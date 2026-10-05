Nighttime Nathan: Stories For Kids

Nathan is frustrated after his friend accidentally spills a secret about a surprise birthday present for their teacher. That night, Peanut Butter Jim takes him back to Troll Village for the autumn Jelly Jam Turnaround, where the trolls celebrate the fall season by revealing brand-new jams, jellies, and marmalades. But this year, there is an extra-special mystery flavor that nobody is supposed to know about!

When they arrive, Nathan and PB Jim reunite with old friends Gobbles and Scruples and meet Apples, an excitable young troll who has a little trouble keeping secrets. When Apples is trusted with an important delivery, everyone wonders whether he can keep the mysterious new flavor under wraps.

In this stories for kids podcast episode, Nathan and PB Jim join the trolls for a celebration filled with barrels of jam, silly songs, and plenty of surprises. But when Apples makes a mistake with the mystery flavor, Nathan has to decide whether one slip-up means someone cannot be trusted again.

As the Jelly Jam Turnaround comes to an end, Nathan discovers that even good friends make mistakes, and keeping secrets can be tricky, especially when you are excited about something. Most importantly, he learns that sometimes giving someone another chance is the sweetest thing you can do.

🎵 This episode features the original Nighttime Nathan song "Maybe" 🎵

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