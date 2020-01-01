Radio Logo
Rock Radio – 4,404 Stations with Genre Rock

Veronica Rockradio
Naarden, Netherlands / Rock
90s90s Grunge
Kiel, Germany / Rock, 90s
Radio X Manchester
Manchester, United Kingdom / Alternative, Electro, Pop, Rock
ROCK ANTENNE - Melodic Rock
Ismaning, Germany / Rock
011.FM - The Office Mix
Mt. Pleasant MI, USA / Oldies, Pop, Easy Listening, Rock
delta radio
Kiel, Germany / Alternative, Pop, Punk, Rock
The Bear 104.7 FM
Wichita Falls, USA / Rock
Triple M Sydney
Sydney, Australia / Rock
100% PROGRESSIVE ROCK
France / Hard Rock, Rock, Pop
radio 88.6
Vienna, Austria / Pop, Rock, Hard Rock
Eldoradio Luxemburg
Luxembourg, Luxembourg / Alternative, Pop, Rock
The Voice
Copenhagen, Denmark / Pop, Rock
KLVB - K-LOVE Radio
Sacramento, USA / Christian Music, Pop, Rock
delta radio Hard Rock & Heavy Metal (Föhnfrisur)
Kiel, Germany / Rock, Hard Rock, Punk, Metal
1A 70er Hits
Germany / 70s, Rock, Funk, Oldies
WNCX 98.5 FM
Cleveland, USA / Classic Rock, Rock
Weekend Offender Radio
London, United Kingdom / Rock, Indie, 80s, 90s
KPLX 99.5 the Wolf
Dallas, USA / Pop, Rock
Rattlesnake Radio
Munich, Germany / Country, Rock, Rock'n'Roll
chroniX AGGRESSION
Denver, USA / Metal, Rock
97.5 WONE FM
Akron, USA / News-Talk, Rock
WKIT-FM - Rock of Bangor K 100.3 FM
Brewer ME, USA / Classic Rock, Rock, Ballads
CITYRADIO TRIER 88.4
Trier, Germany / Hits, Pop, Rock
KSAN - The Bone 107.7 FM
San Mateo, USA / Classic Rock, Hits, Rock
Qmusic Limburg
Maastricht, Netherlands / Hits, Pop, Rock, Top 40 & Charts
KCBS-FM - 93.1 Jack FM
Los Angeles, USA / Rock
OpenFM - 100% Linkin Park
Warsaw, Poland / Rock
Los 40 Classic
Madrid, Spain / Hits, Pop, Rock, Top 40 & Charts
Radio VLR
Denmark / Top 40 & Charts, Hits, Pop, Rock
KATS - The Rock Station 94.5 FM
Yakima WA, USA / Rock
AceRadio-The Hard Rock Channel
Bothell, USA / Rock, Hard Rock, Metal
WMMR - 93.3 FM Rocks!
Philadelphia, USA / Rock
Czwórka - Polskie Radio Program 4
Warsaw, Poland / News-Talk, Chillout, Alternative, Rock
RADIO BOB! BOBs AC/DC Collection
Kassel, Germany / Hard Rock, Rock
KRVX - The Raven 103.1 FM
Wimbledon ND, USA / Rock
Virgin Radio Switzerland Rock
Zurich, Switzerland / Rock
Hotmixradio ROCK
Paris, France / Classic Rock, Pop, Rock
Fiebre Sonidera Radio
New York City, USA / Latin, Rock, Salsa
andhow.FM
Wellington, New Zealand / Alternative, Indie, Rock
delta radio INDIE
Kiel, Germany / Alternative, Indie, Rock
Pinguin Indie
Hilversum, Netherlands / Alternative, Indie, Rock
Orion X
Reading, United Kingdom / Blues, Rock, Rock'n'Roll, Soul
Virgin Radio
Milan, Italy / Alternative, Classic Rock, Hard Rock, Rock
WRCN-FM - The Rock of Long Island 103.9 FM
Riverhead NY, USA / Pop, News-Talk, Rock
Country Rocks Radio
Stockholm, Sweden / Rock, Country
Wacken Radio by rautemusik.fm
Dörpstedt, Germany / Metal, Rock
WPLR - PLR 99.1 FM
USA / Rock
Morow
Pardubice, France / Classic Rock, Rock
Rock Radio
Warsaw, Poland / Alternative, Classic Rock, Rock
Big R Radio - Yacht Rock (70s&80s Soft Rock)
Bothell, USA / 70s, 80s, 90s, Rock

The Best Rock Stations of All Time

It’s hard to name many other styles of music that are as diverse yet so popular amongst many people, young and old, as Rock. Rock music has cemented its place in the history of music since its inception in the 1960s, becoming multifaceted - without losing popularity along the way.

Although originally a mix of late 50s rock’n’roll , early 60s blues and beat music, the 60s saw the first exceptions to the rule: the “harmonic” Beatles on the one hand and the “rough” Rolling Stones on the other. Rock soon became more technically sophisticated thanks to British bands such as The Who, Led Zepplin and American artists such as Jimi Hendrix. Around the end of the decade many subgenres developed such as psychedelic rock, experimental rock, garage rock, krautrock, progressive rock and also the first glimpses of punk emerged. All the big names performed at the legendary festival Woodstock.

The division of subgenres progressed well in the 70s. Glamrock, with its androgynous stars found its way onto the big stage, capturing the minds of many. Above all others the hard rock and progressive rock subgenres grew the fastest with art rock not far behind. This rock scene was closely connected to the hippie scene, the two together protesting against the Vietnam War and against societal drawbacks of the time. However, one countermovement in particular came into prominence: The punk scene, a rebellious, distinctive expression of rock. As a result live music became commercial: Stadium rock emerged and tours turned into proper events. Even to this day part of the allure of rock music is the image of rock stars on the stage - on the smoke engulfed, theatrically lit, main stage covered with sweat, bear chested rockers standing between the drums, guitars and electric bass.

Rock in the 80s was dominated by pop metal and its ambassadors Bon Jovi, Europe, Queen, Yes, Simple Minds, U2, REM, Van Halen and the Scorpions among others. In addition, rock subgenres such as post-punk, new wave and synthpop developed further. Another development resulted due to rock’s growing transition towards pop as many rock fans sought refuge in heavy metal bands such Metallica, Iron Maiden or Motörhead, who became more associated with the term rock music in this period, flourishing and becoming more prominent on the music scene.

Find the right radio station for your mood on radio.net: Want to listen to the best rock songs of recent decades from rock giants such as the AC/DC, Rolling Stones, Led Zeppelin, Joy Division and Linkin Park? Or are you looking for something harder with guitar riffs by Metallica, Deep Purple and Aerosmith - or something even harder like heavy metal by Judas Priest and Iron Maiden? Perhaps you’re more into the rough punk chords of old and new punk rock bands - or the current ambassadors of indie rock or alternative rock music such as Mando Diao, Franz Ferdinand, Bloc Party or Imagine Dragons. Do you want to get into the niche of psychedelic rock or glam rock? Or would you prefer to drift away to soft rock sounds and ballads? Turn on the rock radio of your choice and drift through the variety of rock on offer on our platform!

The top ten of the "500 Greatest Albums of All Time" contains four Beatles albums: "Sgt. Pepper's Lonely Hearts Club Band" released in 1967, "Revolver" from 1966, "Rubber Soul" from 1965 and "The White Album" from 1968 - which is why they can be clearly marked out as the best band of all time.