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10 episodes
- How does a case move through the U.S. court system and why do some cases reach the Supreme Court while most do not?
In this episode of Constitution Unlocked, we break down the two court systems in the United States: federal courts and state courts. We explain the difference between civil and criminal cases, how trial courts and appeals courts work, and how a case might make its way to the Supreme Court.
You’ll also learn about majority, concurring, and dissenting opinions: and discover why the Constitution doesn’t require the Supreme Court to have nine justices.
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- What would happen if Congress tried to pass a law requiring redheads to wear their hair down?
In this episode of Constitution Unlocked, we send this completely ridiculous bill through the real lawmaking process—and see how far it gets.
Follow the bill from introduction and committee review to floor votes, the Senate filibuster, negotiations between the House and Senate, and the president’s choices to sign, veto, or take no action. Along the way, discover why the founders built so many obstacles into the process—and how those safeguards can also lead to gridlock.
Plus, stick around for a surprising fun fact about the constitutional qualifications for serving on the U.S. Supreme Court.
Follow Constitution Unlocked on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, YouTube, Instagram, and TikTok for more episodes exploring the Constitution in a clear and engaging way.
- What stops the government from becoming too powerful? In this episode of Constitution Unlocked, we explore the Bill of Rights—the first 10 amendments to the U.S. Constitution—and why they still matter today.
Learn why the Bill of Rights was added, what each amendment protects, and how these freedoms shape everyday life—from free speech and religious freedom to privacy, fair trials, and the right to keep and bear arms. We’ll also look at how the 14th Amendment helped extend many of these protections to state and local governments.
The Bill of Rights isn’t just a list of old rules. It sets boundaries on government power and helps protect people’s freedoms.
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- In this episode of Constitution Unlocked, we move beyond the famous words “We the People” and dive into the seven articles that form the blueprint of the U.S. federal government. You’ll learn how Article I creates Congress and grants it powers like taxing, declaring war, and using the Necessary and Proper Clause; how Article II establishes the presidency to carry out and enforce federal laws; and how Article III creates the Supreme Court and the wider federal judiciary, including the power of judicial review.
We then explore Article IV on relationships among the states, including the Full Faith and Credit Clause and the dark legacy of the Fugitive Slave Clause; Article V and the rigorous process for amending the Constitution; Article VI and the Supremacy Clause, which makes the Constitution the highest law of the land; and Article VII, which explains how the Constitution was ratified after fierce debate between Federalists and Anti-Federalists.
By the end of this episode, you’ll see how these seven articles divide power, connect the states, create a process for change, and ensure that the Constitution remains the guiding framework of American democracy—bringing you one step closer to truly understanding your rights and your government.
- Unlock the meaning of the Preamble to the U.S. Constitution in just one episode!
In this installment of Constitution Unlocked, we break down the famous opening words — “We the People” — and explore how just 52 words lay out the mission statement for the entire American government.
You’ll learn:
What “We the People” tells us about who holds power in a democracy
The six big goals of the Constitution:Form a more perfect union
Establish justice
Ensure domestic tranquility
Provide for the common defense
Promote the general welfare
Secure the blessings of liberty for ourselves and our posterity
How the Preamble’s promises clashed with reality at the founding (slavery, voting limits, excluded groups)
Why law and justice aren’t always the same thing
How modern issues like social media, AI, digital surveillance, and advanced weapons raise new constitutional questions
A fun fact about what we almost called the president instead of “President of the United States”!
This episode is perfect for students, families, and teacherswho want a clear, engaging explanation of the Constitution’s opening lines and why they still matter today.
👉 Subscribe to Constitution Unlocked on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, and YouTube, and follow us on Instagram and TikTok for more episodes that bring the Constitution to life.
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About Constitution Unlocked
Constitution Unlocked is a podcast series that helps middle and high school students understand the U.S. Constitution and their rights in everyday life. Through clear explanations, real-world examples, and landmark Supreme Court cases, we break down complex civic concepts into engaging, easy-to-follow episodes.Podcast website
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