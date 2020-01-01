Radio Logo
Jazz Radio – 982 Stations with Genre Jazz

BASSE MARCHE FM
France / Jazz, Rock, Pop, Chanson
B-ton Radio
Belgrade, Serbia / Jazz, Electro, Funk, Soul
beyondjazz.net
Gent, Belgium / Electro, Podcast, Jazz
Bitter Sweet Music
Romania / Chillout, Jazz, 80s, Pop
Blax Radio
USA / HipHop, Jazz, Reggae, Soul
BOOZIK jazzy
Paris, France / Blues, Jazz
A Bowl of Soul A Mixed Stew of Soul Music
New York City, USA / Jazz, Soul, R'n'B
Radio Breeze
Moscow, Russia / Jazz, Chillout, Bossa Nova
BRJP Radio
London, Hungary / Pop, Jazz, Rock, Soul
Broadtube Radio
Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia / HipHop, Pop, R'n'B, Jazz
Jugendradio Broksen
Bremen, Germany / Jazz, Pop, Rock, Top 40 & Charts
CAB Muzik Radio
Orlando, USA / House, Jazz, Reggae, Soul
CALM RADIO - Big Band
Markham, Canada / Jazz
CALM RADIO - Latin Jazz
Markham, Canada / Jazz, Latin
CALM RADIO - Maurice Ravel
Markham, Canada / Classical, Jazz
Radio Campus Orléans
Orléans, France / Jazz, Pop, Punk
Campusradio JKU
Linz, Austria / 70s, 80s, Jazz, Rock
Campusradio Karlsruhe
Karlsruhe, Germany / Pop, Alternative, Jazz, Top 40 & Charts
Canal Sud
Toulouse, France / Blues, Jazz, Pop, Rock
Capital Jazz Lounge
USA / Jazz, Soul
Radio Caprice - Jazz
Russia / Jazz
Radio Caprice - Avant-Garde Jazz/Free Improvisation
Russia / Jazz
Radio Caprice - Big Band
Russia / Jazz
Radio Caprice - Contemporary Jazz
Russia / Jazz
Radio Caprice - Cool Jazz
Russia / Jazz
Radio Caprice - Dark/Doom/Noir/Funeral/Ambient Jazz
Russia / Jazz
Radio Caprice - Jazz Fusion
Russia / Jazz
Radio Caprice - Hard Bop
Russia / Jazz
Radio Caprice - Jazz Pop
Russia / Jazz
Radio Caprice - Jazz Rock
Russia / Jazz, Rock
Radio Caprice - Jazz Manouche/Gypsy Jazz
Russia / Jazz, World
Radio Caprice - Modern Creative
Russia / Jazz
Radio Caprice - Nu Jazz/Future Jazz/Electro Swing
Russia / Jazz
Radio Caprice - Piano Jazz/Stride/Ragtime
Russia / Instrumental, Jazz
Radio Caprice - Post Bop
Russia / Jazz
Radio Caprice - Smooth Jazz
Russia / Jazz
Radio Caprice - Soul Jazz
Russia / Jazz
Radio Caprice - Vocal Jazz
Russia / Jazz
CazFM
Istanbul, Turkey / Jazz
CBC Radio 2 Jazz
Toronto, Canada / Jazz, Classical
Radio Centrum 89.0 FM Rzeszów
Rzeszów, Poland / Hits, Jazz, Rap
Cesky Rozhlas Jazz
Prague, Czech Republic / Jazz
CFIM 92.7 FM
Cap-aux-Meules, Canada / Classical, Jazz
Chiambretti Music
Italy / Jazz, Chillout, Soul, Swing
Radio Chicureo
Chile / Jazz, Rock, Pop, Funk
Chiemseewelle
Germany / Jazz, Rock, 80s, Pop
Chillout247 Radio
Bucharest, Romania / Chillout, Jazz, Easy Listening
Christmas FM Classics
Dublin, Ireland / Oldies, Hits, Jazz
ChuckU Sentimental Journey
Charleston, USA / 20s 30s 40s 50s 60s, Swing, Jazz
CIBL 101,5 Montréal
Montreal, Canada / Jazz, World, Pop

Bringing more swing onto the radio

From New Orleans jazz, dixieland, bebop, smooth jazz, latin jazz, cool jazz, hard bop, free jazz, avant-garde jazz to jazz fusion - jazz and all of its diverse subgenres can be recognized by the swing. Originating in New Orleans, jazz soon spread to Chicago, New York and beyond, while continually developing further as a genre from the early 20th century to the present day.

The instruments behind the unique sound of jazz are the drums, the piano, the trumpet, the trombone, the clarinet, the tuba, the bass and most typically, the saxophone.

Miles Davis, also known as The Prince of Darkness, is considered one of the most influential jazz artists of the second half of the 20th century. He was part of both the bebop revolution and a key figure defining various recognized styles such as cool jazz, hard bop, jazz rock and modal jazz. During his musical career he combined with many other jazz greats including John Coltrane and Herbie Hancock in his band the Miles Davis Quintet. His musical masterpieces made him a jazz legend, celebrated to this day.

However, jazz is not only a thing of the past. Artists such as Michael Bublé have managed to combine jazz with mainstream music, following in the footsteps of influential American jazz and traditional pop singer Frank Sinatra for example, in doing so making it accessible for a larger audience. All of his albums have so far been extremely successful.

With its distinctive and wonderful sound, Jazz was able to maintain its popularity for decades and still has a large following to this day. Enjoy the classic sound of jazz, with our extensive collection of the best jazz radio stations around, on radio.net.