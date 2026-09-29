It was an honor to sit down with Joe Martin from Martin Brothers Customs for this weeks episode. Joe has been a staple in "car tv" for years. Between the biker build off shows, to Iron Resurrection, Joe has been on TV for years, all while becoming one of the top builders in our industry. Check out his story and some of the cool things he has been able to do so far in his career.



This episode of Modified Rides is powered by Auto Metal Direct — your source for premium restoration parts for classic American muscle cars and trucks.

From Camaro, Chevelle, and Mopar muscle to classic Chevy and GMC trucks, Ford F-Series, Bronco, and more, AMD manufactures premium sheet metal, body panels, trim, glass, interior parts, and restoration components built with the fit, finish, and factory-style appearance your project deserves.

Whether you're bringing a classic back to original or building something completely on your own, start your next project at AMD

Auto Metal Direct — Made Better. www.autometaldirect.com



The episode is also brought to you by NV Machine works, known for their billet parts for classic GM trucks. Check them out on Instagram at @nv_machine_works or go to the website, www.nvmachineworks.com and see what all they have to offer.



Also, podcast t-shirts and hats are available. Message me to get yours!



Start looking for us to be set up at car shows around the southeast where we will be recording in person episodes and selling merch.



Head over to social media and give the podcast a follow as well:



Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/modifiedridespodcast/



Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=61556136374027



YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@modifiedridespodcast



Listen to the podcast on your favorite podcast app:



Apple Podcast: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/modified-rides-podcast/id1730263345



Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/show/1nC4wBgsKVBWPkXFmSwrU1?si=e933d76654284d8b



If you don't already follow my personal pages, @burrellimages go do so now. I am on Instagram, Facebook, YouTube and TikTok.



Tons of cool automotive content on the pages.



https://www.instagram.com/burrellimages/



https://www.youtube.com/@Burrellimages