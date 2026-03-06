Open app
Actual Friends
Actual Friends

Dave Rubin, Sage Steele, Jillian Michaels, Dr.Drew Pinsky
NewsEntertainment News
Actual Friends
42 episodes

  Actual Friends

    Listen to Press Go Quiet as Pete Hegseth Gives a Chilling Warning to Iran

    03/06/2026 | 57 mins.
    "Actual Friends" podcast hosts Dave Rubin, Jillian Michaels, Sage Steele, and Dr. Drew Pinsky talk about Pete Hegseth explaining how the attack on Iran has only begun and Iran will be shocked by what happens next; Marco Rubio silencing the press by explaining how Iran had been secretly stockpiling ballistic missiles for a plan to attack US sites; how an Iranian-American Democrat went viral for pointing out how Democrats have failed Iranians and stand for nothing; "The View's" Elisabeth Hasselbeck getting Joy Behar and Sunny Hostin to actually go silent as she exposes their hypocrisy about borders and security in front of a live studio audience; and much more.
    Go to http://nicnac.com/friends and use code FRIENDS for 20% off, or use the store locator to find Nic Nacs near you.
    Warning: This product contains nicotine. Nicotine is an addictive chemical.
    Get your FREE Gold IRA Kit Today: https://get-started.patriotgoldgroup.com/p-ytaf/
    00:00 START
    03:58 Hegseth Message
    13:25 Rubio Explains Threat
    16:29 Nicotine Sponsor Break
    21:11 China Oil Strategy
    28:01 Crockett Loses Senate
    35:56 Moj Calls Out Democrats
    42:00 Hasselbeck Takes On The View
    51:12 Epstein Gates Thread
    #actualfriends #PeteHegseth #Iran #iranattack #usattacksiran #usattack #usiran #usiranconflict #Trump #daverubin #sagesteele #jillianmichaels #drdrew 
    ---
  Actual Friends

    Is FBI's Shock Raid of School Superintendent More Proof of Public School Corruption?

    02/27/2026 | 1h 7 mins.
    "Actual Friends" podcast hosts Dave Rubin, Jillian Michaels, Sage Steele, and Dr. Drew Pinsky talk about LAUSD Superintendent Alberto Carvalho having his house raided by the FBI on possible suspicion of corruption; Scott Jennings talking to swing voters about Democrats deciding not to support the idea that American citizens should come before illegal immigrants; Donald Trump getting into a heated yelling match with Ilhan Omar during his State of the Union address to Congress; Fox News' Sean Hannity exposing Gavin Newsom's blatant racism by trying to relate to black voters with his low SAT scores; and much more.
    Flush Out Toxins & Get Up To 50% OFF -- VISIT https://tryultraliver.com/Friends 
    Get your FREE Gold IRA Kit Today: https://get-started.patriotgoldgroup.com/p-ytaf/
    00:00 START
    15:40 SOTU Gotcha Moment
    32:40 Alien Files Tease
    44:28 Newsom SAT and Authenticity
    52:29 Profanity in Politics
    56:20 Olympic Hockey Patriotism
    01:05:12 Sleep Paralysis Explained
    #actualfriends #LAUSD #corruption #publicschool #superintendent  #daverubin #sagesteele #jillianmichaels #drdrew 
    ---
  Actual Friends

    Jillian Michaels Exposes the WEF Program Behind Newsom, Trudeau and Macron

    02/20/2026 | 20 mins.
    "Actual Friends" podcast hosts Jillian Michaels and Dr. Drew Pinsky react to the Epstein files, with Dr. Drew breaking down why the influence peddling operation alarmed him the most and how easily billionaires and political figures fell under Epstein's sway, explaining why he believes Epstein was a psychopath and unpacking the two forms of human evil. Jillian connects the files to the Rothschild family, Larry Fink's son at BlackRock, and a fund called Enzo Capital designed to exploit the developing world. The episode also covers Jillian's bombshell that the World Economic Forum's training program produced Gavin Newsom, Justin Trudeau, and Emmanuel Macron; San Francisco's new mayor Daniel Lurie launching a drug treatment program California has blocked for years; and Jillian's explosive claim that the latest prison photo of Ghislaine Maxwell is not the same person, with Dr. Drew admitting that after everything that's come out, everything is on the table now.
    Visit http://www.twc.health/friends to get American Made Ivermectin. Order your 6-month supply today and use code FRIENDS for $30 Off + FREE shipping. USA Residents only.
    Go to http://nicnac.com/friends and use code FRIENDS for 20% off, or use the store locator to find Nic Nacs near you.
    Warning: This product contains nicotine. Nicotine is an addictive chemical.
    00:00 START
    01:05 California Rebuilding & Insurance Mess: Meeting with EPA's Lee Zeldin
    02:48 WEF/Davos 'Training' and the Bigger 'Globalist' Agenda Debate
    07:10 San Francisco's 'Reset': Arrest for Public Drug Use + Mandatory Treatment
    10:24 Human Frailty, Celebrity Access & the Collapse of 'Character'
    13:01 Defining Evil: Psychopathy vs. Social Evil (and Why Epstein Fits)
    17:16 Dark Money & Banking Networks: Following the Epstein Money Trail
    #actualfriends #epstein #epsteinfiles #GhislaineMaxwell #BlackRock #GavinNewsom #WEF #Rothschild #DanielLurie #jillianmichaels #drdrew 
    ---
  Actual Friends

    Turning Point's Halftime Views Shock NFL & Prove One Important Thing

    02/13/2026 | 55 mins.
    "Actual Friends" podcast hosts Dave Rubin and Sage Steele talk about the shocking number of views that TPUSA's All American Halftime Show got and what Bad Bunny's controversial Super Bowl halftime show and the competing Turning Point USA halftime show really say about how divided we are; how Democrats hopes of the latest Jeffrey Epstein email dump harming Donald Trump have blown up in their faces; Winter Olympics freestyle skier Hunter Hess apologizing for his shameful remarks about not representing America after Donald Trump publicly attacked him; why "Real Time's" Bill Maher has gone from some of the craziest Trump derangement syndrome fueled comments, to being more understanding of President Trump; and much more.
    Upgrade your oral care with SMILE! Click https://www.twc.health/friends and use code FRIENDS for 10% Off + Free Shipping on every order.
    Get your FREE Gold IRA Kit Today: https://get-started.patriotgoldgroup.com/p-ytaf/
    TRY NATIVEPATH COLLAGEN RISK FREE --- https://getnativepath.com/Friends
    00:00 START
    04:29 Super Bowl Halftime Show Controversy
    12:41 Turning Point USA's Halftime Show
    19:36 Epstein Files
    33:12 Media and Political Hypocrisy
    35:05 Olympic Athletes and National Representation
    46:35 The Impact of the 92 Dream Team
    #actualfriends#BadBunny #TheView #SuperBowl #halftimeshow #TurningPointUSA #KidRock #daverubin #sagesteele #jillianmichaels #drdrew 
    ---
  Actual Friends

    Sage Steele Notices Something About Super Bowl Halftime Show That No One Noticed

    02/06/2026 | 52 mins.
    "Actual Friends" podcast hosts Dave Rubin, Sage Steele, and Dr. Drew Pinsky talk about the controversy over the Super Bowl choosing Bad Bunny to perform at the Super Bowl halftime show and Turning Point USA offering an alternative halftime show featuring Kid Rock; Grammy Awards host Trevor Noah having his Jeffrey Epstein joke backfire as Democrats like Bill Gates and Bill Clinton emerge as the primary targets from the latest Epstein file email dump; class action lawsuits and the real dangers of Ozempic and why Kelly Osbourne's creepy frail appearance at the Grammys should serve as a warning as more celebrities are suffering from frightening side effects of the weight loss drug; Robert F. Kennedy Jr.'s  announcement of the Great American Recovery Initiative and the Trump administration's radical rethink of how to handle the addiction crisis; and much more.
    For a limited time, our listeners get 50% off FOR LIFE, Free Shipping, AND 3 Free Gifts at Mars Men at https://mengotomars.com/ #sponsored
    Get your FREE Gold IRA Kit Today: https://get-started.patriotgoldgroup.com/p-ytaf/
    Treat the Flu with a Contagion Emergency Kit from The Wellness Company. Visit  https://www.twc.health/friends and use code FRIENDS to Save $30 Off + Free Shipping. USA Residents Only
    TRY NATIVEPATH COLLAGEN RISK FREE --- https://getnativepath.com/Friends
    00:00 START
    02:13 Billie Eilish and Stolen Land Comments
    05:49 Alternative Halftime Show by Turning Point USA
    08:44 Bad Bunny's Performance in Spanish
    25:18 Hollywood's Hypocrisy
    28:46 Late Night Comedy and Politics
    39:35 The Great American Recovery Initiative
    44:14 RFK Jr.'s Leadership in Recovery
    50:59 Super Bowl Predictions
    #actualfriends #BadBunny #SuperBowl #halftimeshow #superbowlhalftimeshow #daverubin #sagesteele #drdrew 
    ---
About Actual Friends

Dave Rubin, Sage Steele, Jillian Michaels, and Dr.Drew Pinsky talk all things personal and political. Every Friday at 1:45 pm ET.
NewsEntertainment News

