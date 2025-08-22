Ep 208 : The Diabolical Dentist, James Craig, from Aurora, CO

From the outside looking in, James and Angela Craig had it all. A thriving dental practice, a beautiful home in Aurora, Colorado, and a busy family life raising six kids. They were the kind of couple everyone admired. But beneath that picture-perfect surface was a much darker reality. Secrets, affairs, and financial desperation set the stage for a sinister plan that unfolded quietly, methodically, and right under Angela's nose. Today, we're diving into exactly how Dr. James Craig, a seemingly devoted husband and respected dentist, slowly poisoned his wife Angela to death, meticulously plotting every step while keeping up appearances as a loving husband. Buckle up, because what you're about to hear proves once again that sometimes, the deadliest threats come from those closest to us.