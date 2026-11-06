This week, Vogue managed something remarkable. She made Joanne gag (several times), despite there being nearly 5,000 miles between them. Quite an achievement. Vogue also has some Celebrity Traitors theories and Joanne's search for medication continues. My Therapist Ghosted Me is a Global Production. Tickets for Joanne's tour Pinotphile are now LIVE: www.joannemcnally.com If you’d like to get in touch, you can send an email to mytherapistghostedme@global.com Please review Global's Privacy Policy: https://global.com/legal/privacy-policy/ For merch, tour dates and more visit: www.mytherapistghostedme.com This episode contains explicit language and adult themes that may not be suitable for all listeners.

Joanne finds herself in Texas and she's right at home... This is great news, but Vogue is more concerned about whether she's getting a pair of cowboy boots or not. Plus, validation for a long held theory about aeroplane toilets and a new found appreciation for Formula 1. My Therapist Ghosted Me is a Global Production. Join My Therapist Ghosted Me PLUS, now! Want ad-free listening on Global Player? Go to our show page and select the new subscription option. You can also watch ad free on YouTube! Click here to visit our page and hit the join button for ad free episodes! Tickets for Joanne's tour Pinotphile are now LIVE: www.joannemcnally.com If you’d like to get in touch, you can send an email to mytherapistghostedme@global.com Please review Global's Privacy Policy: https://global.com/legal/privacy-policy/ For merch, tour dates and more visit: www.mytherapistghostedme.com This episode contains explicit language and adult themes that may not be suitable for all listeners.

***SPOILERS*** If you don't want to hear the outcome of last nights episode of Celebrity Traitors... Hold fire! Joanne gives us the inside scoop on The Celebrity Traitors, Vogue gets Christmas shopping (this happens every year) and they debate the joy of a catalogue. Plus: gay Halloween (Galloween), getting blocked, Kardashian clothes sales, and some celebrity graffiti. My Therapist Ghosted Me is a Global Production. Join My Therapist Ghosted Me PLUS, now! Want ad-free listening on Global Player? Go to our show page and select the new subscription option. You can also watch ad free on YouTube! Click here to visit our page and hit the join button for ad free episodes! Tickets for Joanne's tour Pinotphile are now LIVE: www.joannemcnally.com If you’d like to get in touch, you can send an email to mytherapistghostedme@global.com Please review Global's Privacy Policy: https://global.com/legal/privacy-policy/ For merch, tour dates and more visit: www.mytherapistghostedme.com This episode contains explicit language and adult themes that may not be suitable for all listeners.

First up... What happened to that Celebrity Traitors Q&A promised on Friday? Yeah... About that. Plus... We all love post breakup pettiness, right? My Therapist Ghosted Me is a Global Production. Join My Therapist Ghosted Me PLUS, now! Want ad-free listening on Global Player? Go to our show page and select the new subscription option. You can also watch ad free on YouTube! Click here to visit our page and hit the join button for ad free episodes! Tickets for Joanne's tour Pinotphile are now LIVE: www.joannemcnally.com If you’d like to get in touch, you can send an email to mytherapistghostedme@global.com Please review Global's Privacy Policy: https://global.com/legal/privacy-policy/ For merch, tour dates and more visit: www.mytherapistghostedme.com This episode contains explicit language and adult themes that may not be suitable for all listeners.

MTGM EXTRA! "The best chapter of my life... Since I kicked him out."

Let's not mess about... We're obviously talking about Heidi Klum - because when it comes to halloween she LOVES it. Plus, Harry Styles got 'hypnotised' but it didn't go to plan and Lime bike jousting on Clapham Common. Yes please. My Therapist Ghosted Me is a Global Production. Join My Therapist Ghosted Me PLUS, now! Want ad-free listening on Global Player? Click here! You can also watch ad free on YouTube! Click here to visit our page and hit the join button for ad free episodes! Tickets for Joanne's tour Pinotphile are now LIVE: www.joannemcnally.com If you’d like to get in touch, you can send an email to mytherapistghostedme@global.com Please review Global's Privacy Policy: https://global.com/legal/privacy-policy/ For merch, tour dates and more visit: www.mytherapistghostedme.com This episode contains explicit language and adult themes that may not be suitable for all listeners.

About My Therapist Ghosted Me

About My Therapist Ghosted Me

About My Therapist Ghosted Me