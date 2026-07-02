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When autistic kids grow up

The Transmitter
Life SciencesScience
When autistic kids grow up
Latest episode

6 episodes

  • When autistic kids grow up

    Chapter 5: The war dial

    07/02/2026 | 41 mins.
    “You have to reshape the whole system.” Tempest McDonald earns a measure of peace.
  • When autistic kids grow up

    Chapter 4: How did things unfold?

    06/25/2026 | 27 mins.
    Tempest McDonald sues Vanderbilt University Medical Center through the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission. Her published NIH paper finds allies.
  • When autistic kids grow up

    Chapter 3: Would there be data?

    06/18/2026 | 27 mins.
    Tempest McDonald takes a postdoctoral position at Vanderbilt University. Researching her paper accusing the National Institutes of Health of discrimination threatens everything she has built.
  • When autistic kids grow up

    Chapter 2: "You need to go to college"

    06/11/2026 | 27 mins.
    After her stint as a semi-professional pool player and the birth of her son, Tempest goes west to start her belated journey through higher education.
  • When autistic kids grow up

    Chapter 1: Those people

    06/04/2026 | 23 mins.
    What leads an autism researcher to publish an intentionally inflammatory paper accusing the NIH of discrimination? Tempest McDonald’s turbulent childhood begins to provide some answers.
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About When autistic kids grow up
An autistic researcher's paper called attention to a huge disparity in autism funding research between children and adults. It nearly derailed her life.
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Life SciencesScience

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