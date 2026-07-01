Radio Logo
Open app
Top stationsPodcastsLive sports World Cup 2026Near youGenresTopics
PodcastsCraftsRipstop on the Record
Listen to this podcast in the app for free:
Ripstop on the Record
radio.net
Sleep timer
Save favorites
Download for free in the App Store

Ripstop on the Record

Ripstop by the Roll
CraftsLeisure
Ripstop on the Record
Latest episode

155 episodes

  • Ripstop on the Record

    Why this guy cuts up $400 backpacks | Kenn Walker

    07/01/2026 | 1h 15 mins.
    Send us Fan Mail
    Most people see a finished backpack as the end of a project. Today's guest sees it as the beginning. Kenn Walker is a modification expert, known for taking a scalpel to the seams of $400 backpacks and making them even better than before.
    From his background in parachute rigging to turning a World Cup soccer ball into a bag, Kenn brings the kind of creativity and problem-solving that every maker can learn from.
    In This Episode, We Cover:
    Which techniques Kenn uses to confidently seam rip and modify finished bags
    The one tool Kenn cannot live without
    How he turned custom modifications into a thriving business
    What parachute rigging taught him about sewing, load paths, and building gear that lasts
    Kenn's favorite shop hacks, machines, and workflow for tackling one-of-a-kind projects
    Kenn Walker is a Custom/Modification Designer | Instagram | Website
    Find Us on Social Media 🚀
    @RipstopbytheRoll
    www.ripstopbytheroll.com
  • Ripstop on the Record

    Wooden Pack Frames?! Hear Him Out.

    06/17/2026 | 1h 3 mins.
    Send us Fan Mail
    What happens when a blacksmith becomes obsessed with making backpacks? In this episode, Ethan Goss of Goss Handmade shares the unconventional ideas, hard-earned lessons, and creative rabbit holes that have shaped his approach to designing packs that blend heritage aesthetics with modern performance.
    In This Episode, We Cover:
    Why some vintage backpack designs still outperform modern alternatives—and which features deserve a comeback
    Ethan's surprisingly effective wood frame stays and what they taught him about comfort, durability, and pack design
    The anatomy of a great shoulder strap, from foam selection and fit to the small details that make packs more comfortable under load
    How classes, community, and studying other makers can dramatically accelerate your growth as a gear maker
    Listen in and lend a few ideas from Ethan's playbook. You might just find your next rabbit hole. 
    Guest: Ethan Goss from Goss Handmade (Instagram, Website)
    Shop the latest fabrics and materials here. 
    Find Us on Social Media 🚀
    @RipstopbytheRoll
    www.ripstopbytheroll.com
  • Ripstop on the Record

    Sewing Machine Maintenance Guide

    06/03/2026 | 1h 13 mins.
    Send us Fan Mail
    Most sewing machine problems don’t start with catastrophic failure—they start with the small maintenance habits makers ignore for too long. In this episode, Matt Evans joins us to break down the practical upkeep, adjustments, and troubleshooting skills every DIYer should know to keep their machines running smoothly and sewing clean.
    In This Episode, We Cover:
    The maintenance habits that actually matter
    How to diagnose common sewing issues like skipped stitches, poor tension, and fabric feeding problems 
    The simple machine adjustments makers should feel comfortable making themselves 
    DIY tools, cheap shop hacks, and unexpected hardware store finds that can make patterning, cutting, and machine upkeep easier
    Custom UL Hiking Gear for Dogs and Humans - Red Paw Packs 
    Guest: Matt Evans, Red Paw Packs 
    Shop the latest fabrics and materials here. 
    Find Us on Social Media 🚀
    @RipstopbytheRoll
    www.ripstopbytheroll.com
  • Ripstop on the Record

    The Crisis of American Sewing

    05/20/2026 | 1h 21 mins.
    Send us Fan Mail
    Most of us like the idea of American-made production, but very few of us understand the complexity (or the role DIY makers can play in rebuilding it). This conversation explores what it actually takes to build sewn products sustainably in America without losing sight of the people behind the products.
    The Carolina Textile District helps businesses (big and small) create amazing products here in the US through educational courses, businesses connections, and operational support. 
    Sewn Goods 101 Course
    Industrial Sewing Program
    isp@theindustrialcommons.org
    Shop the latest fabrics and materials here. 
    Find Us on Social Media 🚀
    @RipstopbytheRoll
    www.ripstopbytheroll.com
  • Ripstop on the Record

    Sewing EVERYTHING For a Thru Hike

    05/06/2026 | 58 mins.
    Send us Fan Mail
    Any project is a serious undertaking—but sewing everything for your thru-hike is next level. That’s exactly what Eliza did for the CDT. She breaks down what it actually takes to design, sew, and trust a full 15-piece kit when failure isn’t really an option.
    In this episode: 
    Where to start when you want to make something big 
    Why the failed prototype helped in the long run 
    How Eliza approached fabric selection
    What she did this project for
    Listen in to get inspired and see where your next build can take you. 
    Guest: 
    Eliza Sweeney
    Shop the latest fabrics and materials here. 
    Find Us on Social Media 🚀
    @RipstopbytheRoll
    www.ripstopbytheroll.com
More Crafts podcasts
Trending Crafts podcasts
About Ripstop on the Record
Welcome to Ripstop on the Record. The podcast for makers, by makers. Where we talk about all things Make Your Own Gear (MYOG). You'll hear from gear companies, textile engineers, cottage vendors, and other leaders in the Textiles + Outdoor Gear industry. Brought to you by Ripstop by the Roll.
Podcast website
CraftsLeisureSportsWilderness

Listen to Ripstop on the Record, VeryPink Knits - Knitting Q and A and many other podcasts from around the world with the radio.net app

Get the free radio.net app

  • Stations and podcasts to bookmark
  • Stream via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth
  • Supports Carplay & Android Auto
  • Many other app features
Open app
Company
Legal
Service
Apps
Social
Radio USA
v8.11.3| © 2007-2026 radio.de GmbH
Generated: 7/13/2026 - 10:08:23 PM
A company fromMADSACK