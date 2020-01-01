Radio Logo
12,507 Stations in German

sunshine live - Nature One
Mannheim, Germany / Trance, Techno, Electro
HITRADIO RTL - TOP40
Dresden, Germany / Top 40 & Charts
54-funk-soul-dance
Germany / Disco, Funk, Soul
my105 DJ Radio
Zurich, Switzerland / Trance, House, Drum'n'Bass, Electro
Alles Blasmusik
Patersdorf, Germany / Traditional, German Folklore
ENERGY Love
Germany / Pop
80s80s Rock
Hamburg, Germany / Rock, 80s, Punk
104.6 RTL 90er
Berlin, Germany / 90s, Pop, Rock
Antenne Niedersachsen Greatest Hits
Hanover, Germany / Classic Rock, Pop
1A 2000er Hits
Germany / HipHop, House, Pop, Hits
YOU FM Club
Frankfurt am Main, Germany / Electro, Drum'n'Bass
kronehit love
Vienna, Austria / Ballads
BB RADIO - Oderland Livestream
Seelow, Germany / Pop
gewc
Germany / Techno, Drum'n'Bass
Radio Bläss
Aiterhofen, Germany / German Folklore, Traditional, Schlager
radio GOLD
Berlin, Germany / 70s, 80s, Oldies
I LOVE HITS HISTORY
Cologne, Germany / 90s, HipHop, Urban, Pop
100% Volksmusik - von SchlagerPlanet
Munich, Germany / German Folklore
COUNTRY
Germany / Country
gothwritershome
Remscheid, Germany / Gothic, Industrial
bigFM Dancehall & Reggae Vibez
Stuttgart, Germany / Reggae
Radio Palmenwirt
Weiden, Germany / Schlager
ROCKSTATION
Zurich, Switzerland / Classic Rock, Rock
1A Neuheiten
Germany / Hits, Top 40 & Charts, Pop
ANTENNE PIRMASENS 88.4
Pirmasens, Germany / Top 40 & Charts, Hits, Pop, Rock
oldschool-hiphop
Germany / HipHop, 80s, 90s
jö live
Vienna, Austria / Rock, Pop, Top 40 & Charts
Radio Nova Helsinki
Helsinki, Finland / Pop
metal-hammer
Berlin, Germany / Metal
eurobeat
Germany / 90s
rockandrollradio
Switzerland / Oldies, Rock'n'Roll
FFH Rock
Bad Vilbel, Germany / Classic Rock, Rock, Alternative
ffn Göttingen
Göttingen, Germany / Pop
radio aktiv
Hamelin, Germany / Pop
MDR THÜRINGEN Gera
Gera, Germany / Oldies, Pop
Radio Brocken 80er
Halle (Saale), Germany / Hits, 80s, Pop, Rock
RMNinstrumentalhits
Kleinblittersdorf, Germany / Hits, Instrumental
laserbeat-fm
Germany / 80s, Pop
Radio TEDDY - Brandenburg Livestream
Potsdam, Germany
90er
Hamburg, Germany / 90s, Pop
planet radio nightwax
Bad Vilbel, Germany / Electro, House
Energy Lounge
Vienna, Austria / Chillout
Myhitmusic - NASHVILLE 104
Hanover, Germany / Country
I LOVE MUSIC & CHILL
Cologne, Germany / Chillout, Pop, R'n'B, Ballads
100% Andrea Berg - von SchlagerPlanet
Kiel, Germany / Schlager
BB RADIO - 90er
Potsdam, Germany / 90s
antenne 1 Soft & Lazy
Stuttgart, Germany / Chillout, Ballads
Radio RSG - Dein 90er Radio
Solingen, Germany / 90s
Radio Arabella 90er
Munich, Germany / 90s
Radio Charivari Schwandorf
Schwandorf, Germany / Pop, Hits, 80s