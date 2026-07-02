When autistic kids grow up

When autistic kids grow up

What leads an autism researcher to publish an intentionally inflammatory paper accusing the NIH of discrimination? Tempest McDonald’s turbulent childhood begins to provide some answers.

After her stint as a semi-professional pool player and the birth of her son, Tempest goes west to start her belated journey through higher education.

Chapter 2: "You need to go to college"

Tempest McDonald takes a postdoctoral position at Vanderbilt University. Researching her paper accusing the National Institutes of Health of discrimination threatens everything she has built.

Chapter 3: Would there be data?

Tempest McDonald sues Vanderbilt University Medical Center through the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission. Her published NIH paper finds allies.

Chapter 4: How did things unfold?

“You have to reshape the whole system.” Tempest McDonald earns a measure of peace.

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About When autistic kids grow up

About When autistic kids grow up

About When autistic kids grow up