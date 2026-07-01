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What happens when a blacksmith becomes obsessed with making backpacks? In this episode, Ethan Goss of Goss Handmade shares the unconventional ideas, hard-earned lessons, and creative rabbit holes that have shaped his approach to designing packs that blend heritage aesthetics with modern performance.

In This Episode, We Cover:

Why some vintage backpack designs still outperform modern alternatives—and which features deserve a comeback

Ethan's surprisingly effective wood frame stays and what they taught him about comfort, durability, and pack design

The anatomy of a great shoulder strap, from foam selection and fit to the small details that make packs more comfortable under load

How classes, community, and studying other makers can dramatically accelerate your growth as a gear maker

Listen in and lend a few ideas from Ethan's playbook. You might just find your next rabbit hole.

Guest: Ethan Goss from Goss Handmade (Instagram, Website)

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