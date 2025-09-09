In our first episode, AI Technical Correspondents Max Phlux and Sandi Lohm dive into the Wiley Remediation Journal article entitled Pandora’s PFAS Box: Life Cycle Exposure Considerations of Treatment Options for PFAS in Groundwater. Max and Sandi discuss the futility of trying to flush PFAS from an aquifer and the increased risk associated with generating and handling the PFAS waste. You’ll leave with clear, actionable insights to guide PFAS remediation decisions — without getting lost in the technical jargon.

Max and Sandi dive into the peer-reviewed article, “A Cost Comparison of Pump-and-Treat and In Situ Colloidal Activated Carbon for PFAS Plume Management” by Birnstingl and Wilson (2024), highlighting how CAC delivers decades-long PFAS containment at one-third the cost of pump-and-treat—without the waste, energy use, or long-term liabilities.

About Remediation Deep Dive - PFAS Environmental Science in 7 Minutes or Less

Welcome to Remediation Deep Dive — where key peer-reviewed publications on complex soil and groundwater challenges are discussed in 7 minutes or less. AI Technical Correspondents Max Phlux and Sandi Lohm break down the latest innovations in PFAS remediation offering listeners actionable insight to treat PFAS. Max and Sandi dive deep into the science and strategy behind managing forever chemicals using cutting edge approaches like in situ remediation with colloidal activated carbon to cost-effectively treat PFAS in soil and groundwater. Max and Sandi deliver practical knowledge to keep consultants, regulators, and decision-makers informed on best practices for tackling PFAS and other contaminants.