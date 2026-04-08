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The Upgraded Points Podcast
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The Upgraded Points Podcast

Upgraded Points
Places & TravelSociety & Culture
The Upgraded Points Podcast
Latest episode

51 episodes

  • The Upgraded Points Podcast

    How to Book All-Inclusive Resorts With Points

    03/23/2026 | 25 mins.
    Did you know you can book all-inclusive resorts with hotel points?
    Many travelers assume these resorts must be paid for with cash, but major hotel loyalty programs now offer all-inclusive properties that can be booked with points.
    In this episode, Chris and Katie explain how to use Hyatt, Hilton, IHG, Marriott, and more points to book all-inclusive resorts across Mexico, the Caribbean, and beyond. They cover how award pricing works, which resorts are the best values, and how to maximize your points for an all-inclusive vacation.
    Whether you’re planning a couples getaway, a family beach vacation, or a luxury resort stay, this guide will help you understand how to use points for an all-inclusive experience.
    00:00 The Upgraded Points Podcast Episode 50 🎉
    00:58 Marriott Improves Top-off Limits
    02:04 Citi Ends Points Sharing
    03:10 Dreams Sapphire Resort & Spa in Mexico
    10:20 All-inclusive Resorts Evolving
    12:04 Hyatt All-inclusive Resorts
    13:57 Marriott All-inclusive Resorts
    14:43 IHG All-inclusive Resorts
    15:48 Hilton All-inclusive Resorts
    17:09 Wyndham All-inclusive Resorts
    18:00 Choice All-inclusive Resorts
    18:32 Preferred Hotels All-inclusive Resorts
    18:54 Accor All-inclusive Resorts
    20:05 Tips for Booking All-inclusive Vacations
    23:30 Reader question
    Tips for All-Inclusive Vacations: https://upgradedpoints.com/travel/hotels/all-inclusive-tips/
    Should you book all-inclusive resorts through The Edit by Chase? https://upgradedpoints.com/news/chase-edit-all-inclusives/
    Marriott Bonvoy Raises Free Night Award Top-Off Limit to 25,000 Points: https://upgradedpoints.com/news/marriott-bonvoy-free-night-award-top-off-increase/
    ✈️ Learn more at https://upgradedpoints.com/
    📧 Questions? Email us at podcast@upgradedpoints.com
  • The Upgraded Points Podcast

    Smart Ways to Use Small Amounts of Points and Miles

    03/16/2026 | 26 mins.
    Most points and miles content focuses on huge balances and luxury redemptions. But what should you do when you only have a few thousand points sitting in an account?
    In this episode, Chris and Katie break down smart ways to use small amounts of points and miles so they don’t go to waste. Whether you have leftover airline miles after booking a trip or random points scattered across multiple accounts, there are plenty of ways to still get real value.
    You’ll learn how to use small balances to top off award flights, book short hotel stays, upgrade seats, combine points with family members, and prevent your rewards from expiring.
    If you’ve ever wondered what to do with those last few points sitting in your account, this episode will help you turn them into something useful.
    Chapters:
    00:00 The Upgraded Points Podcast Episode 49
    01:00 Sidecar by Centurion Lounge in Las Vegas
    02:09 How to Combine Small Amounts of Points?
    03:30 Pooling Points and Miles
    07:27 Cash + Points Bookings
    11:07 Cheap Hotel and Airline Rates
    12:11 Donate Points and Miles
    13:36 Top Off Your Account with Transferable Points
    14:59 How to Use Small Amounts of Chase points
    17:13 How to Use Small Amounts of American Express points
    19:33 How to Use Small Amounts of Citi points
    21:50 How to Use Small Amounts of Capital One miles
    23:34 Listener Question
    ⚠️ ANNOUNCED AFTER RECORDING ⚠️ Citi To End Points Sharing Feature Next Month — What It Means for You:
    https://upgradedpoints.com/news/citi-points-sharing-end-2026/

    New Sidecar by Centurion Lounge in Las Vegas: https://upgradedpoints.com/news/amex-sidecar-lounge-las-first-look/
    How to redeem small amounts of points and miles: https://upgradedpoints.com/travel/airlines/redeem-small-amount-points-miles/
    Hotels and Airlines that let you pool points for free: https://upgradedpoints.com/travel/airlines-hotels-pool-points-miles/
    ✈️ Learn more at https://upgradedpoints.com/
    📧 Questions? Email us at podcast@upgradedpoints.com
  • The Upgraded Points Podcast

    Are Airline Credit Cards Becoming More Important Than Ever?

    03/09/2026 | 23 mins.
    Airline credit cards might be more important than ever — especially after United’s recent MileagePlus changes that shift outsized benefits toward co-branded cardholders.
    In this episode, we break down the updates to United’s program that reward airline cardholders with perks many non-cardholders won’t get. We also dive into the broader question this raises: once flexible transferable points were king, but with moves like this, are co-branded airline cards reclaiming the top spot for frequent flyers?
    If you collect points or miles, this breakdown will show you how these changes could affect your strategy and where the real value might be in 2026 and beyond.
    Chapters:
    00:00 The Upgraded Points Podcast Episode 48
    00:58 Chase Adds Wyndham
    02:26 Hyatt Award Chart Changes
    07:24 United MileagePlus Changes
    11:51 Worth Getting a United Credit Card?
    14:54 Other Airline Co-branded Cards
    20:33 Listener Question
    Chase adds Wyndham as a new transfer partner: https://upgradedpoints.com/news/chase-adds-transfers-wyndham-rewards/
    New 30% Transfer Bonus From Chase to Wyndham Rewards: https://upgradedpoints.com/news/chase-transfer-bonus-wyndham-rewards/
    United makes changes that favor credit cardholders: https://upgradedpoints.com/news/united-mileageplus-program-changes-credit-cardholders/
    Hyatt Changes in May 2026: https://upgradedpoints.com/news/world-of-hyatt-2026-program-changes/
    ✈️ Learn more at https://upgradedpoints.com/
    📧 Questions? Email us at podcast@upgradedpoints.com
    📲 Subscribe on YouTube:
    https://www.youtube.com/@upgradedpointspod

    📲 Follow us on Facebook:
    https://www.facebook.com/upgradedpoints/

    📲 Follow us on Instagram
    https://www.instagram.com/upgradedpoints

    📲 Follow us  on TikTok
    https://www.tiktok.com/@upgradedpoints

    ✉️ Upgraded Points Newsletter
    https://upgradedpoints.com/newsletter/
  • The Upgraded Points Podcast

    5 Big Credit Card Trends We’re Watching in 2026

    03/02/2026 | 29 mins.
    Credit card rewards are shifting in 2026, and if you collect points and miles, these changes matter.
    In this episode, we break down the biggest credit card trends affecting travel rewards this year, including rising annual fees, tightening airport lounge access, shifting transfer ratios, and potential legislation that could impact how rewards programs operate.
    We explain what these changes mean for everyday travelers, how to evaluate whether your premium credit cards are still worth it, and why mid-tier cards may become more valuable than ever.
    If you want to maximize points and miles in 2026 without overpaying for perks you don’t use, this episode will help you build a smarter strategy.
    Chapters:
    00:00 The Upgraded Points Podcast Episode 47
    01:00 United MileagePlus Changes
    02:20 American Airlines Inaugural Flight to Bimini
    05:09 Resorts World Bimini
    14:08 Increasing Annual Fees
    15:41 Transfer Ratios are Changing
    17:00 New Lounges and Access Rules
    20:30 Mid-tier Cards
    23:55 Credit Card Legislation
    24:47 2026 Travel Credit Card Playbook
    25:46 Listener Question: Hotel Room Capacity in Japan
    6 Credit Card Trends I’m Watching in 2026: https://upgradedpoints.com/news/credit-card-trends-2026/
    American Just Launched the Only Direct Flight to Bimini, Bahamas, From the U.S.: https://upgradedpoints.com/news/american-airlines-bimini-inaugural-flight/
    ✈️ Learn more at https://upgradedpoints.com/
    📧 Questions? Email us at podcast@upgradedpoints.com
  • The Upgraded Points Podcast

    Best U.S. Weekend Trips You Can Book With Points (No PTO Required)

    02/23/2026 | 35 mins.
    You don’t need two weeks off work to take a meaningful vacation.

    In this episode, we’re breaking down the best U.S. weekend trips you can book with points and miles. From beach cities to mountain escapes and walkable foodie destinations, these are short getaways that deliver serious value without draining your PTO.
    We’ll share specific hotel programs to look at, how many points you might need, and simple strategies to maximize a 2–3 day trip. If you’ve been waiting for the “perfect time” to travel, this might be your sign to book that long weekend.
    Chapters:
    00:00 The Upgraded Points Podcast Episode 46
    01:10 Universal Orlando Mardi Gras 2026
    02:56 Capital One Landing at LaGuardia (LGA)
    06:20 Orlando, Florida
    08:21 Greenville, South Carolina
    11:24 Atlanta, Sandy Springs, and Savannah, Georgia
    15:00 Charlotte and Chapel Hill, North Carolina
    17:27 New York City and Hoboken, New Jersey
    18:59 Burlington and Stowe, Vermont
    21:31 Monterey, California
    23:46 Anaheim, California
    24:48 Palm Springs/La Quinta, California
    27:31 Deer Valley, Utah and Seattle, Washington
    29:24 Chicago, Illinois
    30:08 Columbus, Ohio
    31:31 St. Louis, Missouri
    32:21 Listener Comment about Bilt 2.1
    What To Expect at Universal Orlando’s Mardi Gras 2026
    https://upgradedpoints.com/news/universal-orlando-mardi-gras-2026/

    First Look: New Capital One Landing at LaGuardia Airport [Is It LGA’s Best Airport Lounge?]
    https://upgradedpoints.com/news/capital-one-landing-new-york-lga-first-look/

    Hyatt Regency Coconut Point Resort & Spa in Bonita Springs, Florida [In-depth Review]
    https://upgradedpoints.com/travel/hotels/hyatt-regency-coconut-point-resort-and-spa-review/

    Greenville, SC Weekend Guide
    https://upgradedpoints.com/travel/hotels/greenville-sc-travel-guide/

    Why the Carolina Inn in Chapel Hill, North Carolina, Is a Hidden Gem [2025 Review]
    https://upgradedpoints.com/travel/hotels/carolina-inn-quick-review/

    Thompson Central Park New York [In-depth Review]
    https://upgradedpoints.com/travel/hotels/thompson-central-park-new-york-review/

    Destination by Hyatt’s The Lodge at Spruce Peak [In-Depth Hotel Review]
    https://upgradedpoints.com/travel/hotels/the-lodge-at-spruce-peak-review/

    Monterey Beach Hotel, a Tribute Portfolio Hotel [In-Depth Review]
    https://upgradedpoints.com/travel/hotels/monterey-beach-hotel-review/

    Disneyland 2026 Event Calendar:
    https://upgradedpoints.com/news/disneyland-2026-event-calendar/

    Inside the Grand Hyatt Deer Valley: A Detailed Look at Park City’s Newest Resort
    https://upgradedpoints.com/travel/hotels/grand-hyatt-deer-valley-review/

    Hyatt Regency Chicago [In-Depth Hotel Review]
    https://upgradedpoints.com/travel/hotels/hyatt-regency-chicago-review/

    Le Méridien Columbus, The Joseph [In-Depth Hotel Review]
    https://upgradedpoints.com/travel/hotels/le-meridien-columbus-the-joseph-review/

    ✈️ Learn more at upgradedpoints.com
    📧 Questions? Email us at podcast@upgradedpoints.com
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About The Upgraded Points Podcast
Want to travel more and spend less? Every week, Upgraded Points provides expert insights, travel hacks, and the latest industry news to help you maximize your points and miles like a pro. Hosted by Chris Hassan and Katie Corrigan Seemann, travel experts at Upgraded Points, this podcast breaks down the best strategies for booking luxury flights, scoring hotel upgrades, and making every trip unforgettable — all without breaking the bank. Expect insider tips, real-world trip breakdowns, and answers to your biggest travel questions. Whether you're a points and miles beginner or a seasoned expert, we’ll help you travel smarter, save money, and unlock next-level adventures. Email us at podcast@upgradedpoints.com Subscribe now and Travel Different.
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