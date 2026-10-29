Will Chamberlain is the VP of the Edmund Burke Foundation and host of the Counterweight Podcast. He came on fresh off the National Conservatism Conference in Jerusalem, and this was a conversation I’d been wanting to have for a while.

We started with the conference itself, who was actually in that room, what the speeches were designed to do, and how the clips that made it online stripped out all the context. The audience was almost entirely Israeli right-wing. Americans flew in to engage with that audience directly. That matters for how you read everything that came out of it.

From there we got into the real unresolved fight on the right: what do you do with Tucker Carlson? Will and I are in complete agreement that Tucker has gone off the deep end. Where I pushed back is whether the people around him — including the vice president are being honest enough about that, or whether old loyalty is buying Tucker cover he no longer deserves. Will’s explanation for why Vance hasn’t fully repudiated him is the most charitable framing I’ve heard. I still don’t think it’s enough.

We also got into James Lindsay and what he’s actually doing with the “woke right” label. Will’s argument is that Lindsay is using anti-Semitism concerns as a rhetorical lever in an internal right-wing fight, lumping serious pro-Israel national conservatives in with Tucker and Candace to win a debate about what the right should look like. I pushed back, because I think there are actors that clearly belong in that category and the reluctance to name them is its own problem.

We ended where I think it matters most: why Jews keep sounding the alarm, why it keeps getting misread as shaming or victimhood politics, and why the patterns we’re pointing to aren’t hysteria, they’re history. The canary in the coal mine isn’t complaining. It’s trying to tell you something.

I came out of this optimistic. Tucker and Candace are self-immolating. The project of building a real, values-based coalition on the right that doesn’t run from its relationship with Israel is alive. This conversation is part of that.

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