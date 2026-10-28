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Facing the Future

The Concord Coalition
BusinessEducation
Facing the Future
Latest episode

100 episodes

  • Facing the Future

    Social Security Reform Can Grow The Economy

    10/28/2026 | 44 mins.
    This week on Facing the Future Dr. Kent Smetters, faculty director of the Penn Wharton Budget Model, describes various reform options from differing political perspectives that can maintain trust fund solvency, improve the budget outlook and grow the economy.
  • Facing the Future

    Is Congress Up To The Fiscal Challenge?

    10/21/2026 | 44 mins.
    This week on Facing the Future, Dr. Phillip Joyce of the University of Maryland School of Public Policy describes the substantive, procedural and Constitutional fiscal challenges that Congress has repeatedly kicked down the road.
  • Facing the Future

    Is France a Fiscal Warning for the U.S.?

    10/14/2026 | 44 mins.
    This week on Facing the Future, former CBO director Douglas Holtz-Eakin, President of the American Action Forum, explains why problems in France's bond market carry a warning for the U.S. He also argues that the Federal Reserve should keep raising interest rates to fight inflation.
  • Facing the Future

    Debt is an Affordability Issue

    10/07/2026 | 44 mins.
    This week on Facing the Future, Ben Ritz of the Progressive Policy Institute explains why the rising national debt has become a big cost-of-living problem.
  • Facing the Future

    Debating Social Security's Future

    09/30/2026 | 44 mins.
    This week on Facing the Future, we discuss two very different visions of how to keep Social Security solvent over the long-term without a bailout from the U.S. Treasury. Wendell Primus of the Brookings Institution and Romina Boccia of the Cato Institute debate the options.
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About Facing the Future
How the nation’s fiscal and economic challenges, and possible solutions, impact current and future generations.
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