80s Radio – 1,993 Stations with Genre 80s

Radio Punto La Radio dell'Altomilanese
Milan, Italy / 80s, 90s, Pop, Rock
Radio Punto Zero Tre Venezie
Trieste, Italy / Pop, 80s, Rock
Radio Rio Preto Internet
Sao Jose Do Rio Preto, Brazil / Oldies, 70s, 80s, 90s
Radio Rose
Torreilles, France / 80s, Pop
Radio Roya
Netherlands / 70s, 80s, 90s
Radio RSG - Dein 80er Radio
Solingen, Germany / 80s
Radio Saarschleifenland
Merzig, Germany / 70s, 80s, 90s, Pop
Radio RST - Dein 80er Radio
Steinfurt, Germany / 80s
Radio Rur - Dein 80er Radio
Düren, Germany / 80s
Radio RWL
Lumbres, France / Hits, 80s, 90s, Funk
100% 80s - Radios 100FM
Rosh HaAyin, Israel / 80s
Radio SAIL
Le Marin, DOM-TOM / 70s, 80s, 90s
Radio Saint-Dié
Saint-Dié-des-Vosges, France / 80s, Pop, Electro, Rock
Radio Sauerland - Dein 80er Radio
Meschede, Germany / 80s
Radio SBN
Teresina, Brazil / Oldies, 70s, 80s
radio.schötmar
Bad Salzuflen, Germany / 80s, Pop, Rock, Top 40 & Charts
radiosentimental
Montbrison, France / Oldies, 70s, 80s, 90s
Radio Servitaxi
Madrid, Spain / Electro, 80s, 90s, Pop
Radios Golden Memories KOLD
San Angelo, USA / Oldies, 70s, 80s, Top 40 & Charts
Radio Show
Paris, France / 80s, World, Funk
Radio Siegen - Dein 80er Radio
Siegen, Germany / 80s
Ràdio Sitges
Barcelona, Spain / 80s, 90s, Pop, Rock
Radio Siv
Rome, Italy / 80s, 90s, Pop
Radio soy
Paraguay / 70s, 80s, 90s
Radio Stand By
Rome, Italy / 70s, 80s, Pop, Rock
Radio Suedheide
Eschede, Germany / Oldies, 70s, 80s, Schlager
Radio Sun Romania
Bucarest, Romania / Rock, 80s, 90s, Pop
Radio-Sunshine-Musik
Bochum, Germany / 80s, 90s, Pop, Rock
Radio-Sunstar
Alsdorf, Germany / Pop, 80s, Discofox, Rock
Radio Sur 20
Bilbao, Spain / Rock, 80s, Pop
Radio Tágide
Abrantes, Portugal / Oldies, 70s, 80s, 90s
Radio Tamara
Londerzeel, Belgium / Rock, 70s, 80s, Pop
Radio TeaTime
Berlin, Germany / 80s, Oldies, Pop, Rock
Radio Tharsus
Madrid, Spain / Oldies, 80s, Pop, Rock
Radio Ton - Ostwürttemberg
Heilbronn, Germany / 80s, Pop, Rock
Radio Totaal
Belgium / 70s, 80s, 90s
Rádio Towner 97,1 MHZ
Santos, Brazil / Hits, 80s, 90s
Radio Trista
Hamm, Germany / 80s, 90s, Pop, Rock
Radio Turntable
Recklinghausen, Germany / 80s, News-Talk, Pop
RADIOTX
Sestao, Spain / 80s, 90s, Disco
Radio Ultima U1
Riesa, Germany / 80s, 90s, Pop, Rock
Radio Universal
Bahía Blanca, Argentina / 80s, Pop, Latin
radio universal spain
Madrid, Spain / Oldies, 70s, 80s, 90s
RADIO UNO
Liberia, Costa Rica / 70s, 80s, 90s
Radio Vela International
Italy / 80s
Radio Vest - Dein 80er Radio
Recklinghausen, Germany / 80s
radiovideomusic
Italy / House, 80s, Pop, Rock
Radio Waterlu
Kiel, Germany / 80s
Radio Whm52
France / 80s
Radio WMW - Dein 80er Radio
Borken, Germany / 80s

The Sound of the 80s

Great pop ballads, arena Rock , and the start of Techno and acid house booms - and there’s so much more that comes unter the term 80s music ! It was the decade of the super star featuring solo artists such as Madonna, Michael Jackson , Whitney Houston, Phil Collins and bands such as A-HA, U2 , Duran Duran and Depeche Mode . These names, alongside many other artists, contributed to this decade of music in such a way that its musical works continue to be listened to up to the present day.

However, not everything that was fashionable in the 1980s stood the test of time, but it was an unforgettable time full of legendary hits. One thing is for sure: it is hard to pull yourself away from the expressive nature and attraction of this genre.

The 80s were a time of change and breakthrough. Rearmament, fear of a new nuclear war and of the future, the discovery of AIDS as a contagious disease, the end of communism, the fall of the Berlin Wall, the first mobile phone and the first CD player. All these changes were directly influenced the lyrics, music, music industry and the style of this period.

Billboards were plastered with the faces of Annie Lenox, Jennifer Rush and above all Madonna, who were indisputably the iconic women of the time. Michael Jackson, Prince und David Bowie inspired the world of men with their new style and songs. Playing a prominent role at this time were New Order, Eurythmics and Culture Club, all achieving fame in the 80s.

If you just can’t get enough of this genre, and to bring the text above to life, check out 80s80s . where the 80s live on!

For more context rewind to the 70s . Or to continue the story fastforward to the 90s .