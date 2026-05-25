This week on Plz Survive we chatter on about the Survivor 50's penultimate episode, "Inconceivable," as Jessica finds herself inconsolable about these torch snuffings. Molly reveals this podcast is not a member of the Jeff fan club. We also mourn on the departures of arguably two of the most seminal characters of the season - the audacious entertainer Rick Devens and the godmother of the beach, Cirie. Jessica also clears up the Plz Survive team's misconceptions on her thoughts about Aubry
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References:
The ultimate blindside: An oral history of the greatest Survivor moment ever (EW, 2019)
https://ew.com/tv/2019/05/08/survivor-micronesia-oral-history-greatest-moment-ever/
Nice Girls Don't Win podcast episode, (Cirie Fields on Parvati Shallow's podcast) (2025)
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=GK6XdgQV2fY
Cirie relives one of the most shocking exits in Survivor history (EW, 2017)
https://ew.com/tv/2017/05/25/survivor-cirie-fields-game-changers-finale/
Survivor Game Changers: Cirie Fields Is Here to Win By Any Means Necessary (*what her castmates say about her) (Parade, 2017)
https://parade.com/547118/joshwigler/survivor-game-changers-cirie-fields/
Cirie Fields: “There are bigger targets out there than little ol’ me.” (Reality Blurred, 2010)
https://www.realityblurred.com/realitytv/2010/02/survivor-heroes-vs-villains-cirie_fields/
Video Interview with Cirie after Survivor 16: Micronesia finale (2008)
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=QjdoxOE-X_E
Rick Devens reveals an absolutely wild Survivor 50 fake Beware Advantage stunt he almost pulled (EW, 2026)
https://ew.com/survivor-50-rick-devens-reveals-wild-fake-advantage-stunt-interview-11974508
Rick Devens of Survivor reacts to getting $100k from Sia (EW, 2019)
https://ew.com/tv/2019/05/16/survivor-rick-devens-sia-edge-of-extinction/
Rick Devens' website
https://rickdevens.com/
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