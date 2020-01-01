Radio Logo
Belgischer Rundfunk 1 BRF1
Eupen, Belgium / Pop, Rock
OFF Radio
Thessaloniki, Greece / Pop, Rock, Electro
Radio SRF Virus
Basel, Switzerland / Alternative, Pop, Rock
1A 90er Hits
Germany / Rock, 90s, Pop, Rap
3MMM - Triple M Melbourne 105.1 FM
Melbourne, Australia / Top 40 & Charts, Rock
El TunelRock Online
Bogotá, Colombia / Hard Rock, Classic Rock, Indie, Rock
RADIO 21 - Braunschweig
Braunschweig, Germany / Rock
Hitradio antenne 1 Heilbronn
Heilbronn, Germany / Pop, Hits, Rock
Birmingham Mountain Radio 107.3 FM
Birmingham AL, USA / Rock
Arabella Rock
Vienna, Austria / Classic Rock, Rock
Rock Radio1
United Kingdom / Rock
OpenFM - 500 Rock Hits
Warsaw, Poland / Rock, Hard Rock, Ballads
OpenFM - American Rock
Warsaw, Poland / Rock, Hits, Ballads
Radio RAM
Wroc?aw, Poland / Pop, Rock, Hits
RADIO 21 - Bremen
Bremen, Germany / Pop, Rock
Radio Lübeck
Lübeck, Germany / Pop, Rock
WGAZ- GazHouze Music Radio
Stanley, USA / HipHop, Pop, Rock, Soul
Audiophile Rock-Blues
Greece / Rock, Blues
AceRadio-The Hair Band Channel
Bothell, USA / 80s, Rock, Metal
1A Deutsche Hits
Germany / Pop, Rock, Easy Listening, Schlager
Radio Laguna 93.7 FM
Belgrade, Serbia / 80s, 90s, Pop, Rock
Radio Ultra 70.19 FM
Moscow, Russia / Alternative, Metal, Rock
DIE NEUE 107.7 – ROCK
Stuttgart, Germany / Classic Rock, Rock
GotRadio - Rockin 80's
USA / 80s, Rock
Neckaralb Live
Reutlingen, Germany / Rock, Pop, 90s
RADIO PSR Sommerhits
Leipzig, Germany / Hits, Pop, Easy Listening, Rock
WTMX - The Mix 101.9 FM
Chicago, USA / Hits, Pop, Rock, Top 40 & Charts
Classic Rock 101
Vancouver, Canada / Classic Rock, Rock
ON 2000s
Hof, Germany / Pop, R'n'B, Rock
101.7 WFNX
Manchester, USA / Alternative, Rock
Radio Ton - Heilbronn Ludwigsburg
Heilbronn, Germany / 80s, Pop, Rock
WSOU - Seton Hall Pirate Radio 89.5 FM
South Orange, USA / Rock
Cleansing 70's
Salt Lake City UT, USA / Oldies, 70s, Pop, Rock
101.ru: The Rolling Stones
Moscow, Russia / Rock, Rock'n'Roll
RGR fm
Bruges, Belgium / Electro, Pop, Rock
Allzic Rock FM
Paris, France / Rock
Xtra Música 97.4 FM
Fuerteventura, Spain / 80s, 90s, Pop, Rock
Antyradio
Warsaw, Poland / Rock
Rockland Radio - Kaiserslautern
Kaiserslautern, Germany / Rock
Hot FM 104.6
Athens, Greece / Hits, Pop, Rock, Top 40 & Charts
Springsteen Radio
Markham, Canada / Rock
KXT 91.7 FM
Dallas, USA / Rock
ABC Double J
Melbourne, Australia / Alternative, Pop, Rock
RADIO BOB! BOBs Rockabilly
Kassel, Germany / Rock, Ballads
MyRock
Copenhagen, Denmark / Rock
RADIO BOB! BOBs Grunge
Kassel, Germany / Rock
ROCK ANTENNE Österreich
Vienna, Austria / Rock
RNE Radio 3
Madrid, Spain / Electro, HipHop, Indie, Rock
CADENA Dial 91.7 FM
Madrid, Spain / Classic Rock, Pop, Rock
radio hashtag+
Schweinfurt, Germany / Rock, Electro, Pop

The Best Rock Stations of All Time

It’s hard to name many other styles of music that are as diverse yet so popular amongst many people, young and old, as Rock. Rock music has cemented its place in the history of music since its inception in the 1960s, becoming multifaceted - without losing popularity along the way.

Although originally a mix of late 50s rock’n’roll , early 60s blues and beat music, the 60s saw the first exceptions to the rule: the “harmonic” Beatles on the one hand and the “rough” Rolling Stones on the other. Rock soon became more technically sophisticated thanks to British bands such as The Who, Led Zepplin and American artists such as Jimi Hendrix. Around the end of the decade many subgenres developed such as psychedelic rock, experimental rock, garage rock, krautrock, progressive rock and also the first glimpses of punk emerged. All the big names performed at the legendary festival Woodstock.

The division of subgenres progressed well in the 70s. Glamrock, with its androgynous stars found its way onto the big stage, capturing the minds of many. Above all others the hard rock and progressive rock subgenres grew the fastest with art rock not far behind. This rock scene was closely connected to the hippie scene, the two together protesting against the Vietnam War and against societal drawbacks of the time. However, one countermovement in particular came into prominence: The punk scene, a rebellious, distinctive expression of rock. As a result live music became commercial: Stadium rock emerged and tours turned into proper events. Even to this day part of the allure of rock music is the image of rock stars on the stage - on the smoke engulfed, theatrically lit, main stage covered with sweat, bear chested rockers standing between the drums, guitars and electric bass.

Rock in the 80s was dominated by pop metal and its ambassadors Bon Jovi, Europe, Queen, Yes, Simple Minds, U2, REM, Van Halen and the Scorpions among others. In addition, rock subgenres such as post-punk, new wave and synthpop developed further. Another development resulted due to rock’s growing transition towards pop as many rock fans sought refuge in heavy metal bands such Metallica, Iron Maiden or Motörhead, who became more associated with the term rock music in this period, flourishing and becoming more prominent on the music scene.

Find the right radio station for your mood on radio.net: Want to listen to the best rock songs of recent decades from rock giants such as the AC/DC, Rolling Stones, Led Zeppelin, Joy Division and Linkin Park? Or are you looking for something harder with guitar riffs by Metallica, Deep Purple and Aerosmith - or something even harder like heavy metal by Judas Priest and Iron Maiden? Perhaps you’re more into the rough punk chords of old and new punk rock bands - or the current ambassadors of indie rock or alternative rock music such as Mando Diao, Franz Ferdinand, Bloc Party or Imagine Dragons. Do you want to get into the niche of psychedelic rock or glam rock? Or would you prefer to drift away to soft rock sounds and ballads? Turn on the rock radio of your choice and drift through the variety of rock on offer on our platform!

The top ten of the "500 Greatest Albums of All Time" contains four Beatles albums: "Sgt. Pepper's Lonely Hearts Club Band" released in 1967, "Revolver" from 1966, "Rubber Soul" from 1965 and "The White Album" from 1968 - which is why they can be clearly marked out as the best band of all time.