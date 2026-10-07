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Brewers All Access

620 WTMJ
BaseballNews
Brewers All Access
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1180 episodes

  • Brewers All Access

    Padres win 4-3 nailbiter over Brewers to save their season, extend NLDS to a game 4

    10/07/2026 | 1h 6 mins.
    This incredible postseason series continued but this time it was the Padres coming out on top of a 1-run game and the Brewers coming away frustrated knowing they could have won the game. 11 runners left on base, multiple more defensive mistakes and lack of offense from key cogs like Jake Bauers, Brice Turang and Garrett Mitchell. Alex Strouf and Craig Coshun break down the decision to start Dustin May, the offense and this game on BEI.
  • Brewers All Access

    Jackson Chourio's walk-off single against Mason Miller gives Brewers 4-3 victory, 2-0 series lead over Padres

    10/04/2026 | 1h 19 mins.
    WOW. What a thriller at American Family Field and what a moment from the Brewers. Down to their final strike and facing the best closer in the sport, Jackson Chourio rips a walk-off single to give the Brewers a 4-3 win and a 2-0 series lead over the Padres in the NLDS. Bob Brainerd, Jerry Augustine and Craig Coshun break down the madness in Milwaukee and take a ton of calls from excited Brewers fans on BEI.
  • Brewers All Access

    The Brewers beat the Padres 3-2 to take a 1-0 series lead.

    10/04/2026 | 1h 1 mins.
    The Brewers take game one 3-2 behind home runs from Jackson Chourio and William Contreras
  • Brewers All Access

    NLDS PREVIEW: Dom and Vinny prepare you for the Padres

    10/02/2026 | 1h 1 mins.
    The Brewers have their opponent set for the NLDS, the hottest team in baseball: the San Diego Padres. But what makes them so scary and how are the Brewers built to handle what the Friars do well? How will the roster shake out? Will Kyle Harrison make the roster? All of that and more on this episode of Brewers Weekly preparing you for the NLDS starting on Saturday night.
    Follow Dom on social media: X @Dom_Cotroneo / IG @DomCBaseball
    Follow Vinny on social media: X @VinnyRottino / IG @VinnyRottino
  • Brewers All Access

    Misiorowski continues Cy Young Award push and Turang gets 100th RBI as Brewers beat Cardinals 6-4

    09/27/2026 | 1h 1 mins.
    Jacob Misiorowski allowed two hits in 5 1/3 shutout innings to cap his brilliant season as the Milwaukee Brewers defeated the St. Louis Cardinals 6-4 on Sunday.
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About Brewers All Access
Go behind the scenes with Milwaukee Brewers experts, players, and staff on 620 WTMJ, the Home of the Brewers, including Brewers Extra Innings, Brewers Weekly, and Brewers First Pitch.
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