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132 episodes
- I was finally able to sit down and catch up with long time Relaxed Atmosphere member, Juan Trevino. We chatted about life, trucks, car shows and so much more. Sit back and check out his story.
This episode of Modified Rides is powered by Auto Metal Direct — your source for premium restoration parts for classic American muscle cars and trucks.
From Camaro, Chevelle, and Mopar muscle to classic Chevy and GMC trucks, Ford F-Series, Bronco, and more, AMD manufactures premium sheet metal, body panels, trim, glass, interior parts, and restoration components built with the fit, finish, and factory-style appearance your project deserves.
Whether you're bringing a classic back to original or building something completely on your own, start your next project at AMD
Auto Metal Direct — Made Better. www.autometaldirect.com
The episode is also brought to you by NV Machine works, known for their billet parts for classic GM trucks. Check them out on Instagram at @nv_machine_works or go to the website, www.nvmachineworks.com and see what all they have to offer.
Also, podcast t-shirts and hats are available. Message me to get yours!
Start looking for us to be set up at car shows around the southeast where we will be recording in person episodes and selling merch.
Head over to social media and give the podcast a follow as well:
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/modifiedridespodcast/
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=61556136374027
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@modifiedridespodcast
Listen to the podcast on your favorite podcast app:
Apple Podcast: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/modified-rides-podcast/id1730263345
Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/show/1nC4wBgsKVBWPkXFmSwrU1?si=e933d76654284d8b
If you don't already follow my personal pages, @burrellimages go do so now. I am on Instagram, Facebook, YouTube and TikTok.
Tons of cool automotive content on the pages.
https://www.instagram.com/burrellimages/
https://www.youtube.com/@Burrellimages
- This week I was able to sit down with Tammy Miller from Revolt Auto Paint. She runs and owns one of the newest and fastest growing automotive paint companies. Check out this episode and hear how she created the company, what all she offers and how the company compares to other brands.
This episode of Modified Rides is powered by Auto Metal Direct — your source for premium restoration parts for classic American muscle cars and trucks.
From Camaro, Chevelle, and Mopar muscle to classic Chevy and GMC trucks, Ford F-Series, Bronco, and more, AMD manufactures premium sheet metal, body panels, trim, glass, interior parts, and restoration components built with the fit, finish, and factory-style appearance your project deserves.
Whether you're bringing a classic back to original or building something completely on your own, start your next project at AMD
Auto Metal Direct — Made Better. www.autometaldirect.com
The episode is also brought to you by NV Machine works, known for their billet parts for classic GM trucks. Check them out on Instagram at @nv_machine_works or go to the website, www.nvmachineworks.com and see what all they have to offer.
Also, podcast t-shirts and hats are available. Message me to get yours!
Start looking for us to be set up at car shows around the southeast where we will be recording in person episodes and selling merch.
Head over to social media and give the podcast a follow as well:
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/modifiedridespodcast/
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=61556136374027
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@modifiedridespodcast
Listen to the podcast on your favorite podcast app:
Apple Podcast: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/modified-rides-podcast/id1730263345
Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/show/1nC4wBgsKVBWPkXFmSwrU1?si=e933d76654284d8b
If you don't already follow my personal pages, @burrellimages go do so now. I am on Instagram, Facebook, YouTube and TikTok.
Tons of cool automotive content on the pages.
https://www.instagram.com/burrellimages/
https://www.youtube.com/@Burrellimages
- It was an honor to sit down with Joe Martin from Martin Brothers Customs for this weeks episode. Joe has been a staple in "car tv" for years. Between the biker build off shows, to Iron Resurrection, Joe has been on TV for years, all while becoming one of the top builders in our industry. Check out his story and some of the cool things he has been able to do so far in his career.
This episode of Modified Rides is powered by Auto Metal Direct — your source for premium restoration parts for classic American muscle cars and trucks.
From Camaro, Chevelle, and Mopar muscle to classic Chevy and GMC trucks, Ford F-Series, Bronco, and more, AMD manufactures premium sheet metal, body panels, trim, glass, interior parts, and restoration components built with the fit, finish, and factory-style appearance your project deserves.
Whether you're bringing a classic back to original or building something completely on your own, start your next project at AMD
Auto Metal Direct — Made Better. www.autometaldirect.com
The episode is also brought to you by NV Machine works, known for their billet parts for classic GM trucks. Check them out on Instagram at @nv_machine_works or go to the website, www.nvmachineworks.com and see what all they have to offer.
Also, podcast t-shirts and hats are available. Message me to get yours!
Start looking for us to be set up at car shows around the southeast where we will be recording in person episodes and selling merch.
Head over to social media and give the podcast a follow as well:
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/modifiedridespodcast/
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=61556136374027
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@modifiedridespodcast
Listen to the podcast on your favorite podcast app:
Apple Podcast: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/modified-rides-podcast/id1730263345
Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/show/1nC4wBgsKVBWPkXFmSwrU1?si=e933d76654284d8b
If you don't already follow my personal pages, @burrellimages go do so now. I am on Instagram, Facebook, YouTube and TikTok.
Tons of cool automotive content on the pages.
https://www.instagram.com/burrellimages/
https://www.youtube.com/@Burrellimages
- I finally linked up with Russell McClendon from Home Made Hot Rods, who has made a name for himself in the cusrom vehicle world and more recently, in the social media world. Sit back and check out his journey (pun intended) over the past for years.
You can also check him out on Instagram and YouTube under the Home Made Hot Rod pages.
This week's episode is brought to you by NV Machine works, known for their billet parts for classic GM trucks. Check them out on Instagram at @nv_machine_works or go to the website, www.nvmachineworks.com and see what all they have to offer.
Also, podcast t-shirts and hats are available. Message me to get yours!
Start looking for us to be set up at car shows around the southeast where we will be recording in person episodes and selling merch.
Head over to social media and give the podcast a follow as well:
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/modifiedridespodcast/
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=61556136374027
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@modifiedridespodcast
Listen to the podcast on your favorite podcast app:
Apple Podcast: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/modified-rides-podcast/id1730263345
Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/show/1nC4wBgsKVBWPkXFmSwrU1?si=e933d76654284d8b
If you don't already follow my personal pages, @burrellimages go do so now. I am on Instagram, Facebook, YouTube and TikTok.
Tons of cool automotive content on the pages.
https://www.instagram.com/burrellimages/
https://www.youtube.com/@Burrellimages
- I got the opportunity to sit down with one of the mini truck OG's this week, Lance Martz. Lance worked at Minitruckin Magazine as well as other automotive aftermarket companies througout the years and is now back into the scene full force. He is also helping with the new Minitruckin Magazine, so sit back and check out his story and see what he has been up to.
This week's episode is brought to you by NV Machine works, known for their billet parts for classic GM trucks. Check them out on Instagram at @nv_machine_works or go to the website, www.nvmachineworks.com and see what all they have to offer.
Also, podcast t-shirts and hats are available. Message me to get yours!
Start looking for us to be set up at car shows around the southeast where we will be recording in person episodes and selling merch.
Head over to social media and give the podcast a follow as well:
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/modifiedridespodcast/
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=61556136374027
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@modifiedridespodcast
Listen to the podcast on your favorite podcast app:
Apple Podcast: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/modified-rides-podcast/id1730263345
Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/show/1nC4wBgsKVBWPkXFmSwrU1?si=e933d76654284d8b
If you don't already follow my personal pages, @burrellimages go do so now. I am on Instagram, Facebook, YouTube and TikTok.
Tons of cool automotive content on the pages.
https://www.instagram.com/burrellimages/
https://www.youtube.com/@Burrellimages
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About Modified Rides Podcast
This podcast channel will discuss modified vehicles through interviews. Vehicle builders, shops, build managers, show promotors, aftermarket parts marketing managers and company owners as well as those with a passion for modified rides and the journey they all take us on. The podcast is ran by Brandon Burrell of Burrell Images, an automotive photographer and detailer from the Asheville, NC area that has been in this industry for 30 years and continually grows with the changing times.Podcast website
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