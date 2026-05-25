The Survivor 50 finale, Reverse the Curse, landed and the Plz Survive crew gets to explain to [no longer] newbie Molly that, no, spoiling the show within the show is not a finale staple. Jessica loses her mind over the absolute hilarity of Jonathan's exit interviews, Rob keeps his Aubry flag raised high and we all join the Tiffany fan club. We dole out one last round of advice to various Survivor entities and leave no criticism of the host unmentioned.

Send or receive advice by emailing us: Contact@PLZsurvive.com



Follow us on YouTube for video episodes:

plzsurvive.com

Check us out on all of our socials:

https://linktr.ee/plzsurvivepod

Follow Jess on threads:

https://www.threads.com/@captainjrs

Find out more about Rob:

robschulte.com

Find out more about Molly:

mollymcaleer.com



References:

- SURVIVOR LIVE FINALE ERROR -



How Jeff Probst Spoiled Part of the ‘Survivor’ Finale (NY Times)

https://www.nytimes.com/2026/05/21/arts/television/survivor-50-finale-spoiled-jeff-probst.html



I Was in the Room When Survivor 50 Accidentally Spoiled Part of the Finale on Live TV. Here’s What Happened (People)

https://people.com/live-audience-survivor-50-finale-blunder-happened-11981224



Survivor 50 Star Rizo Velovic Reacts to Jeff Probst's Live Finale Blunder: 'I Was Very Confused' (People)

https://people.com/survivor-50-contestant-rizo-velovic-reacts-to-jeff-probst-live-finale-mistake-11980997



- SURVIVOR FINALE ANALYSIS & REVIEWS -



Survivor 50’ Made Twists the Star (Ringer)

https://www.theringer.com/2026/05/21/survivor/survivor-50-finale-recap-twists-celebrity-cameos-cast



‘Survivor’ Boss Jeff Probst May Bring Back Celebs, Returning Players and Themed Seasons — But This Could Be the Last Live Finale (Variety)

https://variety.com/2026/tv/news/jeff-probst-survivor-live-reunion-themed-seasons-returning-players-1236747767/



Survivor Season-Finale Recap: Get Your Story Straight (Vulture)

https://www.vulture.com/article/survivor-50-finale-recap-episode-13-reverse-the-curse.html



Survivor 50’ Stars Name the Greatest Player of All Time (Parade)

https://parade.com/tv/survivor-50-cast-name-greatest-player-of-all-time



Survivor 50 Global Post-Mortem (RHAP)

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Gy4wJO-yR2o



- SURVIVOR FINALE RED CARPETS -



The ‘Survivor 50’ Red Carpet! (Ringer)

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=vP7Asrfv3wM



Survivor 50 Finale Red Carpet Arrivals (RHAP)

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Rns8hZoUvFM



- SURVIVOR 50 EXIT INTERVIEWS WITH FINAL 5 -



‘Survivor 50’ Final Five Exit Interviews! The Pod Has Spoken (Ringer)

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zdZ-6AvYtzE



Survivor 50 star Tiffany Ervin explains why she was crying the entire finale day (EW)

https://ew.com/survivor-50-tiffany-ervin-explains-crying-entire-finale-day-interview-11978386



Survivor 50: Tiffany Reveals Tense Cut Scene With Jonathan That Changed Her Last Tribal (TV Insider)

https://www.tvinsider.com/1265603/survivor-50-finale-tiffany-ervin-interview-jonathan-young/



Survivor 50’ Winner Aubry Bracco on Her Triumphant Finish, Those Kalshi Spoilers and Social Media Toxicity: “Call Me Whatever You Want” (THR)

https://www.hollywoodreporter.com/tv/tv-features/survivor-50-winner-aubry-bracco-exit-interview-1236603649/



‘Survivor 50’ Winner Aubry Bracco Reacts to Her Victory 10 Years in the Making: ‘I’m So Relieved (Parade, Mike Bloom)

https://parade.com/tv/aubry-bracco-survivor-50-winner-interview



Survivor 50 winner Aubry Bracco reveals what happened when the cameras turned off…. The new champion also shares about her reunion with Michele Fitzgerald. (EW)

https://ew.com/survivor-50-winner-aubry-bracco-reveals-cameras-turned-off-interview-11978374



Jonathan Young Reveals Which ‘Survivor 50’ Player He Thinks Turned the Jury Against Him (Parade, Mike Bloom)

https://parade.com/tv/jonathan-young-survivor-50-runner-up-finale-interview



Survivor 50’ Runner-Up Jonathan Young Knows What Led to His Downfall (THR)

https://www.hollywoodreporter.com/tv/tv-features/survivor-50-runner-up-jonathan-young-loss-interview-1236603287/



Rizo Velovic Reveals the Real Reason He Turned on Ozzy and Cirie on ‘Survivor 50’ (Parade)

https://parade.com/tv/rizo-velovic-survivor-50-eliminated-interview



Joe Hunter says Survivor 50 jury vote was decided before final Tribal Council (EW)

https://ew.com/joe-hunter-survivor-50-jury-vote-decided-before-final-tribal-council-interview-11978453



See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.