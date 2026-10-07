The Brewers have their opponent set for the NLDS, the hottest team in baseball: the San Diego Padres. But what makes them so scary and how are the Brewers built to handle what the Friars do well? How will the roster shake out? Will Kyle Harrison make the roster? All of that and more on this episode of Brewers Weekly preparing you for the NLDS starting on Saturday night.

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