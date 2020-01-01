Radio Logo
House Radio – 1,209 Stations with Genre House

KATZENPUFF
Berlin, Germany / House
HearMe.FM - MiTM - All Things House
Birmingham, United Kingdom / House
INSOMNIAFM
Romania / Techno, Electro, House
Frisky Radio DEEP
New York City, USA / House
Chilli ZET Deep
Warsaw, Poland / Ambient, Chillout, House
DFM Deep
Moscow, Russia / House
COFFEE HOUSE - ART OF MUSIC
Italy / House
kronehit dance
Vienna, Austria / Electro, House
Deep Pressure Music
Leipzig, Germany / House, Soul
ENERGY Clubbin'
Germany / Electro, House
KISS FM – DANCE, ELECTRO & HOUSE BEATS
Berlin, Germany / Electro, House
Hot Dance Radio
Alkmaar, Netherlands / Top 40 & Charts, Electro, House, Pop
Radio Record Deep
St. Petersburg, Russia / House
Allzic Dancefloor
Paris, France / House, Electro
Berlin Beach House Radio
Berlin, Germany / House, Chillout, Electro
Sound Of Berlin
Berlin, Germany / Techno, House, Electro, Minimal
СВОЕ FM | DEEP RADIO
Volgograd, Russia / Chillout, House, Electro, Disco
Deep House Ibiza
Paris, France / House, Electro
CLUB 80'S MUSIC UK
London, United Kingdom / House, 80s, Jazz, Soul
Radio Record Remix
St. Petersburg, Russia / House, Drum'n'Bass, Electro
KISS Fresh
London, United Kingdom / House, HipHop, Urban
Maxxima
Arpajon, France / Electro, House, Techno
SLAM! - HOUSUH IN DE PAUZUH
Hilversum, Netherlands / Hits, House, Electro
Ibiza Global Radio Mallorca 98.8
Palma de Mallorca, Spain / Electro, House
ART OF MUSIC
Modena, Italy / House, Electro, Soul
Dance Wave!
Budapest, Hungary / Trance, Electro, House
audiogrooves.net Soul
São Paulo, Brazil / House
sunshine live - EDM
Mannheim, Germany / Electro, House
Ibiza Beats Radio
Ibiza, Spain / Chillout, House, Electro
OpenFM - House
Warsaw, Poland / House, Electro
NRJ DEEP HOUSE
Paris, France / House
sunshine live - Peaceful Beats
Mannheim, Germany / Chillout, House
Allzic Deep Disco
Paris, France / Disco, House, Electro
Deepvibes
United Kingdom / House, Electro
Intense Radio
The Hague, Netherlands / Electro, House, Techno, Trance
SSRadio Deep and Soulful
Yateley, United Kingdom / House, Electro, Funk
Select UK Radio
London, United Kingdom / House
Radio Venao
Panama / House
OpenFM - Dance
Warsaw, Poland / Electro, House
ENERGY Deep House
Germany / House
chronisch_elektronisch
Rostock, Germany / House, Techno
Discoradio
Milan, Italy / Disco, Electro, House
Radio Flipside
Arlington, USA / House, Soul, R'n'B
Cavo Paradiso
Mykonos, Greece / House
EDM Radio
Russia / Trance, House
Global Beats FM - White Channel
Berlin, Germany / Electro, House, Minimal
Hotmixradio DANCE
Paris, France / Electro, House
dennis
Constance, Germany / House, Electro, Techno
ABF
Paris, France / Electro, House, Techno
Youppala
Paris, France / House, Electro

House – a global phenomenon!

House - probably the most popular type of electronic dance music fills clubs from Chicago to Paris, Tel Aviv to Tokyo. It is hard to find any other music genre, in which DJs are so highly regarded like they are with house. Big hits from the likes of David Guetta, Armin van Buuren, Avicii and co. have turned house’s creators into superstars, bursting their busy schedule at the seams.

In part, these DJs have the "Godfather of House" Frankie Knuckles to thank for their success. From the late 70s onwards he regularly featured on set at the Chicago Club "Warehouse", which eventually gave its name to the genre. When Knuckles realized that the instrumental parts of his music sent his audience wild, he began to focus on mixing these sections, of old disco classics in parcicular, with new elements such as eurobeat, while leaving out the remainder of the songs. In doing so he created a deeper, raw style, known as Chicago house, which got the crowds dancing even more.

House music not only has roots in US disco music, but eurobeat aswell: European electronic pop music from Depeche Mode, Soft Cell or Giorgio Moroder, for example, was extremely popular in the clubs of New York and Chicago. Initially, Chicago house spread rapidly through the underground scene in the US. Sinnamon’s "Thanks to you", D Train’s "You're The One For Me" and The Peech Boys' "Do not Make Me Wait" captured a synthetic sound scattered with dub effects and drop-outs, which had never been heard before. Typical characteristics of house in general include the use of a repetitive 4/4 beat, rhythms delivered by electronic drum machines and artificial bass lines.

The influence of house can also be found today in mainstream pop and dance music. The chart success of Lady Gaga, Daft Punk, Black Eyed Peas and Calvin Harris demonstrate how pop and house have been skilfully joined together in some instances. The young DJs Robin Schulz and Felix Jaehn, both from Germany, are further examples of stars making their names by embracing a mixture of pop and house in their works, seen in their hit remixes of "Waves" (Mr Probz) and "Cheerleader" (Omi) respectively, taking the charts by storm.