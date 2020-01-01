Radio Logo
RND

3 Stations from Bad Tölz

Alpenwelle
Bad Tölz, Germany / Pop
Simple Radio
Bad Tölz, Germany / HipHop, Pop, Top 40 & Charts
JogeFM
Bad Tölz, Germany / Pop, Top 40 & Charts

Radio frequencies in Bad Tölz

Alpenwelle
95
ANTENNE BAYERN
102.9
B5 aktuell
104.9
BAYERN 1 - Oberbayern
90.8
Bayern 2 Süd
95.7
BAYERN 3
97.7
BR-KLASSIK
100.7
Deutschlandfunk
87.8
Deutschlandfunk Kultur
93.2