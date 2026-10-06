No Ordinary Life - History Podcast

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14 episodes
- Rome is coming for Egypt. At sea, Cleopatra and Mark Antony face the most powerful military machine in the ancient world. The battle will decide the future of her kingdom — and whether Cleopatra survives it.
To get every episode of No Ordinary Life now, ad-free, go to: noordinarylife.se This is a production from Story One.
Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
- Full season available now with No Ordinary Life+. Next episode will be available free to everyone on October 6th. After the murder of Julius Caesar, Cleopatra’s position becomes dangerously uncertain. Then she meets Mark Antony — and their alliance begins a struggle for power that will divide Rome and reshape the Mediterranean.
To get every episode of No Ordinary Life now, ad-free, go to: noordinarylife.se This is a production from Story One.
Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
- Full season available now with No Ordinary Life+. Next episode will be available free to everyone on September 29th. Driven from Alexandria by her brother’s army, Cleopatra has one chance to reclaim the throne. She must get inside the city — and convince Julius Caesar that Egypt should belong to her.
To get every episode of No Ordinary Life now, ad-free, go to: noordinarylife.se This is a production from Story One.
Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
- Full season available now with No Ordinary Life+. Next episode will be available free to everyone on September 22nd. Egypt has been losing power to Rome for generations. Growing up inside a murderous royal court, the young Cleopatra learns that survival depends on intelligence, language — and knowing exactly when to strike.
To get every episode of No Ordinary Life now, ad-free, go to: noordinarylife.se This is a production from Story One.
Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
- FULL SEASON AVAILABLE NOW with No Ordinary Life+. First episode will be available free to everyone on September 22nd. Egypt has been losing power to Rome for generations. Growing up inside a murderous royal court, the young Cleopatra learns that survival depends on intelligence, language — and knowing exactly when to strike.
To get every episode of No Ordinary Life now, ad-free, go to: noordinarylife.se This is a production from Story One.
Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
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About No Ordinary Life - History Podcast
No Ordinary Life is a cinematic history podcast series. Each season brings one legendary figure back to life.To get every episode of No Ordinary Life now, ad-free, go to: noordinarylife.supercast.com This is a production from Story One. Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.Podcast website
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