Rock Radio – 4,405 Stations with Genre Rock

Antenne Niedersachsen Oldies
Hanover, Germany / Oldies, Classic Rock, Pop, Rock
KDDX - XROCK 101.1
Rapid City SD, USA / Rock
KFNS-FM - The Viper 100.7 FM
St. Louis MO, USA / Rock
Hitradio-Germany
Sexau, Germany / Electro, Pop, Rock, Top 40 & Charts
Océane FM
Redon, France / Pop, Rock
GotRadio - The Mix
USA / Hits, Pop, Rock, Top 40 & Charts
OpenFM - 00s Hits
Warsaw, Poland / Hits, Pop, HipHop, Rock
Radio Rock UK
Shipston-on-Stour, United Kingdom / Classic Rock, Rock
KKBS - The Boss 92.7 FM
Guymon OK, USA / Rock
Amazing Classic Hits
Kumanovo, Macedonia / Rock, Oldies, Pop
Happy Christmas Radio
New York City, USA / Oldies, Pop, Rock
Radio Roble Street
Mexico / Rock, 80s, 90s
Fréquence3
Joué lès Tours, France / Pop, Top 40 & Charts, Electro, Rock
KRXV - The Highway Vibe 98.1 FM
Yermo CA, USA / Hits, Pop, Rock, Top 40 & Charts
Hard Rockin' 80s
Columbia, USA / Classic Rock, Metal, Rock
80s80s Rock
Hamburg, Germany / Rock, 80s, Punk
CKOI 96.9
Montreal, Canada / Pop, Rock
Radio1959
Ankara, Turkey / Rock, Pop, German Folklore
Mix 106.5 FM
Mexicali, Mexico / 80s, 90s, Pop, Rock
104.6 RTL 90er
Berlin, Germany / 90s, Pop, Rock
Sol FM
Lyon, France / Chanson, Rock
Radio Kampus 97,1 FM
Warsaw, Poland / Alternative, Rock, Techno, Electro
100 XR
New York City, USA / Rock
BAGeL Radio (Soma FM)
San Francisco, USA / Alternative, Rock, Indie
ROCKSTATION
Zurich, Switzerland / Classic Rock, Rock
ANTENNE PIRMASENS 88.4
Pirmasens, Germany / Top 40 & Charts, Hits, Pop, Rock
abcstars - All Classic Rock
San Francisco, USA / Rock
jö live
Vienna, Austria / Rock, Pop, Top 40 & Charts
FFH Rock
Bad Vilbel, Germany / Classic Rock, Rock, Alternative
101.ru: Instrumental Rock
Moscow, Russia / Rock
Best Net Radio - Rock Mix
Bothell WA, USA / Rock
Radio Brocken 80er
Halle (Saale), Germany / Hits, 80s, Pop, Rock
OpenFM - Do Auta Rock
Warsaw, Poland / Rock
Mint
Brussels, Belgium / Pop, Rock
FM Rescate Rock & Pop
Iquitos, Peru / Rock, 80s, 90s, Pop
106 JACK fm
Oxford, United Kingdom / Rock
BigR - Rock Top 40
Bothell, USA / Rock, Classic Rock
WCLY - 95.7 FM That Station
Raleigh NC, USA / Country, Rock, Blues
C9 Radio
Tremblay-en-France, France / Pop, Rock
JoyTurk Rock
Istanbul, Turkey / Rock
Classic 21 Route 66
Brussels, Belgium / Rock
12punks.fm by rautemusik.fm
Cologne, Germany / Punk, Rock
Absolut musicXL
Regensburg, Germany / Pop, Rock
Nostalgie NL - Rock
Antwerp, Belgium / Rock
Virgin Radio Türkiye
Istanbul, Turkey / Pop, Rock
Русский Рок
Moscow, Russia / Rock, Pop
KKGL - The Eagle 96.9 FM
Nampa ID, USA / Classic Rock, Rock, Ballads
Pirate Radio - Classic Rock
Santa Barbara, USA / Classic Rock, Rock, Soul
Radio JAT 90.2 FM
Belgrade, Serbia / Traditional, Pop, Rock
radio SAW 70er
Magdeburg, Germany / 70s, Rock, Funk, Oldies

The Best Rock Stations of All Time

It’s hard to name many other styles of music that are as diverse yet so popular amongst many people, young and old, as Rock. Rock music has cemented its place in the history of music since its inception in the 1960s, becoming multifaceted - without losing popularity along the way.

Although originally a mix of late 50s rock’n’roll , early 60s blues and beat music, the 60s saw the first exceptions to the rule: the “harmonic” Beatles on the one hand and the “rough” Rolling Stones on the other. Rock soon became more technically sophisticated thanks to British bands such as The Who, Led Zepplin and American artists such as Jimi Hendrix. Around the end of the decade many subgenres developed such as psychedelic rock, experimental rock, garage rock, krautrock, progressive rock and also the first glimpses of punk emerged. All the big names performed at the legendary festival Woodstock.

The division of subgenres progressed well in the 70s. Glamrock, with its androgynous stars found its way onto the big stage, capturing the minds of many. Above all others the hard rock and progressive rock subgenres grew the fastest with art rock not far behind. This rock scene was closely connected to the hippie scene, the two together protesting against the Vietnam War and against societal drawbacks of the time. However, one countermovement in particular came into prominence: The punk scene, a rebellious, distinctive expression of rock. As a result live music became commercial: Stadium rock emerged and tours turned into proper events. Even to this day part of the allure of rock music is the image of rock stars on the stage - on the smoke engulfed, theatrically lit, main stage covered with sweat, bear chested rockers standing between the drums, guitars and electric bass.

Rock in the 80s was dominated by pop metal and its ambassadors Bon Jovi, Europe, Queen, Yes, Simple Minds, U2, REM, Van Halen and the Scorpions among others. In addition, rock subgenres such as post-punk, new wave and synthpop developed further. Another development resulted due to rock’s growing transition towards pop as many rock fans sought refuge in heavy metal bands such Metallica, Iron Maiden or Motörhead, who became more associated with the term rock music in this period, flourishing and becoming more prominent on the music scene.

Find the right radio station for your mood on radio.net: Want to listen to the best rock songs of recent decades from rock giants such as the AC/DC, Rolling Stones, Led Zeppelin, Joy Division and Linkin Park? Or are you looking for something harder with guitar riffs by Metallica, Deep Purple and Aerosmith - or something even harder like heavy metal by Judas Priest and Iron Maiden? Perhaps you’re more into the rough punk chords of old and new punk rock bands - or the current ambassadors of indie rock or alternative rock music such as Mando Diao, Franz Ferdinand, Bloc Party or Imagine Dragons. Do you want to get into the niche of psychedelic rock or glam rock? Or would you prefer to drift away to soft rock sounds and ballads? Turn on the rock radio of your choice and drift through the variety of rock on offer on our platform!

The top ten of the "500 Greatest Albums of All Time" contains four Beatles albums: "Sgt. Pepper's Lonely Hearts Club Band" released in 1967, "Revolver" from 1966, "Rubber Soul" from 1965 and "The White Album" from 1968 - which is why they can be clearly marked out as the best band of all time.