Hip Hop Radio – 1,062 Stations with Genre Hip Hop

KXOT - KEXP 91,7 FM
Tacoma WA, USA / Pop, HipHop, Jazz, Reggae
KRBQ - Q102 102.1 FM
San Francisco, USA / HipHop
Steve Fox Old School
Danville, USA / 70s, HipHop, R'n'B, Soul
90s90s Clubhits
Kiel, Germany / HipHop, Electro, Pop, 90s
Old School Hip Hop - Urbanradio.com
Marietta, USA / HipHop, Urban, Rap
P3
Stockholm, Sweden / Pop, HipHop, Rock
Radio Sarcheshmeh
Los Angeles, USA / Traditional, HipHop, Pop, Rap
Skyrock Klassiks
Paris, France / HipHop, Urban, R'n'B, Rap
Black
Hamburg, Germany / HipHop, R'n'B, Urban
hitXL 2 - OLDSCHOOL
Cologne, Germany / HipHop
Nina fm
Sallanches, France / HipHop, Jazz, Rock, Soul
RT1 BLACK
Augsburg, Germany / HipHop, R'n'B, Soul
104.6 RTL Black Hits
Berlin, Germany / HipHop, Urban, R'n'B
JAM FM New Music Radio
Berlin, Germany / HipHop, R'n'B, Urban, Top 40 & Charts
KISS FM – OLD SCHOOL HIP HOP BEATS
Berlin, Germany / HipHop, Urban
SLAM! JUIZE
Hilversum, Netherlands / HipHop, R'n'B, Rap, Urban
Hip Hop Hits - Urbanradio.com
Marietta, USA / HipHop, R'n'B
Capital XTRA Reloaded
London, United Kingdom / HipHop, R'n'B
247Mixing
Atlanta, USA / Reggae, House, HipHop, 80s
KISS FM – CLASSIC BEATS
Berlin, Germany / HipHop, Hits, Urban
newonce.radio
Warsaw, Poland / Rap, HipHop
R&B Hits - Urbanradio.com
Marietta, USA / R'n'B, HipHop, Pop
ENERGY Rap US
Germany / HipHop, Rap
Hip-Hop Request
Lawrence, USA / HipHop, R'n'B
ANTENNE BAYERN - Black Music
Ismaning, Germany / Electro, HipHop, R'n'B, Urban
WWWQ-H3 - OG 97.9
Atlanta, USA / HipHop
WZMX - Hot 93.7 FM
Hartford, USA / HipHop, R'n'B
bigFM URBAN CLUB BEATS
Stuttgart, Germany / Electro, Urban, HipHop
OpenFM - 00s Hits
Warsaw, Poland / Hits, Pop, HipHop, Rock
KISS FM – RUSSIAN BEATS
Berlin, Germany / HipHop, Hits, R'n'B
planet radio black beats
Bad Vilbel, Germany / HipHop, R'n'B, Urban
1A 2000er Hits
Germany / HipHop, House, Pop, Hits
OKLM Radio
Montreuil, France / HipHop, R'n'B, Rap
Flow 103
London, Canada / HipHop, R'n'B, Rap
NewZIK Radio
Paris, France / Reggae, HipHop
I LOVE HITS HISTORY
Cologne, Germany / 90s, HipHop, Urban, Pop
GtronicRadio
USA / HipHop, Rap
oldschool-hiphop
Germany / HipHop, 80s, 90s
Super Throwback Party Radio
Houston, USA / Soul, HipHop, Pop, R'n'B
Suncity Radio 104.9 FM
Jamaica / HipHop, Electro
DEUTSCHRAP
Germany / Rap, HipHop
#Musik Deutschrap
Aachen, Germany / HipHop, Rap
bigFM Deutsche Hip-Hop Charts
Stuttgart, Germany / HipHop, Rap
Powerhitz.com - The Hitlist
Orlando, USA / Top 40 & Charts, HipHop, Pop, R'n'B
Powerhitz.com - 1Power
New York City, USA / HipHop, Urban, Pop, R'n'B
Radio 105 - Miami
Milan, Italy / HipHop, House
egoRAP
Munich, Germany / Rap, HipHop
RadioParty Energy 2000
Poland / Pop, HipHop, Disco
OpenFM - 500 Największych Hitów
Warsaw, Poland / Rock, HipHop, Hits, Pop
Générations 88.2
Paris, France / HipHop, R'n'B, Soul

Hip Hop - Hot beats and rhymes for the ages

The New York borough of the Bronx witnessed, in a nondescript basement community room, a new musical genre that would conquer the world just two decades later. That's right, we're talking about hip-hop. Born out of necessity, from a lack of real instruments or other technology, hip-hop was the brainchild of deejays Kool Herc and Afrika Bambataa, who soon became its biggest names. As rappers finally took the stage and block parties rocked, the musical ingredients of world domination came together.

Run DMC achieved the first international breakthrough, followed by LL Cool J and Public Enemy. The '90s shook world culture with a wave of records and events. With NWA, Dr. Dre brought the West Coast to the forefront, while Tupac and Biggie Smalls (a.k.a. Notorious B.I.G.) made hip-hop headlines. Their feud resulted in two tragic deaths that have yet to be solved. In the meantime, the heirs to their legends claim chart supremacy. Jay-Z, Eminem and Kanye West take turns at the number-one spot. Whether your thing is old school or new school, conscious or crunk, techno rap or hardcore battle rap, radio.net has the right station for every hip-hop genre.