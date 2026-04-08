You don’t need two weeks off work to take a meaningful vacation.
In this episode, we’re breaking down the best U.S. weekend trips you can book with points and miles. From beach cities to mountain escapes and walkable foodie destinations, these are short getaways that deliver serious value without draining your PTO.
We’ll share specific hotel programs to look at, how many points you might need, and simple strategies to maximize a 2–3 day trip. If you’ve been waiting for the “perfect time” to travel, this might be your sign to book that long weekend.
Chapters:
00:00 The Upgraded Points Podcast Episode 46
01:10 Universal Orlando Mardi Gras 2026
02:56 Capital One Landing at LaGuardia (LGA)
06:20 Orlando, Florida
08:21 Greenville, South Carolina
11:24 Atlanta, Sandy Springs, and Savannah, Georgia
15:00 Charlotte and Chapel Hill, North Carolina
17:27 New York City and Hoboken, New Jersey
18:59 Burlington and Stowe, Vermont
21:31 Monterey, California
23:46 Anaheim, California
24:48 Palm Springs/La Quinta, California
27:31 Deer Valley, Utah and Seattle, Washington
29:24 Chicago, Illinois
30:08 Columbus, Ohio
31:31 St. Louis, Missouri
32:21 Listener Comment about Bilt 2.1
What To Expect at Universal Orlando’s Mardi Gras 2026
https://upgradedpoints.com/news/universal-orlando-mardi-gras-2026/
First Look: New Capital One Landing at LaGuardia Airport [Is It LGA’s Best Airport Lounge?]
https://upgradedpoints.com/news/capital-one-landing-new-york-lga-first-look/
Hyatt Regency Coconut Point Resort & Spa in Bonita Springs, Florida [In-depth Review]
https://upgradedpoints.com/travel/hotels/hyatt-regency-coconut-point-resort-and-spa-review/
Greenville, SC Weekend Guide
https://upgradedpoints.com/travel/hotels/greenville-sc-travel-guide/
Why the Carolina Inn in Chapel Hill, North Carolina, Is a Hidden Gem [2025 Review]
https://upgradedpoints.com/travel/hotels/carolina-inn-quick-review/
Thompson Central Park New York [In-depth Review]
https://upgradedpoints.com/travel/hotels/thompson-central-park-new-york-review/
Destination by Hyatt’s The Lodge at Spruce Peak [In-Depth Hotel Review]
https://upgradedpoints.com/travel/hotels/the-lodge-at-spruce-peak-review/
Monterey Beach Hotel, a Tribute Portfolio Hotel [In-Depth Review]
https://upgradedpoints.com/travel/hotels/monterey-beach-hotel-review/
Disneyland 2026 Event Calendar:
https://upgradedpoints.com/news/disneyland-2026-event-calendar/
Inside the Grand Hyatt Deer Valley: A Detailed Look at Park City’s Newest Resort
https://upgradedpoints.com/travel/hotels/grand-hyatt-deer-valley-review/
Hyatt Regency Chicago [In-Depth Hotel Review]
https://upgradedpoints.com/travel/hotels/hyatt-regency-chicago-review/
Le Méridien Columbus, The Joseph [In-Depth Hotel Review]
https://upgradedpoints.com/travel/hotels/le-meridien-columbus-the-joseph-review/
✈️ Learn more at upgradedpoints.com
📧 Questions? Email us at podcast@upgradedpoints.com