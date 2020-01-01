Radio Logo
80s Radio – 1,994 Stations with Genre 80s

Onda Digital Radio
Madrid, Spain / Rock, Pop, 70s, 80s
One 80's
Geneva, Switzerland / 80s
Only1 - 80's radio
Lille, France / Disco, Funk, 80s, Pop
Only4U-Radio
Leverkusen, Germany / 80s, 90s, Top 40 & Charts, Techno
OnlyHit Gold
Bordeaux, France / 70s, 80s, 90s, Pop
Only The 80s Radio
Longview TX, USA / 80s
ON Schlager Kult
Hof, Germany / 80s, 90s, Discofox, Schlager
Orgánica Radio
Zapopan, Mexico / 80s, 90s, Alternative, Rock
Orient-Dream-Radio
Ebersdorf, Germany / 70s, 80s, 90s
Ossi-Fun-Radio
Ascheberg, Germany / Oldies, 80s, 90s, Rock
Radio-Osthofen
Osthofen, Germany / 70s, 80s, Top 40 & Charts
La Otra Acera TorontoCast
Toronto, Canada / Hits, 80s, 90s
OUI FM Rock 80's
Paris, France / Rock, 80s
Our Jukebox
Belgium / 70s, 80s, 90s
Our Salon Radio
Riverside, USA / News-Talk, 80s, Easy Listening
Outworld Beats Radio
Lübeck, Germany / Oldies, 80s, 90s, Rock
OWOF Radio
Ypsilanti, USA / Hits, 70s, 80s, 90s
Radio Oxygène Hautes Alpes
Valberg, France / 80s, 90s, Top 40 & Charts
PANDARADIO
Eupen, Belgium / 80s, 90s, Pop, Rock
Paradisesound.de
Osnabrück, Germany / 80s, Pop, Rock, Schlager
Radio Paradiso Weihnachtsradio
Stuttgart, Germany / Pop, Oldies, 80s
Party Hit Radio
Russia / 70s, 80s, 90s
Party-of-the-Galaxy
Döbeln, Germany / 80s, 90s, Hits, Schlager
Party Radio
Sønderborg, Denmark / Hits, 80s, 90s
patricks-musikstube
Germany / Schlager, 80s, 90s, Rock
Super Mundo - Paulo Pintao
Porto, Portugal / Rock, 80s, Pop
PAX FM
Cape Coast, Ghana / 80s, Pop
People Web Radio
Itajaí, Brazil / 70s, 80s, 90s
PheniXX
Douai, France / 20s 30s 40s 50s 60s, 70s, 80s, 90s
PiratenKanon.fm
Uden, Netherlands / Oldies, 70s, 80s, Pop
Piratensender-Powerplay
Rheinberg, Germany / 80s, Pop, Rock, Top 40 & Charts
Piraten-Schlager-Radio
Vienna, Austria / 80s, Pop, Rock, Schlager
Pirate Radio America
Aurora, USA / 80s
Radio Planeta 80
Maringa, Brazil / Oldies, 80s
Play 80's radio
Toulouse, France / Punk, Hits, 80s, Pop
Plaza 1 Radio
Don Benito, Spain / Country, 80s, Pop, Rock
Plexus Radio
Barcelona, Spain / 70s, 80s
Plexus Radio - Awesome 80s
Barcelona, Spain / Hits, 70s, 80s, Pop
Plexus Radio - Free Radio 80s
Barcelona, Spain / 70s, 80s, Pop, Rock
Plumtree Radio
Oregon City, USA / Oldies, 80s
Radio Plus Głogów
Poland / 80s, 90s, Pop
PoP-Radio.eu
Erlangen, Germany / 80s, 90s, Pop, Rock
Por Siempre Clásicos
Buenos Aires, Argentina / Hits, 80s, 90s
Port d'Albret FM
France / 70s, 80s, 90s, Pop
Rádio Portuense
Porto, Portugal / 80s, Pop
Radio Potrerito
Argentina / Reggaeton, 80s, Bachata
Power Radio
Nijmegen, Netherlands / House, 80s, 90s, Pop
Powerclub-Radio
Kiel, Germany / Electro, Top 40 & Charts, 80s, 90s
Power Energy Mixx
Ozillac, France / Techno, Electro, Trance, 80s
Power Funk Radio
Antwerp, Belgium / Oldies, 80s, Disco, Funk

The Sound of the 80s

Great pop ballads, arena Rock , and the start of Techno and acid house booms - and there’s so much more that comes unter the term 80s music ! It was the decade of the super star featuring solo artists such as Madonna, Michael Jackson , Whitney Houston, Phil Collins and bands such as A-HA, U2 , Duran Duran and Depeche Mode . These names, alongside many other artists, contributed to this decade of music in such a way that its musical works continue to be listened to up to the present day.

However, not everything that was fashionable in the 1980s stood the test of time, but it was an unforgettable time full of legendary hits. One thing is for sure: it is hard to pull yourself away from the expressive nature and attraction of this genre.

The 80s were a time of change and breakthrough. Rearmament, fear of a new nuclear war and of the future, the discovery of AIDS as a contagious disease, the end of communism, the fall of the Berlin Wall, the first mobile phone and the first CD player. All these changes were directly influenced the lyrics, music, music industry and the style of this period.

Billboards were plastered with the faces of Annie Lenox, Jennifer Rush and above all Madonna, who were indisputably the iconic women of the time. Michael Jackson, Prince und David Bowie inspired the world of men with their new style and songs. Playing a prominent role at this time were New Order, Eurythmics and Culture Club, all achieving fame in the 80s.

If you just can’t get enough of this genre, and to bring the text above to life, check out 80s80s . where the 80s live on!

For more context rewind to the 70s . Or to continue the story fastforward to the 90s .