Listen to this podcast in the app for free:Download for free in the App Store
1 episodes
- Jeremy Wade has chased legends, uncovered myths, and taken us to the most remote rivers on earth. Ten years on from River Monsters, we bring Jeremy and his closest friends back together for the catch-up they’ve never properly had.
They'll revisit their craziest adventures, the unsolved cases, and the stories we have yet to hear. Jeremy is BACK, Fish On!
More Places & Travel podcasts
Trending Places & Travel podcasts
About Fish On! With Jeremy Wade
Jeremy Wade has chased legends, uncovered myths, and taken us to the most remote rivers on earth. Ten years on from River Monsters, we bring Jeremy and his closest friends back together for the catch-up they’ve never properly had. They'll revisit their craziest adventures, the unsolved cases, and the stories we have yet to hear. Jeremy is BACK, Fish On! Join our community for exclusive content, early access, and be part of the journey: rivermonsters.tv
Listen to Fish On! With Jeremy Wade, The Thrifty Traveler Podcast and many other podcasts from around the world with the radio.net app
Get the free radio.net app
- Stations and podcasts to bookmark
- Stream via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth
- Supports Carplay & Android Auto
- Many other app features
Get the free radio.net app
- Stations and podcasts to bookmark
- Stream via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth
- Supports Carplay & Android Auto
- Many other app features
Fish On! With Jeremy Wade
Scan code,
download the app,
start listening.
download the app,
start listening.
Fish On! With Jeremy Wade: Podcasts in Family