burnout is real and you can't just push through it. Five simple ways to ease back into your hobby when the world has been heavy. This is a bonus replay from our archive of 77 members-only episodes that aired before Scrapbook Your Way launched. You'll hear references to tools and platforms from that time, along with live Q&A.
✨ Get free access to the SPARKED workshop and start scrapbooking consistently at simplescrapper.com/sparked.
- Three guideposts for vacation scrapbooking: cherry-picking photos, finding a format that fits your life, and knowing your priorities. This is a bonus replay from our archive of 77 members-only episodes that aired before Scrapbook Your Way launched. You'll hear references to tools and platforms from that time, along with live Q&A.
✨ Get free access to the SPARKED workshop and start scrapbooking consistently at simplescrapper.com/sparked.
- Amanda Rowinski is a mom of two, former industry insider, and self-described modern-day memory keeping millennial mom who is navigating a creative comeback after years away from sharing online. With experience designing paper lines for We R Memory Keepers, helping launch The Happy Planner at Me and My Big Ideas, and co-hosting the Crafty Ass Female podcast, she brings a unique perspective on returning to a hobby that has changed almost as much as she has. In this conversation, Amanda opens up about what it means to start over in a space you once knew well.
🔗 Find all the mentioned links at simplescrapper.com/syw345
✨ Get free access to the SPARKED workshop and start scrapbooking consistently at simplescrapper.com/sparked.
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About Scrapbook Your Way
In a world where a camera is always within reach and creative options are abundant, “Your Way” is the memory-keeping approach that fills you up and fits your life right now. This free, scrapbooking-focused show celebrates the breadth of ways to be a memory keeper today. Scrapbook Your Way is hosted by Jennifer Wilson, owner of Simple Scrapper and author of The New Rules of Scrapbooking.Podcast website
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