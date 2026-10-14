Locked On Guardians - Daily Podcast On The Cleveland Guardians

Cleveland Guardians shock the Tampa Bay Rays with a relentless late-game surge, stealing ALCS Game 1 on the road. How much momentum do the Guardians have now with run after dismantling Tampa Bay’s ace Drew Rasmussen and Parker Messick pitching Game 2? Justin Lada and Jeff Ellis break down Foster Griffin’s gutsy outing, Cade Smith’s dominant six-pitch save, and Patrick Bailey’s power surge at the plate. We also marvel at performances from Jose Ramirez, Chase DeLauter, and Jo Adell, while debating lineup decisions ahead of Game 2 versus Freddy Peralta. The show looks at the impact of recent trades, bullpen strategy, and how Stephen Vogt’s tactical moves put Cleveland in control of the series. Can the Guardians’ mix of veterans and breakout rookies keep the momentum—and the dream—alive?

00:00 — Guardians' Game 1 Comeback

Live reaction as Cleveland tries to finish an ALCS Game 1 comeback in Tampa; introductions and show premise; quick summary of early game events

02:30 — Pitching Strategy & Trade Payoff

Analysis of Foster Griffin’s start, bullpen management, and how key midseason trades (e.g., Patrick Bailey, Nathaniel Lowe, Joe Adell) paid dividends; discussion of how Cleveland outperformed expectations and set up future games with pitching advantages

10:31 — Playoff Momentum & Game 2 Preview

Statistical look at the Guardians’ postseason offense, why the team has turned the corner, optimism about the rest of the series, and specific preview of Game 2 pitching matchups and roster decisions

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