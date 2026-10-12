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Fish On! With Jeremy Wade

ITV Studios
Places & TravelSociety & Culture
Fish On! With Jeremy Wade
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1 episodes

  • Fish On! With Jeremy Wade

    Jeremy Wade Is Back!

    10/08/2026 | 0 mins.
    Jeremy Wade has chased legends, uncovered myths, and taken us to the most remote rivers on earth. Ten years on from River Monsters, we bring Jeremy and his closest friends back together for the catch-up they’ve never properly had.

    They'll revisit their craziest adventures, the unsolved cases, and the stories we have yet to hear. Jeremy is BACK, Fish On!
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About Fish On! With Jeremy Wade
Jeremy Wade has chased legends, uncovered myths, and taken us to the most remote rivers on earth. Ten years on from River Monsters, we bring Jeremy and his closest friends back together for the catch-up they’ve never properly had. They'll revisit their craziest adventures, the unsolved cases, and the stories we have yet to hear. Jeremy is BACK, Fish On! Join our community for exclusive content, early access, and be part of the journey: rivermonsters.tv
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