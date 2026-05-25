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Plz Survive

Plz Survive
After ShowsTV & Film
Plz Survive
Latest episode

14 episodes

  • Plz Survive

    Reverse the Curse

    05/25/2026 | 1h 7 mins.
    The Survivor 50 finale, Reverse the Curse, landed and the Plz Survive crew gets to explain to [no longer] newbie Molly that, no, spoiling the show within the show is not a finale staple. Jessica loses her mind over the absolute hilarity of Jonathan's exit interviews, Rob keeps his Aubry flag raised high and we all join the Tiffany fan club. We dole out one last round of advice to various Survivor entities and leave no criticism of the host unmentioned.
    Send or receive advice by emailing us: Contact@PLZsurvive.com

    Follow us on YouTube for video episodes:
    plzsurvive.com
    Check us out on all of our socials:
    https://linktr.ee/plzsurvivepod
    Follow Jess on threads:
    https://www.threads.com/@captainjrs
    Find out more about Rob:
    robschulte.com
    Find out more about Molly:
    mollymcaleer.com

    References:
    - SURVIVOR LIVE FINALE ERROR -

    How Jeff Probst Spoiled Part of the ‘Survivor’ Finale (NY Times)
    https://www.nytimes.com/2026/05/21/arts/television/survivor-50-finale-spoiled-jeff-probst.html

    I Was in the Room When Survivor 50 Accidentally Spoiled Part of the Finale on Live TV. Here’s What Happened (People)
    https://people.com/live-audience-survivor-50-finale-blunder-happened-11981224

    Survivor 50 Star Rizo Velovic Reacts to Jeff Probst's Live Finale Blunder: 'I Was Very Confused' (People)
    https://people.com/survivor-50-contestant-rizo-velovic-reacts-to-jeff-probst-live-finale-mistake-11980997

    - SURVIVOR FINALE ANALYSIS & REVIEWS -

    Survivor 50’ Made Twists the Star (Ringer)
    https://www.theringer.com/2026/05/21/survivor/survivor-50-finale-recap-twists-celebrity-cameos-cast

    ‘Survivor’ Boss Jeff Probst May Bring Back Celebs, Returning Players and Themed Seasons — But This Could Be the Last Live Finale (Variety)
    https://variety.com/2026/tv/news/jeff-probst-survivor-live-reunion-themed-seasons-returning-players-1236747767/

    Survivor Season-Finale Recap: Get Your Story Straight (Vulture)
    https://www.vulture.com/article/survivor-50-finale-recap-episode-13-reverse-the-curse.html

    Survivor 50’ Stars Name the Greatest Player of All Time (Parade)
    https://parade.com/tv/survivor-50-cast-name-greatest-player-of-all-time

    Survivor 50 Global Post-Mortem (RHAP)
    https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Gy4wJO-yR2o

    - SURVIVOR FINALE RED CARPETS -

    The ‘Survivor 50’ Red Carpet! (Ringer)
    https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=vP7Asrfv3wM

    Survivor 50 Finale Red Carpet Arrivals (RHAP)
    https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Rns8hZoUvFM

    - SURVIVOR 50 EXIT INTERVIEWS WITH FINAL 5 -

    ‘Survivor 50’ Final Five Exit Interviews! The Pod Has Spoken (Ringer)
    https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zdZ-6AvYtzE

    Survivor 50 star Tiffany Ervin explains why she was crying the entire finale day (EW)
    https://ew.com/survivor-50-tiffany-ervin-explains-crying-entire-finale-day-interview-11978386

    Survivor 50: Tiffany Reveals Tense Cut Scene With Jonathan That Changed Her Last Tribal (TV Insider)
    https://www.tvinsider.com/1265603/survivor-50-finale-tiffany-ervin-interview-jonathan-young/

    Survivor 50’ Winner Aubry Bracco on Her Triumphant Finish, Those Kalshi Spoilers and Social Media Toxicity: “Call Me Whatever You Want” (THR)
    https://www.hollywoodreporter.com/tv/tv-features/survivor-50-winner-aubry-bracco-exit-interview-1236603649/

    ‘Survivor 50’ Winner Aubry Bracco Reacts to Her Victory 10 Years in the Making: ‘I’m So Relieved (Parade, Mike Bloom)
    https://parade.com/tv/aubry-bracco-survivor-50-winner-interview

    Survivor 50 winner Aubry Bracco reveals what happened when the cameras turned off…. The new champion also shares about her reunion with Michele Fitzgerald. (EW)
    https://ew.com/survivor-50-winner-aubry-bracco-reveals-cameras-turned-off-interview-11978374

    Jonathan Young Reveals Which ‘Survivor 50’ Player He Thinks Turned the Jury Against Him (Parade, Mike Bloom)
    https://parade.com/tv/jonathan-young-survivor-50-runner-up-finale-interview

    Survivor 50’ Runner-Up Jonathan Young Knows What Led to His Downfall (THR)
    https://www.hollywoodreporter.com/tv/tv-features/survivor-50-runner-up-jonathan-young-loss-interview-1236603287/

    Rizo Velovic Reveals the Real Reason He Turned on Ozzy and Cirie on ‘Survivor 50’ (Parade)
    https://parade.com/tv/rizo-velovic-survivor-50-eliminated-interview

    Joe Hunter says Survivor 50 jury vote was decided before final Tribal Council (EW)
    https://ew.com/joe-hunter-survivor-50-jury-vote-decided-before-final-tribal-council-interview-11978453

    See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
  • Plz Survive

    Inconceivable

    05/18/2026 | 1h 4 mins.
    This week on Plz Survive we chatter on about the Survivor 50's penultimate episode, "Inconceivable," as Jessica finds herself inconsolable about these torch snuffings. Molly reveals this podcast is not a member of the Jeff fan club. We also mourn on the departures of arguably two of the most seminal characters of the season - the audacious entertainer Rick Devens and the godmother of the beach, Cirie. Jessica also clears up the Plz Survive team's misconceptions on her thoughts about Aubry

    Send or receive advice by emailing us: Contact@PLZsurvive.com

    Follow us on YouTube for video episodes:
    plzsurvive.com
    Check us out on all of our socials:
    https://linktr.ee/plzsurvivepod
    Follow Jess on threads:
    https://www.threads.com/@captainjrs
    Find out more about Rob:
    robschulte.com
    Find out more about Molly:
    mollymcaleer.com

    References:
    The ultimate blindside: An oral history of the greatest Survivor moment ever (EW, 2019)
    https://ew.com/tv/2019/05/08/survivor-micronesia-oral-history-greatest-moment-ever/

    Nice Girls Don't Win podcast episode, (Cirie Fields on Parvati Shallow's podcast) (2025)
    https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=GK6XdgQV2fY

    Cirie relives one of the most shocking exits in Survivor history (EW, 2017)
    https://ew.com/tv/2017/05/25/survivor-cirie-fields-game-changers-finale/

    Survivor Game Changers: Cirie Fields Is Here to Win By Any Means Necessary (*what her castmates say about her) (Parade, 2017)
    https://parade.com/547118/joshwigler/survivor-game-changers-cirie-fields/

    Cirie Fields: “There are bigger targets out there than little ol’ me.” (Reality Blurred, 2010)
    https://www.realityblurred.com/realitytv/2010/02/survivor-heroes-vs-villains-cirie_fields/

    Video Interview with Cirie after Survivor 16: Micronesia finale (2008)
    https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=QjdoxOE-X_E

    Rick Devens reveals an absolutely wild Survivor 50 fake Beware Advantage stunt he almost pulled (EW, 2026)
    https://ew.com/survivor-50-rick-devens-reveals-wild-fake-advantage-stunt-interview-11974508

    Rick Devens of Survivor reacts to getting $100k from Sia (EW, 2019)
    https://ew.com/tv/2019/05/16/survivor-rick-devens-sia-edge-of-extinction/

    Rick Devens' website
    https://rickdevens.com/

    See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
  • Plz Survive

    Everyone Will Be Shooketh!

    05/11/2026 | 1h
    Survivor had warned us that Everyone Will Be Shooketh, and yet we discuss being the furthest thing from it regarding one of the castaways who, after making the same crucial mistake that sent them packing over ten years ago, was voted out this week. We chat about the confusion around a few of the game mechanics, the challenge fail, and Boston Rob's prized pupil.

    Send or receive advice by emailing us: Contact@PLZsurvive.com

    Follow us on YouTube for video episodes:
    plzsurvive.com
    Check us out on all of our socials:
    https://linktr.ee/plzsurvivepod
    Follow Jess on threads:
    https://www.threads.com/@captainjrs
    Find out more about Rob:
    robschulte.com
    Find out more about Molly:
    mollymcaleer.com

    References:
    Survivor Contestant Jonathan Young Reveals 'Boston' Rob Mariano Trained Him for 4 Years Ahead of Season 50 - from People Mag (2026)
    https://people.com/survivor-jonathan-young-reveals-boston-rob-mariano-trained-him-4-years-exclusive-11921606

    Jonathan Young Details Emotional Letter Boston Rob Wrote Him Before ‘Survivor 50 from Men's Journal (2026)
    https://www.mensjournal.com/entertainment/jonathan-young-survivor-50-preseason-interview

    Survivor Game Changers: Why Did Ozzy Lusth Get Voted Out? from Surviving Tribal (2017)
    https://survivingtribal.com/2017/04/23/survivor-game-changers-ozzy-lusth-boot-breakdown/

    Survivor: Jeff Probst says 'I was wrong by several thousand miles' about Ozzy fromo Entertainment Weekly (2017)
    https://ew.com/tv/2017/04/20/survivor-jeff-probst-game-changers-ozzy-hali/

    Survivor: Micronesia's Ozzy: "I Didn't See It Coming" (interview with Ozzy) from TV Guide (2008)
    https://www.tvguide.com/news/survivor-micronesia-ozzy-39800/

    Emily's Unruly Game Could Save This Era of Survivor: In an age of superfans and students of the game, Emily's untameable personality is the agent of chaos this show deeply needs from Primetimer (2023)
    https://www.primetimer.com/features/survivor-45-no-man-left-behind-emily-chaos-agent

    16th Player Voted Out interview
    youtube.com/watch?v=Rxb0vEhTd6k&t=889s&pp=ygUXZXhpdCBpbnRlcnZpZXcgc3Vydml2b3I%3D

    See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
  • Plz Survive

    A Side Dish Of Chaos

    05/04/2026 | 50 mins.
    We meet Jimmy, a boy from the Internet who sells chocolate bars to make a little extra cash, and find out he's brought a portion of that cash to the set of Survivor 50. We also find out Molly's thoughts on watching her first auction, Rob asks where the show-mances are (he's such a Romber), and Jessica - instead of serving a side dish of chaos - this week as her advice, turns up the flame and serves an entree of advice to Jeff.

    Send or receive advice by emailing us: Contact@PLZsurvive.com

    Follow us on YouTube for video episodes:
    plzsurvive.com
    Check us out on all of our socials:
    https://linktr.ee/plzsurvivepod
    Follow Jess on threads:
    https://www.threads.com/@captainjrs
    Find out more about Rob:
    robschulte.com
    Find out more about Molly:
    mollymcaleer.com

    References:

    Survivor Auction: Why we haven’t seen it in over 5 seasons (2018)
    https://survivingtribal.com/2018/12/31/jeff-probst-survivor-auction/

    Jeff Probst explains how they remade the Survivor auction (2023)
    https://ew.com/survivor-45-jeff-probst-explains-how-they-remade-auction-8402407

    Jeff Probst explains why there is no Survivor auction for season 46 (2024)
    https://ew.com/survivor-host-jeff-probst-explains-why-no-season-46-auction-8576398

    Survivor Auction analysis: Should you bid on the first covered item? (2024)
    https://gradientdescending.com/survivor-auction-analysis-should-you-bid-on-the-first-covered-item/

    The ‘Survivor’ Auction Is Starting to Expire (2024)
    https://collider.com/survivor-47-auction-challenge/

    Survivor's Delayed Response to Claims of 'Inappropriate Touching' Prove Reality TV Has a Conduct Problem (2019)
    https://www.esquire.com/entertainment/tv/a30188868/survivor-inappropriate-touching-dan-spilo-removal-explained/

    'Survivor' Contestant Dan Spilo 'Removed' from Game Following 'Off-Camera,' Undisclosed 'Incident'(2019)
    https://people.com/tv/survivor-dan-spilo-removed-off-camera-incident/

    Savannah answers a question about the cuddling at night (2026)
    https://www.reddit.com/r/survivor/comments/1scmu3c/survivor_rule_change_according_to_sav/
    See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
  • Plz Survive

    I Deserve All of This

    04/27/2026 | 54 mins.
    We touch down on this historic episode of Survivor 50, where Jeff Probst himself finally takes his first stab at competing in a challenge. While we're still unsure on what it is he thinks he deserves, we do deliver a hearty serving a mockery and derision over the fact that it's taken until season 50 to test drive a challenge on his own show. Our annoyance with the honor and integrity crew increases as we wonder if they know what television show they're on, and Molly learns about jury management and the upcoming Surivor auction that Jessica and Rob think will be arriving next episode.

    Follow us on YouTube for video episodes:
    plzsurvive.com
    Check us out on all of our socials:
    https://linktr.ee/plzsurvivepod
    Follow Jess on threads:
    https://www.threads.com/@captainjrs
    Find out more about Rob:
    robschulte.com
    Find out more about Molly:
    mollymcaleer.com

    References:
    FAMOUS SURVIVOR RICE MOMENTS:
    Survivor Cagayan: J'Tia pours the rice in the fire
    https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=EG90v1qcAxw
    Surivor Redemption Island "Rice Wars"
    https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=QFJ8EVWeOUA
    Survivor David vs Goliath: Angelina's rice negotiation
    https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rcThSLP4U1c
    Surivor Australian Outback: Castaways have to rescue the rice during a storm during the second season
    https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ivVnpfZizkc
    AESTHETICS OF SURVIVOR:
    "Shooting Surivor" from Vertical Mag about filming helicopter scenes for Survivor
    https://verticalmag.com/features/shooting-survivor/
    "Reality TV Isn't Trash: The Editing of Survivor" from Film Inquiry
    https://www.filminquiry.com/the-editing-of-survivor/
    See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
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About Plz Survive
Each week Jessica, Molly, and Rob outtalk, outjest, and outgas each other while discussing the most recent episode of Survivor.
Podcast website
After ShowsTV & Film

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