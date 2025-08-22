The Weekly Docket : Where is Baby Emmanuel Haro, The Yogurt Shop Murders, Florida Execution Record, and Sarah Grace Patrick Bond Hearing
Florida carries out its 10th execution of 2025 with the case of Kayle Bates, finally closing the book on the 1982 murder of Janet "Renee" White. We look at Stalking Samantha, the Hulu docuseries about Samantha Stites's 13-year fight against her stalker and the system that failed her. We revisit the haunting Yogurt Shop Murders in Austin, now told in a new HBO Max docuseries. In Georgia, bond is denied for 17-year-old Sarah Grace Patrick, accused of killing her parents. And in California, the disappearance of 7-month-old Emmanuel Haro raises troubling questions about the timeline, surveillance, and family accounts.
Ep 210 : The Baffling Disappearance of Jennifer Kesse
When 24-year-old Jennifer Kesse didn't show up for work on January 24, 2006, it triggered a search that would grip Florida for nearly two decades. Her condo showed no signs of forced entry. Her car was later found abandoned. And surveillance footage captured a mysterious figure whose face was forever obscured. In this episode, we take a deep dive into Jennifer's disappearance — walking through the timeline, the investigation's biggest clues and missteps, and the leading theories that continue to haunt this case. With new DNA evidence and renewed momentum from state investigators, could answers finally be within reach?
Ep 209 : Tennessee Quadruple Murder: Manhunt for Austin Drummond
Four members of the same Tennessee family -- 21-year-old James "Matthew" Wilson, 20-year-old Adrianna Williams, her mother 38-year-old Cortney Rose, and 15-year-old Braydon Williams -- were found murdered in a rural Lake County woodline on July 29, 2025. Hours earlier, their 7-month-old baby girl had been abandoned unharmed in a stranger's yard miles away. Authorities quickly identified 28-year-old Austin Robert Drummond, who has ties to the victims through his girlfriend, as the suspect. Drummond, a convicted felon with a violent criminal history, is accused of targeting the family, killing them, and fleeing the scene. He's been spotted armed and in camouflage in Jackson, TN, sparking a massive multi-agency manhunt and a $30,000 reward for his capture.
Ep 208 : The Diabolical Dentist, James Craig, from Aurora, CO
From the outside looking in, James and Angela Craig had it all. A thriving dental practice, a beautiful home in Aurora, Colorado, and a busy family life raising six kids. They were the kind of couple everyone admired. But beneath that picture-perfect surface was a much darker reality. Secrets, affairs, and financial desperation set the stage for a sinister plan that unfolded quietly, methodically, and right under Angela's nose. Today, we're diving into exactly how Dr. James Craig, a seemingly devoted husband and respected dentist, slowly poisoned his wife Angela to death, meticulously plotting every step while keeping up appearances as a loving husband. Buckle up, because what you're about to hear proves once again that sometimes, the deadliest threats come from those closest to us.
The Weekly Docket : Arkansas Hiking Trip Tragedy, Abandoned Baby in Tennessee, and Colorado Dentist Found Guilty of Murdering Wife
On this week's Weekly Docket, we're diving into some heavy cases making headlines right now:A family hiking trip in Arkansas turns deadly when a teacher—with a disturbing past—allegedly murders a couple in front of their kids.In Tennessee, an abandoned baby leads police to a heartbreaking discovery.A retired Missouri cop claims he shot a young mother on his porch in self-defense, but investigators are calling out his story.Aaron Specer, the Arkansas dad charged with murder after he killed Michael Fosler, the man accused of abusing Aaron's teenage daughter.A Utah mom admits she tricked her estranged husband into coming over, only to have her own family ambush and kill him.And finally, in Colorado, dentist James Craig is convicted after secretly poisoning his wife's protein shakes.
Mama Mystery is your go-to true crime podcast, delivering gripping, straightforward storytelling with a perfect balance of occasional banter. Every week, host Kelly dives deep into compelling cases, covering everything from well-known mysteries to lesser-known crimes deserving attention. With meticulously researched episodes told in a conversational, relatable style, Mama Mystery feels like you're discussing true crime with a close friend. Join Kelly—and occasionally, her husband Austin—every Tuesday as they unpack complex cases, explore evidence, discuss theories, and give voices to the victims. This show is perfect for you if you also love shows like Serialously, Crime Junkies or Housewives of True Crime; Mama Mystery brings you weekly episodes filled with thoughtful analysis, empathy, and genuine curiosity. Hit subscribe and become part of a true-crime community that's honest, respectful, and completely binge-worthy. Welcome to Mama Mystery!