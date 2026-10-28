Listen to this podcast in the app for free:Download for free in the App Store
100 episodes
- This week on Facing the Future Dr. Kent Smetters, faculty director of the Penn Wharton Budget Model, describes various reform options from differing political perspectives that can maintain trust fund solvency, improve the budget outlook and grow the economy.
- This week on Facing the Future, former CBO director Douglas Holtz-Eakin, President of the American Action Forum, explains why problems in France's bond market carry a warning for the U.S. He also argues that the Federal Reserve should keep raising interest rates to fight inflation.
- This week on Facing the Future, we discuss two very different visions of how to keep Social Security solvent over the long-term without a bailout from the U.S. Treasury. Wendell Primus of the Brookings Institution and Romina Boccia of the Cato Institute debate the options.
More Business podcasts
Trending Business podcasts
About Facing the Future
How the nation’s fiscal and economic challenges, and possible solutions, impact current and future generations.Podcast website
Listen to Facing the Future, REAL AF with Andy Frisella and many other podcasts from around the world with the radio.net app
Get the free radio.net app
- Stations and podcasts to bookmark
- Stream via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth
- Supports Carplay & Android Auto
- Many other app features
Get the free radio.net app
- Stations and podcasts to bookmark
- Stream via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth
- Supports Carplay & Android Auto
- Many other app features
Facing the Future
Scan code,
download the app,
start listening.
download the app,
start listening.
Facing the Future: Podcasts in Family