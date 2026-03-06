"Actual Friends" podcast hosts Jillian Michaels and Dr. Drew Pinsky react to the Epstein files, with Dr. Drew breaking down why the influence peddling operation alarmed him the most and how easily billionaires and political figures fell under Epstein's sway, explaining why he believes Epstein was a psychopath and unpacking the two forms of human evil. Jillian connects the files to the Rothschild family, Larry Fink's son at BlackRock, and a fund called Enzo Capital designed to exploit the developing world. The episode also covers Jillian's bombshell that the World Economic Forum's training program produced Gavin Newsom, Justin Trudeau, and Emmanuel Macron; San Francisco's new mayor Daniel Lurie launching a drug treatment program California has blocked for years; and Jillian's explosive claim that the latest prison photo of Ghislaine Maxwell is not the same person, with Dr. Drew admitting that after everything that's come out, everything is on the table now.

00:00 START

01:05 California Rebuilding & Insurance Mess: Meeting with EPA's Lee Zeldin

02:48 WEF/Davos 'Training' and the Bigger 'Globalist' Agenda Debate

07:10 San Francisco's 'Reset': Arrest for Public Drug Use + Mandatory Treatment

10:24 Human Frailty, Celebrity Access & the Collapse of 'Character'

13:01 Defining Evil: Psychopathy vs. Social Evil (and Why Epstein Fits)

17:16 Dark Money & Banking Networks: Following the Epstein Money Trail

