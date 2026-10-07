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Padres win 4-3 nailbiter over Brewers to save their season, extend NLDS to a game 410/07/2026 | 1h 6 mins.This incredible postseason series continued but this time it was the Padres coming out on top of a 1-run game and the Brewers coming away frustrated knowing they could have won the game. 11 runners left on base, multiple more defensive mistakes and lack of offense from key cogs like Jake Bauers, Brice Turang and Garrett Mitchell. Alex Strouf and Craig Coshun break down the decision to start Dustin May, the offense and this game on BEI.
Jackson Chourio's walk-off single against Mason Miller gives Brewers 4-3 victory, 2-0 series lead over Padres10/04/2026 | 1h 19 mins.WOW. What a thriller at American Family Field and what a moment from the Brewers. Down to their final strike and facing the best closer in the sport, Jackson Chourio rips a walk-off single to give the Brewers a 4-3 win and a 2-0 series lead over the Padres in the NLDS. Bob Brainerd, Jerry Augustine and Craig Coshun break down the madness in Milwaukee and take a ton of calls from excited Brewers fans on BEI.
- The Brewers have their opponent set for the NLDS, the hottest team in baseball: the San Diego Padres. But what makes them so scary and how are the Brewers built to handle what the Friars do well? How will the roster shake out? Will Kyle Harrison make the roster? All of that and more on this episode of Brewers Weekly preparing you for the NLDS starting on Saturday night.
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Go behind the scenes with Milwaukee Brewers experts, players, and staff on 620 WTMJ, the Home of the Brewers, including Brewers Extra Innings, Brewers Weekly, and Brewers First Pitch.Podcast website
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