Investigative stories about the people who get hurt when the systems meant to protect us fail. Guided by CBC chief correspondent Adrienne Arsenault, each story – told over multiple episodes – unravels how things went awry. Not by accident or from poor planning, but because someone in power chose to do wrong – and others chose to do nothing. Episodes start October 22, 2026.

Jay’siiah Webb-Long is just 15 when the family’s security camera captures him leaving his Brampton, ON., home. Over the next few weeks, he messages his Mom, giving her hope that he’s OK, but he doesn’t come home. Then, contact suddenly stops, and his family’s concern turns to panic as they learn about the dangers for teens who ‘go OT’ – out of town to deal drugs. Hosted by Mark Kelley, this investigation is a co-production with CBC’s the fifth estate.

After Jay’siiah’s family discovers he’s travelled 3,000 kilometres to a reserve in northern Saskatchewan, they desperately search for answers and confront disturbing rumours. Kai, another boy who’s ‘gone OT’, has his own theory about what’s happened. At just 14 years old, Kai’s experience selling drugs in many remote communities reveals the perilous reality some boys face — and the huge potential payoff. Hosted by Mark Kelley, this investigation is a co-production with CBC’s the fifth estate.

While Jay'siiah's family waits to find out what comes of the police search in Pelican Narrows, 14-year-old Kai's future is on a razor's edge. He’s seen the dark side of selling drugs in remote communities and says he wants to get out, but will he? Mark Kelley speaks with Kai’s mother about her fight to stop him from going OT – out of town to deal drugs – and her desperation to keep him from going missing like Jay’siiah did. This investigation is a co-production with CBC’s the fifth estate.

Mark and the team travel to Pelican Narrows and retrace Jay’siiah’s steps to look for answers. They talk with locals who heard about a Black boy from Ontario selling drugs on their reserve, but fear of retribution makes it hard to get answers. This investigation is a co-production with CBC’s the fifth estate.

About When it All Went Wrong

About When it All Went Wrong

About When it All Went Wrong