Locked On Guardians - Daily Podcast On The Cleveland Guardians

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Guardians vs. Rays ALCS Game 2 LIVE Postgame Reaction | Cleveland's Missed Chances & Game 3 Preview10/14/2026 | 31 mins.Cleveland Guardians hand Tampa Bay Rays a crucial Game 2 win with a costly error and missed opportunities. Did they give away their ALCS advantage? Justin Lada and Jeff Ellis break down the Guardians’ missed opportunities, highlighting José Ramírez’s uncharacteristic mistake, Brayan Rocchio’s struggles at shortstop, and the key inning that shifted the momentum. We also gave credit to Rays manager Kevin Cash, including exploiting Parker Messick’s reverse splits and the impact of Chandler Simpson’s speed. The bullpen’s rest, Chase DeLauter’s offensive spark, and questions around lineup changes fuel optimism but also concern for Cleveland’s playoff path.
00:00 - Game 2 Recap & Missed Opportunities
Immediate reaction to Guardians' loss, focus on critical mistakes, breakdown of key errors, and missed chances.
10:24 - Bullpen Decisions & Roster Debates
In-depth discussion on bullpen usage, fielding choices (Rocchio vs. Genao), defensive struggles, and analysis of lineup moves.
22:53 - Looking Ahead: Series Outlook
Conversation shifts to bullpen advantages for the next games, home field concerns, and what needs to improve for Guardians to win the series.
⚾ Locked On Guardians — Your Team, Every Day.
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KALSHI
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5-Hour ENERGY
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FanDuel
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Cleveland Guardians STUN Tampa Bay Rays With EPIC Game 1 ALCS COMEBACK | The Trade Deadline Game10/13/2026 | 31 mins.Cleveland Guardians shock the Tampa Bay Rays with a relentless late-game surge, stealing ALCS Game 1 on the road. How much momentum do the Guardians have now with run after dismantling Tampa Bay’s ace Drew Rasmussen and Parker Messick pitching Game 2? Justin Lada and Jeff Ellis break down Foster Griffin’s gutsy outing, Cade Smith’s dominant six-pitch save, and Patrick Bailey’s power surge at the plate. We also marvel at performances from Jose Ramirez, Chase DeLauter, and Jo Adell, while debating lineup decisions ahead of Game 2 versus Freddy Peralta. The show looks at the impact of recent trades, bullpen strategy, and how Stephen Vogt’s tactical moves put Cleveland in control of the series. Can the Guardians’ mix of veterans and breakout rookies keep the momentum—and the dream—alive?
00:00 — Guardians' Game 1 Comeback
Live reaction as Cleveland tries to finish an ALCS Game 1 comeback in Tampa; introductions and show premise; quick summary of early game events
02:30 — Pitching Strategy & Trade Payoff
Analysis of Foster Griffin’s start, bullpen management, and how key midseason trades (e.g., Patrick Bailey, Nathaniel Lowe, Joe Adell) paid dividends; discussion of how Cleveland outperformed expectations and set up future games with pitching advantages
10:31 — Playoff Momentum & Game 2 Preview
Statistical look at the Guardians’ postseason offense, why the team has turned the corner, optimism about the rest of the series, and specific preview of Game 2 pitching matchups and roster decisions
⚾ Locked On Guardians — Your Team, Every Day.
Subscribe to Locked On Guardians for daily Cleveland Guardians news, analysis, game recaps and postseason coverage with Justin Lada and Jeff Ellis.
Everydayer Club
If you never miss an episode, it’s time to make it official. Join the Locked On Everydayer Club and get ad-free audio, access to our members-only Discord, and more — all built for our most loyal fans. Click here to learn more and join your team’s community: https://lockedonguardians.supercast.com
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KALSHI
For a limited time, Download Kalshi and use code Locked On to get $25 when you trade $25. Kalshi. Trade what’s next.
5-Hour ENERGY
Get candy-flavored chaos with Fruity Rainbow 5-hour ENERGY®️ Shots - available online at https://5hourENERGY.com or Amazon
FanDuel
This season, FanDuel is making the excitement go beyond what happens on the field with the all-new FanDuel Rewards Club, featuring exclusive offers, surprises, and more. Every week, check the FanDuel app to see what’s waiting for you or visit https://FANDUEL.COM to get started.
FANDUEL DISCLAIMER: 21+ in select states. First online real money wager only. Bonus issued as nonwithdrawable free bets that expires in 14 days. Restrictions apply. See terms at sportsbook.fanduel.com. Gambling Problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER or visit FanDuel.com/RG (CO, IA, MD, MI, NJ, PA, IL, VA, WV), 1-800-NEXT-STEP or text NEXTSTEP to 53342 (AZ), 1-888-789-7777 or visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-9-WITH-IT (IN), 1-800-522-4700 (WY, KS) or visit ksgamblinghelp.com (KS), 1-877-770-STOP (LA), 1-877-8-HOPENY or text HOPENY (467369) (NY), TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN)
Locked On MLB League-Wide: Every Team, Prospects & More
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#Guardians #ClevelandGuardians #MLB
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How Cleveland Guardians STARS Sent them to ALCS for a Thriller with Tampa Bay Rays10/12/2026 | 31 mins.Cleveland Guardians did the unthinkable with coming back from 0-2 to win the ALDS vs the Chicago White Sox. mount a stunning comeback, eliminate the Chicago White Sox with a 21-strikeout shutout, and advance to the ALCS. Justin Lada and Jeff Ellis break down unforgettable Game 5 heroics from Jose Ramirez, Gavin Williams’ ace-caliber start, and key contributions from unexpected names like Petey Halpin. The podcast explores Guardians’ pitching matchups—including Foster Griffin, Parker Messick, and Gavin Williams—against Tampa’s rotation, and debates crucial roster moves for the next round. How will Cleveland’s young stars respond under ALCS pressure?
00:00 Guardians’ Historic ALCS Comeback
The hosts revel in Cleveland’s Game 5 win, discuss key moments from the series, and set up the show’s agenda.
14:00 Reflecting on Success & Mindset
Discussion turns to the franchise's return to ALCS-level consistency, the joy of postseason runs, and the importance of savoring the moment as a fan.
23:45 Rays Series Preview & Pitching Matchups
Deep dive on the Guardians vs. Rays ALCS matchup, pitching strategies, roster decisions, and why lefties give Cleveland a possible edge.
⚾ Locked On Guardians — Your Team, Every Day.
Subscribe for daily Cleveland Guardians coverage, reactions, analysis, and everything you need to know about the team from the majors to the farm system.
Everydayer Club
If you never miss an episode, it’s time to make it official. Join the Locked On Everydayer Club and get ad-free audio, access to our members-only Discord, and more — all built for our most loyal fans. Click here to learn more and join your team’s community: https://lockedonguardians.supercast.com
Support Us By Supporting Our Sponsors!
Gameday Mens Health
Gameday Men’s Health is a real, in-person men’s health clinic that looks at the full picture before developing a treatment plan. Book your complimentary test and consult at
https://join.gamedaymenshealth.com/reasons_to_choose_gameday-1201?utm_source=lockedon&utm_medium=podcast&utm_campaign=MLB&utm_network=lockedon&utm_adgroup=corp&ghl_tag=national,corp
KALSHI
For a limited time, Download Kalshi and use code Locked On to get $25 when you trade $25. Kalshi. Trade what’s next.
5-Hour ENERGY
Get candy-flavored chaos with Fruity Rainbow 5-hour ENERGY®️ Shots - available online at https://5hourENERGY.com or Amazon
FanDuel
This season, FanDuel is making the excitement go beyond what happens on the field with the all-new FanDuel Rewards Club, featuring exclusive offers, surprises, and more. Every week, check the FanDuel app to see what’s waiting for you or visit https://FANDUEL.COM to get started.
FANDUEL DISCLAIMER: 21+ in select states. First online real money wager only. Bonus issued as nonwithdrawable free bets that expires in 14 days. Restrictions apply. See terms at sportsbook.fanduel.com. Gambling Problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER or visit FanDuel.com/RG (CO, IA, MD, MI, NJ, PA, IL, VA, WV), 1-800-NEXT-STEP or text NEXTSTEP to 53342 (AZ), 1-888-789-7777 or visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-9-WITH-IT (IN), 1-800-522-4700 (WY, KS) or visit ksgamblinghelp.com (KS), 1-877-770-STOP (LA), 1-877-8-HOPENY or text HOPENY (467369) (NY), TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN)
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Cleveland Guardians SURVIVE & Force GAME 5 With Heroics From Ramirez, Bailey and Armstrong10/09/2026 | 31 mins.Cleveland Guardians force a dramatic Game 5 after surviving a late Chicago White Sox rally, with Jose Ramirez’s playoff redemption arc and Patrick Bailey’s steady bat propelling the offense. Can the Guardians ride this momentum at home and punch their ticket to the ALCS?
Justin Lada and Jeff Ellis break down bullpen management decisions, including Gavin Williams’ high-pressure relief appearance and Shawn Armstrong’s postseason heroics. We also discuss Travis Bazzana’s defensive wizardry, discuss strategic risks with Cade Smith and Hunter Gaddis, and analyze how exposure might impact Game 5 pitching. Other topics include Cleveland’s offensive surge, tactical bullpen use, and the looming showdown against Sean Burke and the White Sox’s own weary bullpen.
Will the Guardians continue their clutch October play, or will overworked arms prove costly in this winner-take-all?
00:00 Game 4 Final Inning Tension
Discussion of live late-inning bullpen moves, mishandling of pitching strategy, and anxieties as Cleveland battles to close out Chicago in Game 4.
10:05 Guardians’ Offensive Standouts
Breakdown of Jose Ramirez and Patrick Bailey’s playoff performances, discussion of Travis Bazzana's defensive impact, and how the lineup responded under pressure.
19:14 Bullpen Planning & Game 5 Outlook
Deep dive on Shawn Armstrong’s unexpected postseason heroics, mapping out pitching strategy and available arms for the decisive Game 5, plus postgame nerves and fan reactions.
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KALSHI
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Odoo
Great organizations win because operations matter. And that’s why you should get Odoo. Try for free today at https://Odoo.com/lockedon.
Gametime
Today's episode is brought to you by Gametime. Download the Gametime app, create an account, and use code LOCKEDON for $20 off your first purchase. Terms and conditions apply.
FanDuel
This season, FanDuel is making the excitement go beyond what happens on the field with the all-new FanDuel Rewards Club, featuring exclusive offers, surprises, and more. Every week, check the FanDuel app to see what’s waiting for you or visit https://FANDUEL.COM to get started.
FANDUEL DISCLAIMER: 21+ in select states. First online real money wager only. Bonus issued as nonwithdrawable free bets that expires in 14 days. Restrictions apply. See terms at sportsbook.fanduel.com. Gambling Problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER or visit FanDuel.com/RG (CO, IA, MD, MI, NJ, PA, IL, VA, WV), 1-800-NEXT-STEP or text NEXTSTEP to 53342 (AZ), 1-888-789-7777 or visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-9-WITH-IT (IN), 1-800-522-4700 (WY, KS) or visit ksgamblinghelp.com (KS), 1-877-770-STOP (LA), 1-877-8-HOPENY or text HOPENY (467369) (NY), TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN)
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Cleveland Guardians TIP ALDS Scales Behind Jose Ramirez, Foster Griffin, Force Game 4 vs. White Sox10/08/2026 | 32 mins.Cleveland Guardians roar back to force Game 4, shaking up the ALDS and putting the pressure squarely on the Chicago White Sox. Did Jose Ramirez’s signature game and ability to get to the White Sox bullpen tilt the scales for Cleveland’s postseason hopes? Justin Lada and Jeff Ellis break down the Guardians’ resilient offense, clutch bullpen performances from Tim Herrin and Foster Griffin, and key defense from Travis Bazzana and Jose. We also look at both teams bullpen usage, the struggles and possible replacement of Angel Martinez, and the White Sox’s depleted pitching staff heading into a potential swing game. Will the Guardians seize their momentum and capitalize on the White Sox’s uncertain Game 4 plan?
00:00 Guardians Survive, Force Game 4
ALDS Game 3 reaction, Guardians' resilience against the White Sox, series momentum shift discussion.
05:50 Key Performances & Signature Moments
Deep dive into Foster Griffin, Tim Herron, Jose Ramirez's impactful games; analysis of bullpen usage, big defensive plays, and the offense's awakening.
19:40 Game 4 Preview & Strategy
Support Us By Supporting Our Sponsors!
Indeed
Listeners of this show get a $75 Sponsored Job Credit to help give your job the premium placement it deserves at http://Indeed.com/podcast.
Gameday Mens Health
Gameday Men’s Health is a real, in-person men’s health clinic that looks at the full picture before developing a treatment plan. Book your complimentary test and consult at
https://join.gamedaymenshealth.com/reasons_to_choose_gameday-1201?utm_source=lockedon&utm_medium=podcast&utm_campaign=MLB&utm_network=lockedon&utm_adgroup=corp&ghl_tag=national,corp
KALSHI
For a limited time, Download Kalshi and use code Locked On to get $25 when you trade $25. Kalshi. Trade what’s next.
Odoo
Great organizations win because operations matter. And that’s why you should get Odoo. Try for free today at https://Odoo.com/lockedon.
Gametime
Today's episode is brought to you by Gametime. Download the Gametime app, create an account, and use code LOCKEDON for $20 off your first purchase. Terms and conditions apply.
FanDuel
This season, FanDuel is making the excitement go beyond what happens on the field with the all-new FanDuel Rewards Club, featuring exclusive offers, surprises, and more. Every week, check the FanDuel app to see what’s waiting for you or visit https://FANDUEL.COM to get started.
FANDUEL DISCLAIMER: 21+ in select states. First online real money wager only. Bonus issued as nonwithdrawable free bets that expires in 14 days. Restrictions apply. See terms at sportsbook.fanduel.com. Gambling Problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER or visit FanDuel.com/RG (CO, IA, MD, MI, NJ, PA, IL, VA, WV), 1-800-NEXT-STEP or text NEXTSTEP to 53342 (AZ), 1-888-789-7777 or visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-9-WITH-IT (IN), 1-800-522-4700 (WY, KS) or visit ksgamblinghelp.com (KS), 1-877-770-STOP (LA), 1-877-8-HOPENY or text HOPENY (467369) (NY), TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN)
Locked On MLB League-Wide: Every Team, Prospects & More
🎧 https://lockedonpodcasts.com/leagues/mlb/
#Guardians #ClevelandGuardians #MLB
Preview of pitching plans for both teams, lineup and bullpen predictions, critical analysis of Hunter Gaddis and Angel Martinez, odds and impact of Guardians' potential comeback.
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About Locked On Guardians - Daily Podcast On The Cleveland Guardians
Locked On Guardians podcast is your daily ticket to stay ahead of the game and the first to know the latest news, analysis, and insider info for the Cleveland Guardians and Major League Baseball. Hosted by Jeff Ellis and Justin Lada, the Locked On Guardians podcast provides your daily Guardians fix with expert, local analysis, game breakdowns, and coverage of all aspects of the Guardians franchise as they try to capture their first World Series since 1948. Locked On Guardians takes you beyond the scoreboard for the inside scoops on the biggest stories from within the Guardians locker room and all over MLB. The Locked On Guardians podcast is part of the Locked On Podcast Network. Your Team. Every Day.Podcast website
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