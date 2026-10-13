In this episode of Constitution Unlocked, we move beyond the famous words “We the People” and dive into the seven articles that form the blueprint of the U.S. federal government. You’ll learn how Article I creates Congress and grants it powers like taxing, declaring war, and using the Necessary and Proper Clause; how Article II establishes the presidency to carry out and enforce federal laws; and how Article III creates the Supreme Court and the wider federal judiciary, including the power of judicial review.



We then explore Article IV on relationships among the states, including the Full Faith and Credit Clause and the dark legacy of the Fugitive Slave Clause; Article V and the rigorous process for amending the Constitution; Article VI and the Supremacy Clause, which makes the Constitution the highest law of the land; and Article VII, which explains how the Constitution was ratified after fierce debate between Federalists and Anti-Federalists.



By the end of this episode, you’ll see how these seven articles divide power, connect the states, create a process for change, and ensure that the Constitution remains the guiding framework of American democracy—bringing you one step closer to truly understanding your rights and your government.