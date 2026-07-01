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Most sewing machine problems don’t start with catastrophic failure—they start with the small maintenance habits makers ignore for too long. In this episode, Matt Evans joins us to break down the practical upkeep, adjustments, and troubleshooting skills every DIYer should know to keep their machines running smoothly and sewing clean.
In This Episode, We Cover:
The maintenance habits that actually matter
How to diagnose common sewing issues like skipped stitches, poor tension, and fabric feeding problems
The simple machine adjustments makers should feel comfortable making themselves
DIY tools, cheap shop hacks, and unexpected hardware store finds that can make patterning, cutting, and machine upkeep easier
Custom UL Hiking Gear for Dogs and Humans - Red Paw Packs
Guest: Matt Evans, Red Paw Packs
Shop the latest fabrics and materials here.
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