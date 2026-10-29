Listen to this podcast in the app for free:Download for free in the App Store
206 episodes
- Welcome back to Ami’s House. Lots to cover this week.
We start with Cenk Uygur’s ad making the rounds, a couple in a grocery store who can’t afford eggs and bananas because of Israel. I break down why this isn’t just bad economics, it’s the oldest trick in the book: swap out the word “Jew” for “Zionist” and you’ve got yourself a progressive permission structure to channel pure anti-Semitism. Anti-Zionism isn’t a political position — it’s a linguistic infrastructure.
Then we react to a Pod Save America clip arguing that Jews in Michigan have a “moral obligation” to vote for Abdul El-Sayed to protect themselves from the right. My take: that’s making the case against homicide by recommending suicide. The left-wing anti-Semitism is harder to fight precisely because it comes wrapped in the language of social justice. Mamdani will dip apples in honey at a synagogue. Fuentes won’t. One of those is more dangerous, not less.
Plus, impressions on request: Professor Yang, Obama word salad, Kamala word salad, Gavin Newsom doing Shaggy’s “It Wasn’t Me,” Tucker on horseback, Bernie Sanders on Israel, and Jordan Peterson on icebergs.
Join Patreon - https://www.patreon.com/c/amikozak
Shop Merch - https://thekozakstore.com
Socials
https://www.instagram.com/amikozak_official/
https://www.tiktok.com/@aj_comedy?source=h5_m
- Back at it, delayed episode this week because I was on the West Coast doing shows with Distant Cousins. Thanks for your patience. Weekly wrap up, keeping it casual.
Haviv Rettig Gur went on The Breakfast Club and our community immediately started piling on. Stop. Being in the hot seat on a mainstream platform is not easy. The fact that he was given the floor and was able to offer a real counter-perspective to an audience that never hears it, that’s a win. Credit where it’s due.
Then we get into the settler violence narrative and how manipulated the numbers actually are. 5,000 Arab attacks on Jews in Judea and Samaria last year alone, but when a Jew shoots back after being shot at, that’s what gets counted as settler violence. Don’t be fooled by the framing.
France is falling apart and Western Europe is blaming itself. Douglas Murray called this years ago in The Strange Death of Europe. Here we are.
Abdul El-Sayed is an evasion artist. The reason the questions keep coming up is because he won’t answer them. And Ilhan Omar doing the same thing when asked about her brother. Classic projection from both of them.
Plus impressions: Yosef Mizrahi, Sebastian Gorka, Tucker Carlson converting to Judaism, and I take your questions live and Abdul El-Sayed them in real time.
Join Patreon - https://www.patreon.com/c/amikozak
Shop Merch - https://thekozakstore.com
Socials
https://www.instagram.com/amikozak_official/
https://www.tiktok.com/@aj_comedy?source=h5_m
- Will Chamberlain is the VP of the Edmund Burke Foundation and host of the Counterweight Podcast. He came on fresh off the National Conservatism Conference in Jerusalem, and this was a conversation I’d been wanting to have for a while.
We started with the conference itself, who was actually in that room, what the speeches were designed to do, and how the clips that made it online stripped out all the context. The audience was almost entirely Israeli right-wing. Americans flew in to engage with that audience directly. That matters for how you read everything that came out of it.
From there we got into the real unresolved fight on the right: what do you do with Tucker Carlson? Will and I are in complete agreement that Tucker has gone off the deep end. Where I pushed back is whether the people around him — including the vice president are being honest enough about that, or whether old loyalty is buying Tucker cover he no longer deserves. Will’s explanation for why Vance hasn’t fully repudiated him is the most charitable framing I’ve heard. I still don’t think it’s enough.
We also got into James Lindsay and what he’s actually doing with the “woke right” label. Will’s argument is that Lindsay is using anti-Semitism concerns as a rhetorical lever in an internal right-wing fight, lumping serious pro-Israel national conservatives in with Tucker and Candace to win a debate about what the right should look like. I pushed back, because I think there are actors that clearly belong in that category and the reluctance to name them is its own problem.
We ended where I think it matters most: why Jews keep sounding the alarm, why it keeps getting misread as shaming or victimhood politics, and why the patterns we’re pointing to aren’t hysteria, they’re history. The canary in the coal mine isn’t complaining. It’s trying to tell you something.
I came out of this optimistic. Tucker and Candace are self-immolating. The project of building a real, values-based coalition on the right that doesn’t run from its relationship with Israel is alive. This conversation is part of that.
Support on Patreon — https://www.patreon.com/c/amikozak
Shop Merch — https://thekozakstore.com
Follow on Instagram — https://www.instagram.com/amikozak_official/
Follow on TikTok — https://www.tiktok.com/@aj_comedy
- Three years ago today, Hamas filmed themselves committing the worst massacre of Jewish people since the Holocaust and then celebrated it. I've spent this anniversary thinking about what happened next. Not just on October 7th, but on October 8th, the moment the diaspora found out who their friends actually were. The confusion, the moral cowardice, the people who couldn't bring themselves to say the word "evil."
In this episode I break down why I'd rather Israel win the war than the PR battle. I get into why the genocide accusation isn't just wrong, it's a deliberate lie, constructed the same way the BLM and COVID narratives were, designed to invert the story so that the victim becomes the aggressor. I talk about the British Mandate context, what 20+ Arab states versus one Jewish state actually means, how Hamas uses its own civilians as a military strategy, and why the death toll numbers have been manipulated from the start.
But more than any of that, I want to talk about anti-Semitism itself. People think it's a prejudice an ugly feeling some people have. I think it's a lie. And the people who oppose this war aren't anti-Semitic because of how they feel about Israel. They oppose the war because they already believed the lie. That's the order of operations, and it changes everything.
This episode is dedicated to the 1,200 people murdered on October 7th, 2023. Am Yisrael Chai
Sir Jacob Rees-Mogg Exposed Tucker's Entire Playbook And I Cannot Stop Thinking About It10/07/2026 | 46 mins.This week on Ami's House, Sir Jacob Rees-Mogg went on Tucker Carlson's show and quietly dismantled every single one of his talking points and I break down exactly how. Once you see Tucker's playbook (the fake confusion, the non-sequiturs, the constant interruptions to derail a point), you genuinely can't unsee it. The jig is up.
Then the Candace Owens lesbian story keeps developing, and I break down the tell. The way she responded to the allegations says more than any direct denial ever could. A truthful person doesn't turn a simple accusation into a grand Zionist narrative. It's a tell. A big one.
I also address the DMs I've been getting about becoming less nuanced — more of a shill on Jewish and Israel issues. My response: the genocide accusation is a lie. It's a libel being peddled the same way BLM and the COVID conspiracy were, and I'm done softening it. Watch the October 7th footage again. Remind yourself what actually happened.
We close out with live Q&A: I debut my Omit Seagal impression for the first time, explain why Douglas Murray's chin deserves its own segment, do Mehdi Hasan in full meltdown mode, and answer the question of whether Jews are Arab, short answer, it's complicated, and I break it down.
Support the show at patreon.com/AmiKozak and grab your merch at theKozakStore.com
More Judaism podcasts
Trending Judaism podcasts
About Ami's House
Official weekly podcast of Ami Kozak! Best shmooze in the game.Podcast website
Listen to Ami's House, Identity/Crisis and many other podcasts from around the world with the radio.net app
Get the free radio.net app
- Stations and podcasts to bookmark
- Stream via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth
- Supports Carplay & Android Auto
- Many other app features
Get the free radio.net app
- Stations and podcasts to bookmark
- Stream via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth
- Supports Carplay & Android Auto
- Many other app features
Ami's House
Scan code,
download the app,
start listening.
download the app,
start listening.