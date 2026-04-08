Most points and miles content focuses on huge balances and luxury redemptions. But what should you do when you only have a few thousand points sitting in an account?

In this episode, Chris and Katie break down smart ways to use small amounts of points and miles so they don’t go to waste. Whether you have leftover airline miles after booking a trip or random points scattered across multiple accounts, there are plenty of ways to still get real value.

You’ll learn how to use small balances to top off award flights, book short hotel stays, upgrade seats, combine points with family members, and prevent your rewards from expiring.

If you’ve ever wondered what to do with those last few points sitting in your account, this episode will help you turn them into something useful.

Chapters:

00:00 The Upgraded Points Podcast Episode 49

01:00 Sidecar by Centurion Lounge in Las Vegas

02:09 How to Combine Small Amounts of Points?

03:30 Pooling Points and Miles

07:27 Cash + Points Bookings

11:07 Cheap Hotel and Airline Rates

12:11 Donate Points and Miles

13:36 Top Off Your Account with Transferable Points

14:59 How to Use Small Amounts of Chase points

17:13 How to Use Small Amounts of American Express points

19:33 How to Use Small Amounts of Citi points

21:50 How to Use Small Amounts of Capital One miles

23:34 Listener Question

⚠️ ANNOUNCED AFTER RECORDING ⚠️ Citi To End Points Sharing Feature Next Month — What It Means for You:

https://upgradedpoints.com/news/citi-points-sharing-end-2026/



New Sidecar by Centurion Lounge in Las Vegas: https://upgradedpoints.com/news/amex-sidecar-lounge-las-first-look/

How to redeem small amounts of points and miles: https://upgradedpoints.com/travel/airlines/redeem-small-amount-points-miles/

Hotels and Airlines that let you pool points for free: https://upgradedpoints.com/travel/airlines-hotels-pool-points-miles/

✈️ Learn more at https://upgradedpoints.com/

📧 Questions? Email us at podcast@upgradedpoints.com