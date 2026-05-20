ITALIAN, FOR SURE | Conversations with Italians in Italy About Italian Culture

The essential steps to navigating the Italian real estate market are mapped out in this episode of ITALIAN, FOR SURE. Want to buy property in Italy without the stress of landing on financial landmines, or simply curious to learn what it would take to live in the land of the No.1 cuisine in the world, according to TasteAtlas rankings (2025/2026)?

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Specializing in helping foreign buyers buy, invest in, and manage property in Italy, Jacopo Tartaglia (an Italian real estate agent and the founder of Valente Italian Properties) and host Catrin Skaperdas (an American who has bought property in Italy) help make the property buying process in Italy understandable. Jacopo walks you through the process of buying property in Italy, step by step, making it very easy to understand so you’re prepared for your property buying journey - even if you want to buy a castle.

Jacopo and Catrin have an entertaining and useful conversation about Italian culture inclusive of:

If foreigners can buy a property in Italy, without being a resident

If Italy’s 1 euro homes are worth it

One very helpful tip to avoid spending thousands of dollars unnecessarily and having a major headache to deal with

What budgets you should consider when looking to buy in Italy

If foreigners can get a loan from an Italian bank if they’re not a resident in Italy

Perks for 1st time home buyers

What costs you should consider when buying property in Italy

Places where you can find Italian property listings online

Why you shouldn’t overlook a property listing with bad photos

If buying property in Italy is really worth it



The top websites for Italian property listings:

Immobiliare.it

Idealista.it



This episode is perfect for people who:

Want to buy property in Italy while still living in the US

Are moving to Italy and looking for property

Foreigners already living in Italy that want to buy property

Would be interested in investing in rental property in Italy

Want to understand what it would be like to buy property in Italy



Chapters (Apple Podcasts, Spotify):

2:02 Intro

2:33 The most researched city by foreign buyers of property in Italy

6:02 Jacopo explains why he’s the right person to speak about the topic of real estate in Italy

8:22 Where foreign buyers are looking for property in Italy

11:44 If it's worth it to buy 1 euro homes in Italy

13:34 Revealing budgets someone should consider when looking to buy in Italy

15:39 If foreigners can get a loan from an Italian bank if they’re not a resident in Italy

17:26 What costs you should consider when buying property in Italy

17:51 Perks for 1st time home buyers

20:04 One very helpful tip to avoid spending thousands of dollars and having a major headache in the future

23:15 Why you can’t trust Italian real estate agents

25:22 Jacopo walks you through the process of buying property in Italy, step by step, making it very easy to understand so you’re prepared for your property buying journey - even if you want to buy a castle

29:12 Where you can find Italian property listings online

34:43 Why you shouldn’t overlook a property listing with "bad” photos

37:57 Is buying property in Italy worth it

38:30 Property tax benefits in Italy

40:18 Outro



Jacopo Tartaglia is a real estate agent and the founder of Valente Italian Properties. Through his work and social channels, he shares practical insights on buying, investing, and living in Italy, helping international clients navigate the Italian real estate market.

https://valenteit.com/



This interview is available to watch on Apple Podcasts, Spotify and YouTube, and available to listen-only everywhere else you can get podcasts.

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