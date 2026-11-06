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477 episodes
- Let's not mess about... We're obviously talking about Heidi Klum - because when it comes to halloween she LOVES it. Plus, Harry Styles got 'hypnotised' but it didn't go to plan and Lime bike jousting on Clapham Common. Yes please.
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- First up... What happened to that Celebrity Traitors Q&A promised on Friday? Yeah... About that.
Plus... We all love post breakup pettiness, right?
My Therapist Ghosted Me is a Global Production.
Join My Therapist Ghosted Me PLUS, now! Want ad-free listening on Global Player? Go to our show page and select the new subscription option.
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Tickets for Joanne's tour Pinotphile are now LIVE: www.joannemcnally.com
If you’d like to get in touch, you can send an email to mytherapistghostedme@global.com
Please review Global's Privacy Policy: https://global.com/legal/privacy-policy/
For merch, tour dates and more visit: www.mytherapistghostedme.com
This episode contains explicit language and adult themes that may not be suitable for all listeners.
- ***SPOILERS***
If you don't want to hear the outcome of last nights episode of Celebrity Traitors... Hold fire!
Joanne gives us the inside scoop on The Celebrity Traitors, Vogue gets Christmas shopping (this happens every year) and they debate the joy of a catalogue. Plus: gay Halloween (Galloween), getting blocked, Kardashian clothes sales, and some celebrity graffiti.
My Therapist Ghosted Me is a Global Production.
Join My Therapist Ghosted Me PLUS, now! Want ad-free listening on Global Player? Go to our show page and select the new subscription option.
You can also watch ad free on YouTube! Click here to visit our page and hit the join button for ad free episodes!
Tickets for Joanne's tour Pinotphile are now LIVE: www.joannemcnally.com
If you’d like to get in touch, you can send an email to mytherapistghostedme@global.com
Please review Global's Privacy Policy: https://global.com/legal/privacy-policy/
For merch, tour dates and more visit: www.mytherapistghostedme.com
This episode contains explicit language and adult themes that may not be suitable for all listeners.
- Joanne finds herself in Texas and she's right at home... This is great news, but Vogue is more concerned about whether she's getting a pair of cowboy boots or not. Plus, validation for a long held theory about aeroplane toilets and a new found appreciation for Formula 1.
My Therapist Ghosted Me is a Global Production.
Join My Therapist Ghosted Me PLUS, now! Want ad-free listening on Global Player? Go to our show page and select the new subscription option.
You can also watch ad free on YouTube! Click here to visit our page and hit the join button for ad free episodes!
Tickets for Joanne's tour Pinotphile are now LIVE: www.joannemcnally.com
If you’d like to get in touch, you can send an email to mytherapistghostedme@global.com
Please review Global's Privacy Policy: https://global.com/legal/privacy-policy/
For merch, tour dates and more visit: www.mytherapistghostedme.com
This episode contains explicit language and adult themes that may not be suitable for all listeners.
- This week, Vogue managed something remarkable. She made Joanne gag (several times), despite there being nearly 5,000 miles between them. Quite an achievement. Vogue also has some Celebrity Traitors theories and Joanne's search for medication continues.
My Therapist Ghosted Me is a Global Production.
Tickets for Joanne's tour Pinotphile are now LIVE: www.joannemcnally.com
If you’d like to get in touch, you can send an email to mytherapistghostedme@global.com
Please review Global's Privacy Policy: https://global.com/legal/privacy-policy/
For merch, tour dates and more visit: www.mytherapistghostedme.com
This episode contains explicit language and adult themes that may not be suitable for all listeners.
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About My Therapist Ghosted Me
Join Vogue Williams & Joanne McNally for a weekly chat with 100% honesty guaranteed. "My Therapist Ghosted Me" is the result of Joanne's therapist doing just that! Ignoring her calls, refusing to answer the door at the clinic, or speak to her after she'd tracked him down at Enfield crematorium as he scattered his Aunt's ashes. Despite it all, it’s often said that friends give the best therapy so Vogue & Joanne have teamed up to do exactly that (alongside a generous helping of laughter as that too is said to be the best form of therapy). Together they will give 100% unqualified, unsubstantiated but up front and honest advice on the plethora of issues they and many others continue to grapple with. If you'd like to get in touch, you can send an email to hello@MTGMpod.com For live shows, merch and more, visit mytherapistghostedme.com Please review Global's Privacy Policy: https://global.com/legal/privacy-policy/ For advertising opportunities on this podcast, email: GlobalStudiosSales@global.comPodcast website
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