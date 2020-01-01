Radio Logo
User Profile
RND

Oldies Radio – 1,711 Stations with Genre Oldies

Est FM
France / Pop, Oldies
Clásicos Costa Rica en Español
San Jose, Costa Rica / Oldies, Pop
R-Radio Tulungagung
Tulungagung, Indonesia / Easy Listening, Top 40 & Charts, Oldies, Pop
Apple-FM.net
Hong Kong, China / 70s, Oldies, World
MDR SACHSEN-ANHALT Stendal
Stendal, Germany / Oldies, 80s, 90s, Schlager
WJOT-FM - The Bash 105.9 FM
Wabash IN, USA / Oldies
ABC 50s
Ottawa, Canada / 20s 30s 40s 50s 60s, Oldies
nummer1oldies
Heppenheim, Germany / Oldies, Pop, Rock, Rock'n'Roll
Radio-Hits24
Berlin, Germany / Discofox, Oldies, Schlager
ON 80s
Hof, Germany / 80s, Oldies, Pop
6MX - Gold MX
Albany , Australia / Oldies
M Radio Culte 80/90
Paris, France / 80s, 90s, Oldies
The Giant Jukebox
Dallas, USA / Classic Rock, Oldies, Hits, Motown
Greatest Hits Radio
Gilbert, USA / Oldies
pulp-fm
Germany / Blues, Oldies, Swing
Radio Austria - Best of 60s
Vienna, Austria / 20s 30s 40s 50s 60s, Oldies
Q95
Greenville, USA / Oldies, 70s, Rock
Goldies Radio
Sint-Niklaas, Belgium / Oldies
American Sixties Radio
Toronto, Canada / Rock'n'Roll, Oldies, 70s
1A Wirtschaftswunder
Hof, Germany / Oldies, Schlager
Exclusively Neil Diamond
Dubai, United Arab Emirates / Oldies, Pop
KKOL-FM - Kool Gold 107.9
Aiea, USA / Oldies
KYMX - Mix 96
Sacramento, USA / Oldies, Hits, Pop
WBZO - 103.1 MAX FM
Bay Shore NY, USA / Oldies
WRIV - WRIV 1390 AM
Riverhead NY, USA / Easy Listening, Oldies, Pop
Radio Dragonfly
Euskirchen, Germany / Pop, Rock, Oldies
WBZD - OldieZ 93
Muncy, USA / Oldies
Hitradio SKW
Königs Wusterhausen, Germany / Oldies, Hits, Top 40 & Charts
oldies
Frankfurt am Main, Germany / Oldies
Myhitmusic - JUKEBOX GOLD
Hanover, Germany / Oldies, Rock'n'Roll
ANTENNE THÜRINGEN - Yesterhits
Weimar, Germany / 70s, Hits, Oldies
Rádio Music FM - Recife
Recife, Brazil / Oldies
ON 70s
Hof, Germany / 70s, Oldies, Disco
Vintage Broadcast
Chicago, USA / Swing, News-Talk, Oldies, 20s 30s 40s 50s 60s
melo radio Toruń
Toruń, Poland / Oldies
WMVL - Cool 101.7 FM
Linesville PA, USA / Oldies
2AY Radio 1494 AM
Albury, Australia / Oldies
Antenne Niedersachsen Love
Hanover, Germany / Ballads, Oldies, Pop, Rock
Classic Old Time Radio
Segovia, Spain / 20s 30s 40s 50s 60s, Oldies
CALM RADIO - 70s 80s 90s Mix
Markham, Canada / Oldies
A .RADIO 70s JUICE
London, United Kingdom / 70s, Electro, Disco, Oldies
Starlite Radio
Canada / Hits, Oldies, Easy Listening
CARAIBES RETRO
Villeneuve-Saint-Georges, France / Zouk and Tropical, Oldies
Greatest Hits Radio
United Kingdom / Oldies, Hits, Pop
R.SH Oldies
Kiel, Germany / Oldies
Jammfm Radio Costa del Sol
Malaga, Spain / Oldies, R'n'B, Funk
Cleansing 50's
Salt Lake City UT, USA / Oldies, Pop, Rock, Rock'n'Roll
KYMM RADIO
USA / Easy Listening, Oldies
melo radio Bielsko Biała
Bielsko-Biała, Poland / Oldies
DDR-Radio
Germany / Oldies, Pop, Rock

Oldies: the most popular hits of all time

What musical genre is wildly popular, ideal for swinging dance parties, and something that everyone can sing along to? Oldies is the answer! Whether they're from the '50s, '60s, '70s, '80s or '90s, oldies are the pop, rock and R'n'B hits from the past charts that we love to listen to again and again. The oldies genre represents the classic hits that have had people boppin' since the birth of rock'n roll in 1955, but there's much more, too. If it's a classic hit 15 to 55 years old, you'll find it here.

Every oldies age has its fans, whether it's a love for the originals by Elvis Presley, Chuck Berry, the Beatles, the Beach Boys and the Supremes or new oldies from the grand age of dance music in the '70s and '80s by Elton John, Abba, the Bee Gees, the Jacksons, Boney M. and Gloria Gaynor. At radio.net, you can listen to the full range of oldies online. Discover countless web radios and radio stations that compile the greatest schlagers and the best oldies, guaranteeing nostalgia 24/7. For non-stop oldies music from the '50s and '60s, from Simon & Garfunkel to Tina Turner, it's all here for you.