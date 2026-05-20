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ITALIAN, FOR SURE | Conversations with Italians in Italy About Italian Culture

Catrin Skaperdas
Places & TravelSociety & Culture
ITALIAN, FOR SURE | Conversations with Italians in Italy About Italian Culture
Latest episode

19 episodes

  • ITALIAN, FOR SURE | Conversations with Italians in Italy About Italian Culture

    Buying Property in Italy - 1 Euro Homes, Mortgages from Italian Banks, First-Time Buyer Perks, and the One Costly Mistake to Avoid

    05/20/2026 | 38 mins.
    The essential steps to navigating the Italian real estate market are mapped out in this episode of ITALIAN, FOR SURE. Want to buy property in Italy without the stress of landing on financial landmines, or simply curious to learn what it would take to live in the land of the No.1 cuisine in the world, according to TasteAtlas rankings (2025/2026)?
    * Join the ITALIAN, FOR SURE Trip to Italy! https://italianforsurepodcast.beehiiv.com *
    Specializing in helping foreign buyers buy, invest in, and manage property in Italy, Jacopo Tartaglia (an Italian real estate agent and the founder of Valente Italian Properties) and host Catrin Skaperdas (an American who has bought property in Italy) help make the property buying process in Italy understandable. Jacopo walks you through the process of buying property in Italy, step by step, making it very easy to understand so you’re prepared for your property buying journey - even if you want to buy a castle.
    Jacopo and Catrin have an entertaining and useful conversation about Italian culture inclusive of:
    If foreigners can buy a property in Italy, without being a resident
    If Italy’s 1 euro homes are worth it
    One very helpful tip to avoid spending thousands of dollars unnecessarily and having a major headache to deal with
    What budgets you should consider when looking to buy in Italy
    If foreigners can get a loan from an Italian bank if they’re not a resident in Italy
    Perks for 1st time home buyers
    What costs you should consider when buying property in Italy
    Places where you can find Italian property listings online
    Why you shouldn’t overlook a property listing with bad photos
    If buying property in Italy is really worth it

    The top websites for Italian property listings:
    Immobiliare.it
    Idealista.it

    This episode is perfect for people who:
    Want to buy property in Italy while still living in the US
    Are moving to Italy and looking for property
    Foreigners already living in Italy that want to buy property
    Would be interested in investing in rental property in Italy
    Want to understand what it would be like to buy property in Italy

    Chapters (Apple Podcasts, Spotify):
    2:02 Intro
    2:33 The most researched city by foreign buyers of property in Italy
    6:02 Jacopo explains why he’s the right person to speak about the topic of real estate in Italy
    8:22 Where foreign buyers are looking for property in Italy
    11:44 If it's worth it to buy 1 euro homes in Italy
    13:34 Revealing budgets someone should consider when looking to buy in Italy
    15:39 If foreigners can get a loan from an Italian bank if they’re not a resident in Italy
    17:26 What costs you should consider when buying property in Italy
    17:51 Perks for 1st time home buyers
    20:04 One very helpful tip to avoid spending thousands of dollars and having a major headache in the future
    23:15 Why you can’t trust Italian real estate agents
    25:22 Jacopo walks you through the process of buying property in Italy, step by step, making it very easy to understand so you’re prepared for your property buying journey - even if you want to buy a castle
    29:12 Where you can find Italian property listings online
    34:43 Why you shouldn’t overlook a property listing with "bad” photos
    37:57 Is buying property in Italy worth it
    38:30 Property tax benefits in Italy
    40:18 Outro

    Jacopo Tartaglia is a real estate agent and the founder of Valente Italian Properties. Through his work and social channels, he shares practical insights on buying, investing, and living in Italy, helping international clients navigate the Italian real estate market.
    https://valenteit.com/

    This interview is available to watch on Apple Podcasts, Spotify and YouTube, and available to listen-only everywhere else you can get podcasts.
    See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
  • ITALIAN, FOR SURE | Conversations with Italians in Italy About Italian Culture

    The Italian Podcast Market - Co-founder of the Largest Italian Podcast Media Company Offers Insights into the Podcasting Industry in Italy

    05/06/2026 | 50 mins.
    Get the inside scoop on the Italian podcast market, like what podcast genres are popular (or not) in Italy, how the non-verbal in Italian culture - like Italian hand gestures - affects podcast listening, and growth and monetization techniques.
    * Join the ITALIAN, FOR SURE Trip to Italy! https://italianforsurepodcast.beehiiv.com *
    Francesco Tassi, co-founder and CEO of VOIS, the Milan-based podcast creators network achieving 6M monthly listens, and host Catrin Skaperdas sit down at the VOIS studios (on March 3, 2026) to navigate the evolution of the Italian podcast industry from 2019 to today, bringing you an entertaining and educational episode about Italian media culture inclusive of:
    The Italian podcast market in 2019 and why VOIS only worked because of where in Italy it was launched
    Francesco gives a podcast 101 lesson about the two waves of podcasting (2004 and 2014)
    The reaction of Francesco telling his Italian friends and family that he was starting a podcast company in 2019
    How the podcast market in Italy has changed from 2019 to now and how VOIS has changed from then until now
    Cross-promotion and monetization techniques in Italy, including dynamic ad insertion (DAI)
    How podcasts moving toward video has affected the Italian podcast market
    How other forms of media perceive podcasts (e.g. how radio stations see podcasts)
    How competition exists between podcasts and between podcasts and radio
    How the Italian podcast market differs from other markets around the world
    Podcast genres that are not popular in Italy: comedy and sports
    Francesco describes what they call at VOIS “responsible entertainment”
    Average length of podcasts in Italy and when people are listening, according to the data, and what Francisco thinks about it
    How non-verbal in Italian culture affects Italian podcast listening, or doesn’t (affect it)
    Francesco talks about how the Italian podcast market is a great opportunity right now

    Chapters:
    01:14 Intro
    3:01 The Italian podcast market from 2019 to now
    7:03 The reaction of Italians when Francesco told people in his life that he was starting a podcast company
    10:03 Italian work culture vs the US work culture
    13:39 How VOIS / the Italian market has changed from 2019 until now
    16:15 Dynamic ad insertion (DAI) in Italian podcasts
    22:56 The sense of competition in the Italian podcast market between radio v podcasts or podcasts v podcasts
    27:13 How the Italian podcast market differs from other podcast markets around the world
    28:22 Italian podcast genres and why certain ones are more popular than others
    33:38 “Responsible entertainment” explained
    37:55 Average podcast length in Italy
    44:28 How non-verbal in Italian culture affects Italian podcast listening, or doesn’t
    50:00 Francesco’s final thoughts on the Italian podcast market
    52:00 Outro

    To learn more about VOIS, check out their website https://vois.fm/

    This interview is available to watch on Apple Podcasts, Spotify and YouTube, and available to listen-only everywhere else you can get podcasts.
    See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
  • ITALIAN, FOR SURE | Conversations with Italians in Italy About Italian Culture

    Living in Italy vs the U.S. - Culture Shocks Between an American and an Italian, Including Cost of Living, Drivers License Exams, Breakups, Health Care, and the Drinking Age

    04/22/2026 | 52 mins.
    Uncover where "Tuscany without the tourists" is and healthcare hacks that can save Americans money, and laugh with us through a cross-cultural roadmap between Italy and the US, on this episode of ITALIAN, FOR SURE.
    * Join the ITALIAN, FOR SURE Trip to Italy! https://italianforsurepodcast.beehiiv.com *
    Italian D.C. resident Amedeo Jashi, real estate and affordable healthcare entrepreneur and content creator, and host Catrin Skaperdas chat their way through cultural differences between Italians and Americans to bring you an entertaining and educational episode about Italian culture inclusive of:
    Amedeo's views of America and Italy, as an Italian that lives in America
    Areas of Italy that feel more “Italian” vs less
    Cost of living in Italy vs America
    Income taxes for the employee vs employer in Italy vs America
    Why Amedeo thinks Abruzzo is amazing
    Living like an Italian in Washington DC
    How hard it is to get a drivers license in Italy
    Drinking culture in Italy vs America
    The difference of Amedeo’s independence as a child growing up in Italy vs Catrin’s independence as a child growing up in the U.S.
    Gross vs net income in US vs America
    Cost of labor in Italy vs America
    The differences of American and Italian health care
    How in Italy it’s more common than in the U.S. to have friends who are of the opposite sex
    Breakup “culture” in the US vs Italy

    Chapters:
    1:08 Intro
    3:50 How an Italian views America and Italy
    8:06 The cost of living and taxes in Italy
    9:58 Amedeo tells us about Abruzzo
    13:03 Living like an Italian in Washington DC / An Italian’s view of America’s cost of living
    16:39 Getting a drivers license in Italy
    18:29 Saving money in the US vs Italy
    19:13 Drinking culture in Italy vs America
    22:26 Independence in Italy
    24:58 The way Italians do business in Italy
    28:38 Cost of labor in Italy vs America
    31:28 How to be self-employed in Italy
    33:54 Healthcare in Italy vs America
    44:32 Breakups in Italy vs America
    52:22 Why Amedeo calls people peasants
    55:23 Outro

    To check out Amedeo on Instagram, click here https://www.instagram.com/amedeo_iasci/

    This interview is available to watch on Apple Podcasts, Spotify and YouTube, and available to listen-only everywhere else you can get podcasts.
    See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
  • ITALIAN, FOR SURE | Conversations with Italians in Italy About Italian Culture

    Italian Fashion as it Relates to Italian Culture - Made in Italy, Luxury vs Fast Fashion, and How Italians Dress Described by CEO of Stefano Ricci in Florence, Italy

    11/13/2024 | 37 mins.
    In Italy, dressing well is more than just a fashion statement. Stefano Ricci's CEO, Niccolò Ricci, explains the deep-rooted traditions and cultural nuances of Italian style.
    * Join the ITALIAN, FOR SURE Trip to Italy! https://italianforsurepodcast.beehiiv.com *
    While revealing insights into one of Italy's most prestigious luxury brands, Niccolò and host Catrin Skaperdas have a fun and informative conversation about Italian culture inclusive of:
    Tips for how to feel comfortable in your clothes and look great
    The different ways to tie a tie (Italy vs U.S.)
    What "Made in Italy" really means
    The influence of family in Italian fashion brands
    Why proper attire is important to Italians
    Fast fashion and quiet fashion
    What Niccolò recommends you to avoid when getting dressed
    What Stefano Ricci does to give back to Florence
    Passing along Italian crafts to the future generations

    --
    Stefano Ricci is an International Luxury Fashion and Lifestyle company.
    For more information about Stefano Ricci, check out https://www.stefanoricci.com/.

    This interview is also available to watch on Spotify and YouTube.
    See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
  • ITALIAN, FOR SURE | Conversations with Italians in Italy About Italian Culture

    Weddings in Italy - Italian Wedding Traditions, Food, Superstitions, Gifts, Attire, Party Favors, Stories, and More

    10/30/2024 | 34 mins.
    How are weddings in Italy different than weddings in America?
    As an American that recently got married in Italy, host Catrin Skaperdas noticed a lot of cultural differences between weddings she had experienced in the U.S. and traditions in Italy.
    * Join the ITALIAN, FOR SURE Trip to Italy! https://italianforsurepodcast.beehiiv.com *
    Join newly-wed American host Catrin Skaperdas and guest Carolina Cornaglia - Event Manager at Casa Scaparone - as they laugh and smile their way through a conversation about Italian culture inclusive of:
    What do Italians wear to weddings in Italy
    Wedding superstitions
    Pre-wedding traditions
    Bridesmaids/Groomsmen vs Testimonies
    If there is religion present in weddings in Italy
    Party favors and "confetti"
    Wedding bands
    Seating plan
    What gifts do Italians give at weddings in Italy
    Food culture at weddings in Italy
    What's thrown at the end of Italian wedding ceremonies
    Stay tuned until the end to hear Carolina share 3 funny, cute, and shocking stories of weddings at Casa Scaparone.

    --
    To learn more about Casa Scaparone, check out: https://www.casascaparone.it/en/
    --
    This interview was recorded inside the flower atelier at Casa Scaparone.
    See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
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About ITALIAN, FOR SURE | Conversations with Italians in Italy About Italian Culture
Your ultimate (and accurate) guide to Italian culture! ITALIAN, FOR SURE goes beyond the cliches and stereotypes to reveal the true Italian way of living.Catrin Skaperdas, an American living in Italy, hosts lively interviews with locals in an effort to give Italians the (befitting) stage to passionately share their wisdom, stories and insights about Italy.* Join the ITALIAN, FOR SURE Trip to Italy! https://italianforsurepodcast.beehiiv.com *ITALIAN, FOR SURE is perfect for listeners who desire to learn more about Italian culture, dream of moving to Italy, plan on visiting or studying abroad in Italy, or have Italian roots or heritage. It covers topics that help develop your cultural awareness, making it easier to navigate Italy, and equip you with fun facts to share.Listen and embark on a culturally rich journey every other Wednesday at 6:00am CEST that will transport you to different corners of Italy through the voices of locals who make this country truly special. Italians will set the record straight, allowing you to know what’s truly Italian and what’s not by unveiling hidden gems about the Italian customs.(ITALIAN, FOR SURE is created and hosted by Catrin Skaperdas.)
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