90s Radio – 1,326 Stations with Genre 90s

Mental Health Radio
Newcastle, United Kingdom / 80s, 90s
Metropolys 90
Paris, France / 90s
Radio México es
Mexico City, Mexico / 90s, Pop, Rock, Salsa
Radio México es... tu inspiración
Mexico City, Mexico / Rock, 90s, Pop
Radio MidtSjælland
Denmark / Hits, 80s, 90s
Rádio Milha
Lisbon, Portugal / 80s, 90s, Pop, Rock
Radio Minha Ciudade
Brazil / 80s, 90s, Pop
Radio Mirage PRYWATKA
Lodz, Poland / Hits, 80s, 90s
Classic Hits Mix 106
Geldrop, Netherlands / Hits, 70s, 80s, 90s
Mix 96 Cilt FM
Steinbach, Canada / 80s, 90s
mmRadio
USA / Classic Rock, 70s, 80s, 90s
M Radio - Années 80 et 90
Paris, France / Oldies, 80s, 90s
munich.fm
Munich, Germany / 80s, 90s, Pop
Radio Musicalisima 89.1
San Miguel, El Salvador / Oldies, 70s, 80s, 90s
Music-Bazz-Radio
Aurich, Germany / 80s, 90s, Pop, Rock
Radio MusicMax
Poland / Electro, 80s, 90s, Pop
Musicstar-Radio
Schwerte, Germany / 80s, 90s, Pop, Rock
Musicstyle24
Herne, Germany / 80s, 90s, Discofox, Pop
Music Time FM
Brunswick, Germany / 80s, 90s, House, Techno
Musikkaennchen
Klagenfurt, Austria / 80s, 90s, Schlager, German Folklore
Musikkaennchen
Gelsenkirchen, Germany / Oldies, 70s, 80s, 90s
my105 90s DANCE
Zurich, Switzerland / 90s
my105 ALL THE HITS FR
Zurich, Switzerland / 70s, 80s, 90s
my105 ALL THE HITS IT
Zurich, Switzerland / 70s, 80s, 90s
MyDay Radio
Vučitrn, Kosovo / 80s, 90s, Pop, Rock
Myhitmusic - TOMSs CLUB 90s
Hanover, Germany / 90s, Electro, Pop, Rock
NEON Radio
London, United Kingdom / 80s, 90s, Electro, Pop
NewMix Radio - 90s
Marseille, France / 90s
NE-WS 89.4 - Dein 90er Radio
Neuss, Germany / 90s
New Scotland Radio
Halifax, Canada / Rock, 90s, Alternative
Nickymusic radio
Quito, Ecuador / 70s, 80s, 90s, Pop
NicolFM
Bristol, United Kingdom / 80s, 90s
Ninof Succes Radio
Belgium / 70s, 80s, 90s
NixxFM
Almere, Netherlands / 80s, 90s, Pop, Top 40 & Charts
-N-Joy
Belgium / 80s, 90s, Pop, Top 40 & Charts
N-music Online
Hamburg, Germany / 70s, 80s, 90s
Nonstop.FM
Kirchheim, Germany / 80s, 90s, Pop, Rock
North Dakota's Rock
Bismarck, USA / Rock, 80s, 90s
Nostalgia MAX
Italy / Hits, Electro, 80s, 90s
Radio Nostalgia Piemonte
Genova, Italy / 70s, 80s, 90s
Nostálgica Radio
Spain / Oldies, 70s, 80s, 90s
Nostalgie NL - 90
Antwerp, Belgium / 90s
Nova Hits Radio
San Jose, Costa Rica / Hits, 80s, 90s
NOVAPRIMEIRA
Palmas, Brazil / Blues, 70s, 80s, 90s
Nova Rádio Portugal
Lisbon, Portugal / 80s, 90s
Noventa Rádio Dance
Lisbon, Portugal / Trance, Electro, 90s
NSR Das Stadtradio
Bremen, Germany / 80s, 70s, 90s, Top 40 & Charts
Radio Oasis 101.9
La Plata, Argentina / 80s, 90s, Pop
RADIO OLD HITS • RETRO
Lima, Peru / Oldies, 70s, 80s, 90s
Oldie but Goldie
Germany / 70s, 80s, 90s, Rock

90s music: Dirty guitar sounds, wishy-washy pop and electronic sets

The 90s - the decade of self-fulfillment and emancipation. Not only did the garish and colorful fashion style at the time make this decade noticeable, the music world did too. Electronic sounds found in house and techno experienced a revival, boy bands and girl groups ruled the pop world, rock revealed itself in completely new ways and hip hop overran the music world - and all of it took place in the 90s!

The phenomenon of the boyband was already well known thanks to the Beatles, but in the 90s there was a real boom: Take That, Backstreet Boys, *NSYNC - mid tempo love songs and heartbreaking ballads alternated with cool 90s dance tracks. The boys in these bands weren’t only filling the front pages of Bravo, but also the largest concert halls in the world. On the female front, the Spice Girls were just as successful. With their first hit "Wannabe" they managed to jump right to the top of charts in 30 different countries and went on to become an integral part of the international pop music scene.

Electronic music also experienced a boom in the 90s, creeping into the music of mainstream pop artists such as in Madonna's album "Ray of Light". House and techno, in particular, developed further, establishing themselves as two of the most popular music genres in Europe. After the fall of the Berlin Wall and the end of the Cold War, the general feeling at the time was one of peace and new beginnings. As a result, new influences from the east mingled with western styles. Young people indulged in celebrating this new expression through outdoor raves, the largest of which came in the form of the Love Parade.