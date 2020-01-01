Radio Logo
Oldies Radio – 1,712 Stations with Genre Oldies

Super FM Brasov
Brasov, Romania / Oldies, Hits, Pop
heartbeatz.fm
Lüneburg, Germany / Oldies, Pop, Easy Listening, Ballads
Radio Superoldie
Brunswick, Germany / 70s, Oldies
Oldie Party Austria
Austria / Country, Oldies, Schlager
Radio Retro
Lima, Peru / Classic Rock, Rock, Oldies, Pop
Classic 106.9 FM
Monterrey, Mexico / Classic Rock, Oldies
1000 Hits Love
Zaragoza, Spain / Oldies, Ballads
Wonderful Radio London
United Kingdom / Oldies
Nova's Music Lounge
Wolfratshausen, Germany / Oldies, Discofox, Pop, Schlager
rs2 Kulthits (Rik de Lisle)
Berlin, Germany / Oldies, Hits
WKNRkeener13
Detroit, USA / Oldies, 70s
Exclusively Elvis
Dubai, United Arab Emirates / Oldies
Radio Chablais - Oldies
Monthey, Switzerland / Oldies
R.SA – Das Beatles Radio
Leipzig, Germany / Oldies, Pop, Rock
Exclusively The Bee Gees
Dubai, United Arab Emirates / Oldies, 70s, 80s, 90s
ON 60s
Hof, Germany / 20s 30s 40s 50s 60s, Oldies, Rock'n'Roll
MDR SACHSEN-ANHALT Halle
Halle, Germany / Oldies, 80s, 90s, Schlager
WCPH - HOMEGROWN RADIO 1220 AM
Etowah TN, USA / Oldies
Radio Demerstad
Scherpenheuvel-Zichem, Belgium / Oldies
Cerise FM
Mulhouse, France / Pop, Ballads, Oldies
DASH The Oldies
Lennestadt, Germany / Oldies
R.SA - Maxis Maximal
Leipzig, Germany / Oldies, Pop, Rock, Rock'n'Roll
MDR SACHSEN Bautzen
Bautzen, Germany / Oldies, Pop
WCLM - Heart & Soul of Richmond 1450 AM
Highland Springs VA, USA / Oldies
Radio Arabella Golden Oldies
Munich, Germany / 20s 30s 40s 50s 60s, Oldies
LuxuriaMusic
San Francisco, USA / Bossa Nova, Pop, Latin, Oldies
Baba Radyo 105.6
Istanbul, Turkey / Traditional, Oldies
SWINGING RADIO ENGLAND.UK
Cambridge, United Kingdom / Oldies, 70s
WDEK - 1170 The Deck
Lexington, USA / Oldies
1A Classic Rock
Hof, Germany / Classic Rock, Hard Rock, Oldies, Rock
1radio.mk - Oldies 104
Topeka, USA / Oldies, 70s
Edgewater Gold Radio
Rehoboth Beach DE, USA / Oldies, 70s, Pop
Makeout Memories Radio
USA / Oldies, 70s
Rádio GFM - Salvador
Salvador, Brazil / Oldies
WMID - Classic Oldies 1340 AM
Atlantic City, USA / Oldies
Hit West 80s
Nantes, France / Oldies
Raadio Star FM
Tallinn, Estonia / Pop, Oldies, Hits
OpenFM - Classic Party
Warsaw, Poland / Oldies, Hits, Pop
SHE RADIO - ROCK AND ROLL CHANNEL
Fort Lauderdale, USA / Rock'n'Roll, Oldies
Rewound Radio
New York City, USA / Oldies
Exclusively The Beatles
Dubai, United Arab Emirates / 20s 30s 40s 50s 60s, Oldies, Pop
sunsetpalace
Germany / Oldies, 20s 30s 40s 50s 60s
1A 70er
Hof, Germany / 70s, Oldies, Disco
Radio Mi Amigo
Roeselare, Belgium / Oldies
Radio Tijdloos
Amsterdam, Netherlands / Oldies
Vinylgodis
Landskrona, Sweden / Oldies
Radio Caroline - Carogold
Rennes, France / Chanson, Oldies
WRJQ - Goodtime Radio
Appleton WI, USA / Oldies
RMF Gold
Krakow, Poland / 70s, Pop, Oldies
Rádio Saudade FM
Santos, Brazil / Oldies

Oldies: the most popular hits of all time

What musical genre is wildly popular, ideal for swinging dance parties, and something that everyone can sing along to? Oldies is the answer! Whether they're from the '50s, '60s, '70s, '80s or '90s, oldies are the pop, rock and R'n'B hits from the past charts that we love to listen to again and again. The oldies genre represents the classic hits that have had people boppin' since the birth of rock'n roll in 1955, but there's much more, too. If it's a classic hit 15 to 55 years old, you'll find it here.

Every oldies age has its fans, whether it's a love for the originals by Elvis Presley, Chuck Berry, the Beatles, the Beach Boys and the Supremes or new oldies from the grand age of dance music in the '70s and '80s by Elton John, Abba, the Bee Gees, the Jacksons, Boney M. and Gloria Gaynor. At radio.net, you can listen to the full range of oldies online. Discover countless web radios and radio stations that compile the greatest schlagers and the best oldies, guaranteeing nostalgia 24/7. For non-stop oldies music from the '50s and '60s, from Simon & Garfunkel to Tina Turner, it's all here for you.