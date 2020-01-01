Radio Logo
Techno Radio – 738 Stations with Genre Techno

Club FM 102.1
Glasgow, United Kingdom / Techno, Electro, Trance
Club Soundz
Lille, France / Techno, House
Cmp3.eu - Kanał Główny
Poland / Techno, House, Pop
CNX Global Radio
Córdoba, Argentina / Electro, Indie, Techno, Trance
Cocoon Clubbing
Ibiza, Spain / Electro, House, Techno
Connect-Ffm
Frankfurt am Main, Germany / Techno, House, Electro
Crazy-Dance-Of-Music
Paderborn, Germany / Techno, Trance, Pop
Crazy-Of-Sound
Germany / Electro, Techno
Cuebase-FM Black Label
Idstein, Germany / House, Techno, Electro
Cyber Vybez Radio
Surrey, United Kingdom / Techno, House, Funk
Dance1Max
Rennes, France / Electro, Techno
Radio Dance Night
Vienna, Austria / Techno, Schlager, Drum'n'Bass
Dance-Night-Express
Gelsenkirchen, Germany / Techno, Trance, Pop, Rock
Generation Sound Bude
Bärwalde, Germany / Techno
Radio Dance Roma
Rome, Italy / Techno, House, Pop, Electro
Dance Tunes Radio
Bruges, Belgium / Electro, House, Techno
DARKVIBE FM
Verona, Italy / Techno, Trance, House, Electro
DASH Subdustrial
Lennestadt, Germany / Trance, Gothic, Techno, House
DASH Zoetic
Lennestadt, Germany / Electro, House, Techno
Data Transmission Radio
London, United Kingdom / Techno, Electro, House
Decibel
Dinan, France / Minimal, Techno, Pop
Deejay RiMa
Neustadt, Germany / Techno, Electro, Minimal
Deep Space Radio
Detroit, USA / Techno, House, Electro
DEEREDRADIO BLACK-Zone
Berlin, Germany / Electro, House, Techno
DEEREDRADIO RED-Zone
Berlin, Germany / Electro, House, Techno
DEEREDRADIO YELLOW-Zone
Berlin, Germany / House, Techno, Electro
delta 90.3
Buenos Aires, Argentina / Electro, House, Techno
Devil-of-Fire-Radio
Berlin, Germany / Techno, Rock, Schlager
DHLC Radio
Vienna, Austria / Techno, Trance, House, Electro
Dial Comercial Radio
Spain / Electro, Techno
Die Partyscheune Main
Schaffhausen, Switzerland / Pop, Techno, Rock, Schlager
dirtyradio
United Kingdom / Dub, Electro, House, Techno
Discoid
Perpignan, France / Electro, House, Techno
Djays Radio
Russia / Techno, House
DJ Mag Radio
Lyon, France / Electro, Techno, House
DJ'S CLUB
San Miguel de Tucumán, Argentina / Techno, Trance, Electro, Drum'n'Bass
DJSR - Suran
Seoul, South Korea / Electro, Pop, Techno
Die-Music-Welle-Im-Norden
Bremen, Germany / Techno, House, Rock, Metal
Dots Unlimited Radio
Florence, Italy / Techno, House, Ambient, Electro
Double XX
France / Techno, 90s
Downside
Deurne, Netherlands / Techno, Electro, Trance
DreamBeatsFM
Rheine, Germany / Electro, Techno
Drehscheibe-Radio
Grossenhain, Germany / Techno, Oldies, Discofox, Schlager
DROP THE BASS Radio
St. Petersburg, Russia / Drum'n'Bass, Techno, Electro
Dublovers
Norderstedt, Germany / Drum'n'Bass, Dub, Techno
24/7 Dubstep Online Radio - Dubstep Channel
Poland / Techno, Electro
Ecz Radio
Morteau, France / Techno, Trance
EDM Sessions
Las Vegas, USA / Techno, Trance, House
Efecto FM
Elda, Spain / Electro, House, Techno
Electro Colombia Radio 2
Bogotá, Colombia / Techno, House, Industrial

The Best Techno Web Radio Stations

Today the techno scene has made itself at home all around the World. The best techno clubs can be found in Berlin, London, Madrid, Singapore, Brazil and of course, Ibiza. In addition, the great outdoors is often the venue for festivals, raves and parties such as Nature One and the Street Parade, tying techno fans to the dance floor all day and night.

When the machine learned to party

The musical pioneers of techno would never have thought that one day more than 1,5 million people would be partying in the middle of Berlin on the Love Parade. One of the most important foundation bands of this genre was without doubt the German band Kraftwerk, who were regarded as founders of electropop. Their sound made a lasting impression on DJs and producers around the World. Their band members weren’t only musicians, but also researchers and hobbyists who were constantly expanding the techno tech options available to them. The DJ Afrika Bambataa was the first to lay down the sound of Kraftwerk on the dance floor with his hit “Planet Rock”. What came next was a creative explosion as Juan Atkins, Derrick May and Kevin Saunderson brought Detroit techno into being, acid house became a hugely popular, and a flourishing techno scene developed around the World. All of these different niches are united under the collective term, techno.

Today there is an unbelievably wide spectrum of techno styles that all carry their own name. From minimal, techno house music (tech house) and trance to hands up and jumpstyle. However, all these styles have one thing in common: It is all about the collective experience on the dance floor. Many party-goers will rave for hours to the sound of a live DJ mix, while forgetting the everyday worries of life. It just doesn’t matter whether the rave takes place in an old warehouse, on the street or in a club.

If techno’s first home is on the dance floor, then its second is on web radio. Countless internet radio stations from all corners of the world play out the best DJ sets from techno artists such as Carl Cox, Julian Jeweil, Joseph Capriati, Dave Clarke, Adam Beyer and exclusive playlists around the clock to constantly provide those feel-good vibes.