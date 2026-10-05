Nighttime Nathan: Stories For Kids

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44 episodes
- After a marine biologist visits Nathan's school, Nathan becomes fascinated by the ocean and all the creatures that live beneath the waves. That night, Peanut Butter Jim invites him aboard the SS Seashell, PB Jim's very own submarine, for an underwater adventure.
When they dive beneath the waves, Nathan and PB Jim explore colorful coral reefs and towering kelp forests. But their sightseeing takes an unexpected turn when they meet a giant delivery walrus whose mail wagon has been damaged. With one package still left to deliver, Nathan and PB Jim invite him aboard the SS Seashell and offer to help finish the job.
In this stories for kids podcast episode, Nathan and PB Jim journey through dark underwater canyons, face dangerous obstacles, and even encounter a familiar Pollywogger with a VERY big appetite! What begins as a simple delivery quickly turns into an unexpected deep-sea adventure.
After a long journey beneath the waves, Nathan discovers that exploring somewhere new can lead to some pretty unexpected adventures, especially when you stop to help a friend along the way. And with an entire ocean still waiting to be discovered, the adventure is endless.
🎵 This episode features the original Nighttime Nathan song "Ocean Song" 🎵
Listen to all the music from Nighttime Nathan here:
👉 Songs On Spotify
👉 Songs On Apple Music
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- Nathan is frustrated after his friend accidentally spills a secret about a surprise birthday present for their teacher. That night, Peanut Butter Jim takes him back to Troll Village for the autumn Jelly Jam Turnaround, where the trolls celebrate the fall season by revealing brand-new jams, jellies, and marmalades. But this year, there is an extra-special mystery flavor that nobody is supposed to know about!
When they arrive, Nathan and PB Jim reunite with old friends Gobbles and Scruples and meet Apples, an excitable young troll who has a little trouble keeping secrets. When Apples is trusted with an important delivery, everyone wonders whether he can keep the mysterious new flavor under wraps.
In this stories for kids podcast episode, Nathan and PB Jim join the trolls for a celebration filled with barrels of jam, silly songs, and plenty of surprises. But when Apples makes a mistake with the mystery flavor, Nathan has to decide whether one slip-up means someone cannot be trusted again.
As the Jelly Jam Turnaround comes to an end, Nathan discovers that even good friends make mistakes, and keeping secrets can be tricky, especially when you are excited about something. Most importantly, he learns that sometimes giving someone another chance is the sweetest thing you can do.
🎵 This episode features the original Nighttime Nathan song "Maybe" 🎵
Listen to all the music from Nighttime Nathan here:
👉 Songs On Spotify
👉 Songs On Apple Music
👉 Follow On Instagram
👉 Follow The Show For More Stories
- After Nathan skips an extra space during a board game with his mom, she reminds him that winning only counts when you play fair. That night, Peanut Butter Jim arrives with an invitation to return to Boogie Bayou, where Nathan and PB Jim have been chosen as guest judges for the annual fall Chili Cook-Off. With the Golden Chili Ladle up for grabs, everyone in the bayou is determined to cook the winning bowl.
When they arrive, Nathan and PB Jim reunite with Garvin Gumbo, Lance the dancing turtle, Curly Cottonmouth, and Milo the Mosquito as everyone prepares their best chili recipes for the big competition.
In this stories for kids podcast episode, Nathan and PB Jim taste their way through the Chili Cook-Off. But when ingredients start disappearing and perfectly good pots of chili are mysteriously ruined, Nathan realizes that someone may be trying to cheat their way to the Golden Chili Ladle.
As Nathan uncovers the truth, he learns that winning does not mean much if you have to cheat to get there. Playing fair, doing your best, and being proud of what you did is worth more than any trophy — or even the Golden Chili Ladle.
🎵 This episode features the original Nighttime Nathan song “Boogie Bayou Chili Cook-Off” 🎵
More from Nighttime Nathan here:
👉 Songs On Spotify
👉 Songs On Apple Music
👉 Follow On Instagram
👉 Fun Extras On Our Website
- After Nathan skips an extra space during a board game with his mom, she reminds him that winning only counts when you play fair. That night, Peanut Butter Jim arrives with an invitation to return to Boogie Bayou, where Nathan and PB Jim have been chosen as guest judges for the annual fall Chili Cook-Off. With the Golden Chili Ladle up for grabs, everyone in the bayou is determined to cook the winning bowl.
When they arrive, Nathan and PB Jim reunite with Garvin Gumbo, Lance the dancing turtle, Curly Cottonmouth, and Milo the Mosquito as everyone prepares their best chili recipes for the big competition.
In this stories for kids podcast episode, Nathan and PB Jim taste their way through the Chili Cook-Off. But when ingredients start disappearing and perfectly good pots of chili are mysteriously ruined, Nathan realizes that someone may be trying to cheat their way to the Golden Chili Ladle.
As Nathan uncovers the truth, he learns that winning does not mean much if you have to cheat to get there. Playing fair, doing your best, and being proud of what you did is worth more than any trophy — or even the Golden Chili Ladle.
🎵 This episode features the original Nighttime Nathan song “Boogie Bayou Chili Cook-Off” 🎵
- After spending the day home sick, Nathan hopes he will feel well enough to return to school in the morning for a special presentation about superheroes. That night, Peanut Butter Jim takes him back to Fridge City, where baseball superstar Evan Picklesfield is being named MVP — Most Valuable Produce!
When they arrive, Fridge City is suddenly threatened by a moldy strawberry named StrawGary, who has a plan to turn off the cold throughout the entire city. Luckily, a mysterious superhero named Pickle Man arrives to save the day!
In this stories for kids podcast episode, Nathan and PB Jim join Pickle Man aboard the CucCopter as they race across Fridge City to stop StrawGary before every fruit and vegetable in town becomes moldy. But as they try to save the city, Nathan begins to discover there may be more behind StrawGary's rotten behavior than they first realized.
As Nathan, PB Jim, and Pickle Man face Fridge City's newest problem, Nathan discovers that making other people feel bad will not make you feel any better about yourself. Sometimes when you are feeling rotten, what you really need is a little help, a little rest, and a chance to feel better.
🎵 This episode features the original Nighttime Nathan song "Pickle Man" 🎵
More from Nighttime Nathan here:
👉 Songs On Spotify
👉 Songs On Apple Music
👉 Follow On Instagram
👉 Fun Extras On Our Website
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About Nighttime Nathan: Stories For Kids
Nighttime Nathan is an imaginative adventure podcast with original songs for kids ages 3–10. Perfect for car rides, quiet time, weekends at home, or anytime kids want a great story. ⭐ Follow the show so new adventures appear automatically each week. — Anytime’s a good time for Nighttime. Join Nathan and Peanut Butter Jim as they zoom across the nighttime universe—meeting silly creatures, helping friends in need, and singing original songs along the way. Every episode brings a brand-new world, a lovable friend, and a gentle lesson wrapped in imagination and adventure. Perfect for families looking for fun, screen-free entertainment wherever the day takes them. Ages 3–10 • Stories For Kids • Music • ImaginationPodcast website
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