ITALIAN, FOR SURE | Conversations with Italians in Italy About Italian Culture

The essential steps to navigating the Italian real estate market are mapped out in this episode of ITALIAN, FOR SURE. Want to buy property in Italy without the stress of landing on financial landmines, or simply curious to learn what it would take to live in the land of the No.1 cuisine in the world, according to TasteAtlas rankings (2025/2026)?
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Specializing in helping foreign buyers buy, invest in, and manage property in Italy, Jacopo Tartaglia (an Italian real estate agent and the founder of Valente Italian Properties) and host Catrin Skaperdas (an American who has bought property in Italy) help make the property buying process in Italy understandable. Jacopo walks you through the process of buying property in Italy, step by step, making it very easy to understand so you’re prepared for your property buying journey - even if you want to buy a castle.
Jacopo and Catrin have an entertaining and useful conversation about Italian culture inclusive of:
If foreigners can buy a property in Italy, without being a resident
If Italy’s 1 euro homes are worth it
One very helpful tip to avoid spending thousands of dollars unnecessarily and having a major headache to deal with
What budgets you should consider when looking to buy in Italy
If foreigners can get a loan from an Italian bank if they’re not a resident in Italy
Perks for 1st time home buyers
What costs you should consider when buying property in Italy
Places where you can find Italian property listings online
Why you shouldn’t overlook a property listing with bad photos
If buying property in Italy is really worth it
The top websites for Italian property listings:
Immobiliare.it
Idealista.it
This episode is perfect for people who:
Want to buy property in Italy while still living in the US
Are moving to Italy and looking for property
Foreigners already living in Italy that want to buy property
Would be interested in investing in rental property in Italy
Want to understand what it would be like to buy property in Italy
Chapters (Apple Podcasts, Spotify):
2:02 Intro
2:33 The most researched city by foreign buyers of property in Italy
6:02 Jacopo explains why he’s the right person to speak about the topic of real estate in Italy
8:22 Where foreign buyers are looking for property in Italy
11:44 If it's worth it to buy 1 euro homes in Italy
13:34 Revealing budgets someone should consider when looking to buy in Italy
15:39 If foreigners can get a loan from an Italian bank if they’re not a resident in Italy
17:26 What costs you should consider when buying property in Italy
17:51 Perks for 1st time home buyers
20:04 One very helpful tip to avoid spending thousands of dollars and having a major headache in the future
23:15 Why you can’t trust Italian real estate agents
25:22 Jacopo walks you through the process of buying property in Italy, step by step, making it very easy to understand so you’re prepared for your property buying journey - even if you want to buy a castle
29:12 Where you can find Italian property listings online
34:43 Why you shouldn’t overlook a property listing with "bad” photos
37:57 Is buying property in Italy worth it
38:30 Property tax benefits in Italy
40:18 Outro
Jacopo Tartaglia is a real estate agent and the founder of Valente Italian Properties. Through his work and social channels, he shares practical insights on buying, investing, and living in Italy, helping international clients navigate the Italian real estate market.
https://valenteit.com/
This interview is available to watch on Apple Podcasts, Spotify and YouTube, and available to listen-only everywhere else you can get podcasts.
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