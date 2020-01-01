Radio Logo
User Profile
RND

Hip Hop Radio – 1,062 Stations with Genre Hip Hop

Keepin it real - Underground Radio
Tampa, USA / Jazz, HipHop, R'n'B
KingdomNubia Radio
London, Canada / Reggae, HipHop, Funk
Allzic R&B
Paris, France / R'n'B, HipHop
Top Hip-Hop Songs Radio
New York City, USA / HipHop, R'n'B, Rap
BDE Music Network
Atlanta, USA / HipHop, R'n'B
Swigg
Toulouse, France / HipHop, R'n'B
1MORE Urban
Paris, France / HipHop, Urban, R'n'B, Rap
WQRN 98.3 The Voice
Jacksonville, USA / Rap, HipHop, Top 40 & Charts
Unique Radio
London, United Kingdom / HipHop, R'n'B, Reggae, Soul
CHRK The Giant 101.9 FM
Sydney, Canada / HipHop, Pop, R'n'B
OpenFM - 500 Hip-Hop Hits
Warsaw, Poland / HipHop
Urban Hit
La Ferté-sous-Jouarre, France / HipHop
Générations - New Jack
Paris, France / Urban, HipHop
Skyrock 100% Français
Paris, France / HipHop, Urban, R'n'B, Rap
Die Wundersame Rapwoche mit Staiger & Mauli
Berlin, Germany / Rap, HipHop
N-JOY Soundfiles Hip-Hop
Hamburg, Germany / HipHop, Rap
Générations - Parlez-vous français
Paris, France / HipHop, Rap
STATIC: CLASSIC HIP HOP
Decatur, USA / Rap, HipHop
Radio Vala Rinore
Pristina, Kosovo / Top 40 & Charts, HipHop
FAFARADIO
Bamako, Mali / HipHop, African, Pop
Explode Radio
Brooklyn, USA / Rap, HipHop
CampFM - das Festivalradio
Hamburg, Germany / HipHop, Indie, Electro, Rock
Wazaa FM
Mauritius / HipHop, Hits, R'n'B
City Funk Radio
Valencia, Spain / Funk, HipHop, R'n'B, Soul
Radio Smash (Hip Hop)
Olten, Switzerland / HipHop
JAM FM Study
Berlin, Germany / HipHop, R'n'B, Electro
GotRadio - Old School
USA / HipHop, Soul, Urban
CAPITAL LIVE SOUTH AFRIKA
Pretoria, South Africa / Reggae, HipHop
AlphaFM
Zaragoza, Spain / HipHop, Pop, Rap, Reggaeton
GotRadio - Urban Jams
USA / HipHop, R'n'B, Urban
limp-bizkit-station
Mannheim, Germany / HipHop, Rap
Kiss Kiss Hip Hop
Naples, Italy / HipHop
WEAS-FM - E93 93.1 FM
Springfield, USA / HipHop
Blackbox
Bordeaux, France / HipHop, R'n'B
KKSS - Kiss 97.3 FM
Santa Fe NM, USA / HipHop, R'n'B, Top 40 & Charts
FunX Hip Hop
The Hague, Netherlands / HipHop
Hip Hop - 100hitz
Antelope, USA / HipHop
100 Hip Hop and RNB.FM
Miami Beach FL, USA / R'n'B, HipHop, Soul
1213 Radio
California, USA / HipHop, Drum'n'Bass, Reggae
Bates FM - 104.3 Jamz
Bothell, USA / Rap, HipHop
ENERGY Urban
Germany / HipHop, Urban
Big Shot Radio
Navarre FL, USA / Rap, HipHop
HitzConnect Radio
New York City, USA / Reggae, HipHop, Top 40 & Charts
Keith F'em
Berlin, Germany / HipHop, Rap, Rock
OpenFM - Hip-Hop PL
Warsaw, Poland / HipHop
The Vibe Lyfe Radio
McKinney, USA / Chillout, HipHop, Urban, R'n'B
MIXCARTEL Radio
Surrey, Canada / Rap, HipHop, R'n'B
THE NEO SOUL CAFÉ
USA / HipHop
101.1 The Fam Digital Radio
Richmond, USA / HipHop, Urban, R'n'B
Latinurbano Radio
New York City, USA / HipHop, Pop, Latin, Top 40 & Charts

Hip Hop - Hot beats and rhymes for the ages

The New York borough of the Bronx witnessed, in a nondescript basement community room, a new musical genre that would conquer the world just two decades later. That's right, we're talking about hip-hop. Born out of necessity, from a lack of real instruments or other technology, hip-hop was the brainchild of deejays Kool Herc and Afrika Bambataa, who soon became its biggest names. As rappers finally took the stage and block parties rocked, the musical ingredients of world domination came together.

Run DMC achieved the first international breakthrough, followed by LL Cool J and Public Enemy. The '90s shook world culture with a wave of records and events. With NWA, Dr. Dre brought the West Coast to the forefront, while Tupac and Biggie Smalls (a.k.a. Notorious B.I.G.) made hip-hop headlines. Their feud resulted in two tragic deaths that have yet to be solved. In the meantime, the heirs to their legends claim chart supremacy. Jay-Z, Eminem and Kanye West take turns at the number-one spot. Whether your thing is old school or new school, conscious or crunk, techno rap or hardcore battle rap, radio.net has the right station for every hip-hop genre.